Dakar Stage 2 Highlights: De Villiers wins as Alonso suffers setback

The second stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally saw Orlando Terranova take the overall race lead while rookie Fernando Alonso lost more than two hours due to damage.

Here are some of today’s highlights:

In the cars class, Ginel de Villiers won the stage following a mistake made late in the race by Yazeed Al-Rajhi. Orlando Terranova finished second, 3:57 behind, while Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi finished the stage in the third position, 5:42 behind.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished a disappointing 63rd after sustaining damage and losing a wheel when his car hit a rock. Alonso and co-driver Marc Coma lost over two hours while attempting to repair their Toyota Hilux.

Overall: Orlando Terranova holds an advantage of 4:43 over Carlos Sainz.

In bikes, Ross Branch led Sam Southerland by 1:24 to win the stage, while Pablo Quintanilla finished third, 2:21 behind. Stage 1 winner Toby Price had a difficult day, finishing 17th. Price now sits ninth overall.

Overall: Sam Southerland holds an advantage of 1:18 over Pablo Quintanilla.

In side by sides, Francisco Lopez Contrado won by a healthy margin of 11:46, but the race for the next three positions behind him was much closer. Jose Antonio Hinojo Lopez, Conrad Rautenbauch, and Austin Jones all finished within nine seconds of each other, finishing second through fourth, respectfully.

Overall: Francisco Lopez Contardo holds an advantage of 9:37 over Casey Currie.

In quads, the top two finishers remained the same as they were in stage 1, as Ignacio Casale once again won over Rafal Sonik. Casale won stage 2 by a margin of 3:33, bringing his overall advantage over Sonik to more than nine minutes. Simon Viste finished third, 10:51 behind.

Overall: Ignacio Casale holds an advantage of 9:09 over Rafal Sonik.

In trucks, Siarhei Viazovich won by 1:46 over Dmitry Sotnikov, while Andrey Karginov finished third, 2:07 behind.

Overall: Siarhei Viazovich holds an advantage of 4:20 over Dmitry Sotnikov.

Stage Wins

Cars: (1) Vaidotas Zala (Stage 1) and (1) Giniel De Villiers (Stage 2)

Bikes: (1) Toby Price (Stage 1) and (1) Ross Branch (Stage 2)

Quads: (2) Ignacio Casale (Stage 1 and Stage 2)

Side-by-sides: (1) Aron Domzala (Stage 1) and (1) Francisco Lopez Contrado (Stage 2)

Trucks: (1) Anton Shibalov (Stage 1) and (1) Siarhei Viazovich (Stage 2)

Highlights of Stage One will air on NBCSN this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET, with highlights of Stage Two airing immediately after at 5:30 p.m. ET.

