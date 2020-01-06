Dakar Stage 2 Highlights: De Villiers wins as Alonso suffers setback

By Michael EubanksJan 6, 2020, 4:28 PM EST
The second stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally saw Orlando Terranova take the overall race lead while rookie Fernando Alonso lost more than two hours due to damage. 

Here are some of today’s highlights:

In the cars class, Ginel de Villiers won the stage following a mistake made late in the race by Yazeed Al-Rajhi. Orlando Terranova finished second, 3:57 behind, while Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi finished the stage in the third position, 5:42 behind. 

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished a disappointing 63rd after sustaining damage and losing a wheel when his car hit a rock. Alonso and co-driver Marc Coma lost over two hours while attempting to repair their Toyota Hilux.

Overall: Orlando Terranova holds an advantage of 4:43 over Carlos Sainz.

In bikes, Ross Branch led Sam Southerland by 1:24 to win the stage, while Pablo Quintanilla finished third, 2:21 behind. Stage 1 winner Toby Price had a difficult day, finishing 17th. Price now sits ninth overall. 

Overall: Sam Southerland holds an advantage of 1:18 over Pablo Quintanilla. 

In side by sides, Francisco Lopez Contrado won by a healthy margin of 11:46, but the race for the next three positions behind him was much closer. Jose Antonio Hinojo Lopez, Conrad Rautenbauch, and Austin Jones all finished within nine seconds of each other, finishing second through fourth, respectfully. 

Overall: Francisco Lopez Contardo holds an advantage of 9:37 over Casey Currie.

In quads, the top two finishers remained the same as they were in stage 1, as Ignacio Casale once again won over Rafal Sonik. Casale won stage 2 by a margin of 3:33, bringing his overall advantage over Sonik to more than nine minutes. Simon Viste finished third, 10:51 behind. 

Overall: Ignacio Casale holds an advantage of 9:09 over Rafal Sonik.

In trucks, Siarhei Viazovich won by 1:46 over Dmitry Sotnikov, while Andrey Karginov finished third, 2:07 behind.

Overall: Siarhei Viazovich holds an advantage of 4:20 over Dmitry Sotnikov. 

Stage Wins

Cars: (1) Vaidotas Zala (Stage 1) and (1) Giniel De Villiers (Stage 2)

Bikes: (1) Toby Price (Stage 1) and (1) Ross Branch (Stage 2)

Quads: (2) Ignacio Casale (Stage 1 and Stage 2)

Side-by-sides: (1)  Aron Domzala (Stage 1) and (1) Francisco Lopez Contrado (Stage 2)

Trucks: (1)  Anton Shibalov (Stage 1) and (1) Siarhei Viazovich (Stage 2)

Highlights of Stage One will air on NBCSN this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET, with highlights of Stage Two airing immediately after at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Roger Penske official owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Nate RyanJan 6, 2020, 10:41 AM EST
One of biggest stories in auto racing this century is now official.

Penske Corporation announced Monday morning that the acquisition of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions has been completed.

The sale to Roger Penske’s company had been announced Nov. 4 but took about two months to finalize.

“We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar racing,” Penske said in a statement. “We have been diligently working with the teams at IMS, INDYCAR and IMS Productions over the last two months to ensure a smooth and productive transition and we are ready to hit the ground running.

“Now, it is time to get to work as we continue the growth of the Speedway and we build on the momentum of the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Penske now the fourth owner of famed track

INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles had told NBCSports.com in late December that Jan. 6 was the target date for making it official with Penske, who has toured the IMS property often over the last several weeks and already has begun directing many cleanup and improvement initiatives.

“People call it ‘Penske Perfect,’” Miles said. “This is a massive place, and it’s a venerable place. It’s hard to keep it up to that standard, and we haven’t. But it’s also habits. The way you look at your desk or a storage room or a closet. The day of the announcement, Roger walked around and looked in great detail at everything. I began to see the place differently within an hour. I saw it through Roger’s eyes.

“In a way, it was embarrassing. Under the excuse of budgets and tight money, we had not really been as attentive as we should be taking pride in the place.”

Penske is the fourth owner of the world’s most famous racetrack, where his cars have 18 victories in the famed Indianapolis 500. He has purchased IMS from Hulman and Co., which has owned and managed the track since 1945.

NASCAR will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the 27th annual running of the Brickyard 400 on July 5, which will mark the debut of the race on July 4 weekend.