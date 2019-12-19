GETTY Images

Dale Coyne Racing caps tumultuous month with addition of Alex Palou as driver

By Bruce MartinDec 19, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Just one month ago, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan appeared to be in complete disarray. Because of changes to its financial backing and changes to the engine lease contract, the team was unable to move forward with longtime driver Sebastien Bourdais.

Despite having a contract for 2020, the four-time Champ Car Series champion was told by team owner Dale Coyne that the team did not have the funding to continue and he was released from the team.

This past Monday, the team lost its top engineer, Craig Hampson, to Arrow McLaren SP.

That is why Thursday’s announcement from the team that Alex Palou of Spain will be the new driver of the No. 18 car in 2020 was so important.

It proved that despite the recent obstacles, team owner Dale Coyne remains a survivor and will continue leading one of the smallest teams in the NTT IndyCar Series into competition.

Palou, a young driver from Spain, was a Super Formula race winner and Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Palou will be vying for Rookie of the Year honors as he takes on the 17-race schedule. The driver from Sant Antoni de Vilamajor had an impressive season in the Japanese Super Formula Series with TCS Nakajima Racing. In addition to finishing as the top rookie, he scored a victory, three pole positions (the most of any competitor that season) and placed third in the Championship. He also drove for Team Goh piloting their McLaren 720S GT3 this past season capturing the pole position during the last round of Super GT series at Twin Ring Motegi by setting a new GT300 class record.

“I’m very excited about coming to America to race Indy cars,” said the 22-year-old driver. “I’m grateful for all that have helped me get to this point of my career and especially Dale Coyne and Mr. Kazumichi Goh for giving me this opportunity.”

The new arrangement will be known as Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh.

“We’re very pleased to partner with our friend of many years Kazumichi Goh in this collaborative effort for 2020,” Coyne said. “We tested Alex at Mid-Ohio earlier this year and he impressed everyone. His rise in performance over the past three years shows great promise for the future.”

Team Goh has a long history in racing.  It won the 1996 Japanese Grand Touring Championship (JGTC) and became one of the prestigious Privateer teams to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2004 with Seiji Ara, Tom Kristensen and Rinaldo Capello.

“Alex shows great promise and we all are excited to continue our relationship with Alex and to see him progress his career towards the IndyCar series,” said team owner Kazumichi Goh. “It will be an honor to be part of the Indianapolis 500, the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, and we hope to have the same success we achieved at Le Mans 24hr race with our overall win thanks to great team collaboration between Alex and Dale Coyne Racing.”

Prior to his season in the Super Formula championship, the Spaniard raced in the Japan Formula 3 Championship, finishing third in the year-end standings on the strength of three wins and five pole positions. Before his time in Japan, Palou became the first Spanish racing driver to win a GP3 race when he took the victory at the final round of his debut season in 2015 with Campos Racing.

Palou made the jump from racing karts to cars in 2014 and placed third in the EuroFormula Open Championship and second in the Spanish Formula 3 Championship before his move to GP3 where he spent the next two seasons.

DCR had a test with Palou at Mid-Ohio in July.

The team plans to begin extensive testing in February in preparation for the season opening race at St. Petersburg, Florida on March 15th, 2020.

Dale Coyne Racing will have further details on its complete 2020 program at the beginning of the new year. It currently does not have a signed contract with either Honda or Chevrolet for 2020, but is considering its options.

BMW Team RLL announces 2020 IMSA driver lineup

By Bruce MartinDec 18, 2019, 3:07 PM EST
Bobby Rahal’s IMSA team will include some of the top international sports car drivers in his factory-backed BMWs during the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech season.

The four drivers were announced Wednesday with John Edwards of the United States and Jesse Krohn of Finland sharing the No. 24 BMW M8 GTE prepared by BMW Team RLL. The second BMW features Bruno Spengler of Canada and Conner De Phillippi from the United States in the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE.

“Once again BMW has given us a really good core of drivers to compete with in 2020,” said Rahal, who also is a team partner in Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series. “I’m pleased with the continuity we have with John Edwards, Connor De Phillippi and Jesse Krohn returning. It is always a good thing to be able to build on the foundation you have created when possible. Bruno Spengler is a really good team player and will be a great addition.

“I have a lot of respect for him and everything he has done in the DTM. We are happy that Augusto Farfus, Colton Herta and Phillipp Eng, who helped us win the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona, will be returning to the line-up for that race and are also looking forward to welcoming Chaz Mostert back. We thank Tom Blomqvist for his commitment to the team this season and wish him luck in his endeavors.”

Jens Marquardt is the BMW Group Motorsports Director and spoke of the potent lineup that will compete in the 12-round schedule in IMSA WeatherTech Sports Cars.

“I am looking forward to the 2020 IMSA season and am confident that, with our four regular drivers, we have everything in place to make it a successful year,” Marquardt said. “We are entering our 12th year together with BMW Team RLL. We are also largely going with continuity when it comes to the drivers. John Edwards and Connor De Phillippi have a lot of experience of the IMSA series, and Jesse Krohn also did a good job in his second IMSA season in 2019. All three know the BMW M8 GTE, the series and the circuits in North America very well. Bruno Spengler has not only shown his class throughout his long DTM career, but also in his many GT outings on the endurance scene. I am sure that he will be a real asset to BMW Team RLL.

“At this point, I would particularly like to thank Tom Blomqvist for the great collaboration over the past five years. Whether in the DTM, WEC, Formula E or the IMSA series, like last season, Tom has coped well on any terrain. We wish him all the best for the future. The IMSA season traditionally starts with the ultimate highlight – the 24 Hours of Daytona. It will be nice to see last year’s four GTLM winners – Augusto, Connor, Colton and Philipp – back at the wheel of the BMW M8 GTE there.”

The two Americans include Edwards and De Phillippi.

“I’m really excited to be rejoining BMW Team RLL, especially as I keep Jesse as my teammate and also our engineer,” Edwards said. “This consistency will hopefully help us to further improve on the track as well. We had some good races last year, but all in all it was a bit up and down and didn’t result in a good championship position. The goal is to be more consistent in 2020.”

Krohn begins his third year in IMSA.

“As I will go into my third year in this series, the learning should be done,” he said. “For me it’s time to execute now. I know the team and we work really well together. I don’t see a reason why we shouldn’t have a good season in 2020. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Another American will join the operation for the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, NTT IndyCar Series star Colton Herta. He will join De Phillippi and Spengler at Daytona. The fourth driver in the No. 25 at Daytona will be Phillipp Eng of Austria.

Edwards and Krohn will get two extra drivers at Daytona, including Augusto Farfus of Brazil and Chaz Mostert of Australia.

Farfus, De Phillippi, Herta and Eng are the same four drivers who took victory in the GTLM class after a dramatic, rain-dominated Daytona race in 2019.

 “I’m really excited to be rejoining BMW Team RLL, especially as I keep Jesse as my teammate and also our engineer,” De Phillippi said. “This consistency will hopefully help us to further improve on the track as well. We had some good races last year, but all in all it was a bit up and down and didn’t result in a good championship position. The goal is to be more consistent in 2020.”

Spengler is another driver ready to ready to roll with the team.

“It’s great to be part of BMW Team RLL now,” Spengler said. “I still know lots of the guys from the races that I contested for the team in Daytona and Sebring. Everyone has made me feel really welcome. I’m really looking forward to having a very experienced, strong GT driver as a team-mate at my side in Connor. I’m excited for the new challenge and can’t wait for the season to get started.”

These drivers will be in the cockpit of their respective BMWs during the “Roar Before the 24” test at Daytona International Speedway beginning January 2, 2020.

