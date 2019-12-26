NBC Sports

NBC Sports announces 2020 Supercross coverage schedule

By Michael EubanksDec 26, 2019, 6:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC Sports and Feld Motor Sports announced today that over 120 hours of Monster Energy Supercross coverage will air on the NBC family of networks in 2020.

Highlights of the 2020 partnership include live coverage of all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.

In addition, NBC Sports Gold will offer subscribers “Supercross Pass” – a comprehensive one-stop-shop package of events that will include all Supercross qualifiers and races live and on-demand replays without commercial interruption, as well as present exclusive expert analysis and interviews. “Supercross Pass” is available now for $74.99. Click here to purchase.

NBC Sports looks ahead to 2020 with the Supercross preview show, a one-hour made-for-television special that will air this Saturday night, Dec. 28, at 12 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

The season preview features an all-star cast of superstars – Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart and reigning Supercross Champion Cooper Webb as they prepare for the gate to drop in Anaheim, plus an interview with long-time fan favorite Chad Reed as he plans to line up for the final season in his illustrious career. Encore presentations will air on NBCSN on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ 2020 Supercross programming begins Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN with live coverage from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., kicking off the first of 14 consecutive weeks of Supercross on NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold, before returning for the final three rounds after the Easter break.

Ralph Sheheen and Leigh Diffey will handle play-by-play duties for this season’s Supercross coverage. They’ll be joined by five-time Supercross champion and seven-time Motocross champion Ricky Carmichael, host and former racer Daniel Blair, and reporter Will Christien.

The 2020 schedule includes a pair of events airing on NBC: Sunday, Jan. 12, from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., and Sunday, April 19 from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The 2020 season will culminate with the Monster Energy Cup on Saturday, Oct. 10 on NBCSN.

Below is the complete 2020 Monster Energy Supercross schedule on NBC and NBCSN. 

Date Event Coverage Time (ET)
Sat., January 4

 

 Anaheim

 

 NBCSN

 

 10 p.m.

 
Sat., January 11

 

 St. Louis

 

 NBCSN

 

 8 p.m.

 
Sun., January 12

 

 St. Louis

 

 NBC*

 

 4:30 p.m.

 
Sat., January 18

 

 Anaheim

 

 NBCSN

 

 10 p.m.

 
Sun., January 26

 

 Glendale

 

 NBCSN*

 

 2 p.m.

 
Sat., February 1

 

 Oakland

 

 NBCSN

 

 8:30 p.m.

 
Sat., February 8

 

 San Diego

 

 NBCSN

 

 10 p.m.

 
Sat., February 15

 

 Tampa

 

 NBCSN

 

 7 p.m.

 
Sat., February 22

 

 Arlington

 

 NBCSN

 

 8:30 p.m.

 
Sat., February 29

 

 Atlanta

 

 NBCSN

 

 5 p.m.

 
Sat., March 7

 

 Daytona

 

 NBCSN

 

 7:30 p.m.

 
Sat., March 14

 

 Indianapolis

 

 NBCSN

 

 7 p.m.

 
Sat., March 21

 

 Detroit

 

 NBCSN

 

 6 p.m.

 
Sat., March 28

 

 Seattle

 

 NBCSN

 

 9 p.m.

 
Sat., April 4

 

 Denver

 

 NBCSN*

 

 11 p.m.

 
Sat., April 18

 

 Foxborough

 

 NBCSN*

 

 8 p.m.

 
Sun,. April 19

 

 Foxborough

 

 NBC*

 

 11 p.m.

 
Sat., April 25

 

 Las Vegas

 

 NBCSN

 

 10 p.m.

 
Sat., May 2

 

 Salt Lake City

 

 NBCSN

 

 9 p.m.

 

*Delayed coverage

All televised coverage will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

DragonSpeed confirms six-race IndyCar program in 2020

John Cote / IndyCar
By Michael EubanksDec 26, 2019, 5:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

DragonSpeed is scheduled to compete in six of the 17 NTT IndyCar Series rounds in 2020, the team confirmed on Twitter earlier this week.

The Indianapolis-based outfit will start their season on March 15 at St. Petersburg, before moving on to Long Beach in April and the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 in May. 

Following Indy, the team will make their first visit to Texas in June, followed by their first visits Mid-Ohio in August, and Laguna Seca in September. 

A relatively new team to IndyCar competition, DragonSpeed contested in three races last season with Ben Hanley behind the wheel.

Hanley finished 18th in the team’s debut at St. Petersburg, before recording finishes of 21st and 32nd and Barber and Indy, respectively.

A driver and sponsor announcement will be made by the team at a later date.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 