DragonSpeed confirms six-race IndyCar program in 2020

NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports announced today that over 120 hours of Monster Energy Supercross coverage will air on the NBC family of networks in 2020.

Highlights of the 2020 partnership include live coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

In addition, NBC Sports Gold will offer subscribers “Supercross Pass” – a comprehensive one-stop-shop package of events that will include all Supercross qualifiers and races live and on-demand replays without commercial interruption, as well as present exclusive expert analysis and interviews. “Supercross Pass” is available now for $74.99. Click here to purchase.

NBC Sports looks ahead to 2020 with the Supercross preview show, a one-hour made-for-television special that will air this Saturday night, Dec. 28, at 12 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

The season preview features an all-star cast of superstars – Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart and reigning Supercross Champion Cooper Webb as they prepare for the gate to drop in Anaheim, plus an interview with long-time fan favorite Chad Reed as he plans to line up for the final season in his illustrious career. Encore presentations will air on NBCSN on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2020 Supercross programming begins Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN with live coverage from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., kicking off the first of 14 consecutive weeks of Supercross on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold, before returning for the final three rounds after the Easter break.

Ralph Sheheen and Leigh Diffey will handle play-by-play duties for this season’s Supercross coverage. They’ll be joined by five-time Supercross champion and seven-time Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael, host and former racer Daniel Blair, and reporter Will Christien.

The 2020 schedule includes a pair of events airing on NBC: Sunday, Jan. 12, from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., and Sunday, April 19 from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The 2020 season will culminate with the Monster Energy Cup on Saturday, Oct. 10 on NBCSN.

Below is the complete 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule on NBC and NBCSN.

Date Event Coverage Time (ET) Sat., January 4 Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., January 11 St. Louis NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., January 12 St. Louis NBC* 4:30 p.m. Sat., January 18 Anaheim NBCSN 10 p.m. Sun., January 26 Glendale NBCSN* 2 p.m. Sat., February 1 Oakland NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Sat., February 8 San Diego NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., February 15 Tampa NBCSN 7 p.m. Sat., February 22 Arlington NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Sat., February 29 Atlanta NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat., March 7 Daytona NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Sat., March 14 Indianapolis NBCSN 7 p.m. Sat., March 21 Detroit NBCSN 6 p.m. Sat., March 28 Seattle NBCSN 9 p.m. Sat., April 4 Denver NBCSN* 11 p.m. Sat., April 18 Foxborough NBCSN* 8 p.m. Sun,. April 19 Foxborough NBC* 11 p.m. Sat., April 25 Las Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., May 2 Salt Lake City NBCSN 9 p.m.

*Delayed coverage

All televised coverage will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app