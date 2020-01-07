Getty Images

Dakar Stage 3 Highlights: Sainz takes overall lead as Alonso gets top 5

By Michael EubanksJan 7, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
The third stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally saw Carlos Sainz Sr take the overall race lead while Fernando Alonso had his best stage result so far.

Here are some of today’s highlights:

In the cars class, Carlos Sainz took the overall race lead when he won the third stage by a margin of 4:19 over Jakub Przygonski. Though defending race champion Nasser Al-Attiyah initially finished the stage 3:31 behind Sainz in the second position, he was assessed a three minute penalty. The penalty dropped Al-Attiyah to fifth overall. 

Yasir Seaidan finished the stage in the third position, 5:28 behind, while Fernando Alonso finished in the fourth position, 6:14 off of Sainz’s pace. 

Tuesday’s fourth-place finish has been the best so far for the two-time Formula One World Champion, who finished a disappointing 63rd in the second stage after his car sustained damage when it hit a rock.

Alonso now is ranked 32nd in the overall standings.

Overall: Carlos Sainz holds a 7:55 advantage over Nasser Al-Attiyah.

In bikes, Ricky Brabec crossed all six checkpoints as the fastest rider to win by 5:56 over Jose Ingacio Cornejo. Kevin Benavides finished third, 7:22 behind, while Stage 2 winner Toby Price finished fifth. 

Overall: Ricky Brabec holds a 4:43 lead over Kevin Benavides.

In side by sides, Gerrard Farres Guell won by 0:15 over Sergei Kariakin. Meanwhile, American Casey Currie finished third, 1:37 behind. Currie’s third consecutive top 5 finish was enough for him to take the lead over Francisco Lopez Contrado in the overall standings. 

Overall: Casey Currie holds a 0:15 lead over Francisco Lopez Contrado.

In quads, Giovanni Enrico won by 1:01 over Simon Viste, while Ignacio Casale finished third, 3:29 behind. Despite being denied his third straight stage win, Casale added more than five minutes to his overall advantage over Rafal Sonik.

Overall: Ignacio Casale holds an advantage of 14:29 over Rafal Sonik.

In trucks, Andrey Karginov won by 4:54 over Stage 2 winner Siarhei Viazovich. Stage 1 winner Anton Shibalov finished third, 11:13 behind. 

Overall: Siarhei Viazovich holds an advantage of 2:18 over Andrey Karginov.

Stage Wins

Cars: [1] Vaidotas Zala (Stage 1), [1] Giniel De Villiers (Stage 2) and [1] Carlos Sainz (Stage 3)

Bikes: [1] Toby Price (Stage 1), [1] Ross Branch (Stage 2) and [1] Ricky Brabec (Stage 3)

Side-by-sides: [1]  Aron Domzala (Stage 1), [1] Francisco Lopez Contrado (Stage 2) and [1] Gerard Farres Guell (Stage 3)

Quads: [2] Ignacio Casale (Stage 1 and Stage 2) and Giovanni Enrico (Stage 3)

Trucks: [1] Anton Shibalov (Stage 1), [1] Siarhei Viazovich (Stage 2) and Andrey Karginov (Stage 3)

Highlights of Stage Three will air on NBCSN this evening at 6:00 p.m. ET.  The rally runs through Jan. 17.

Dakar Stage 2 Highlights: De Villiers wins as Alonso suffers setback

By Michael EubanksJan 6, 2020, 4:28 PM EST
The second stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally saw Orlando Terranova take the overall race lead while rookie Fernando Alonso lost more than two hours due to damage. 

Here are some of today’s highlights:

In the cars class, Ginel de Villiers won the stage following a mistake made late in the race by Yazeed Al-Rajhi. Orlando Terranova finished second, 3:57 behind, while Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi finished the stage in the third position, 5:42 behind. 

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso finished a disappointing 63rd after sustaining damage and losing a wheel when his car hit a rock. Alonso and co-driver Marc Coma lost over two hours while attempting to repair their Toyota Hilux.

Overall: Orlando Terranova holds an advantage of 4:43 over Carlos Sainz.

In bikes, Ross Branch led Sam Southerland by 1:24 to win the stage, while Pablo Quintanilla finished third, 2:21 behind. Stage 1 winner Toby Price had a difficult day, finishing 17th. Price now sits ninth overall. 

Overall: Sam Southerland holds an advantage of 1:18 over Pablo Quintanilla. 

In side by sides, Francisco Lopez Contrado won by a healthy margin of 11:46, but the race for the next three positions behind him was much closer. Jose Antonio Hinojo Lopez, Conrad Rautenbauch, and Austin Jones all finished within nine seconds of each other, finishing second through fourth, respectfully. 

Overall: Francisco Lopez Contardo holds an advantage of 9:37 over Casey Currie.

In quads, the top two finishers remained the same as they were in stage 1, as Ignacio Casale once again won over Rafal Sonik. Casale won stage 2 by a margin of 3:33, bringing his overall advantage over Sonik to more than nine minutes. Simon Viste finished third, 10:51 behind. 

Overall: Ignacio Casale holds an advantage of 9:09 over Rafal Sonik.

In trucks, Siarhei Viazovich won by 1:46 over Dmitry Sotnikov, while Andrey Karginov finished third, 2:07 behind.

Overall: Siarhei Viazovich holds an advantage of 4:20 over Dmitry Sotnikov. 

Stage Wins

Cars: (1) Vaidotas Zala (Stage 1) and (1) Giniel De Villiers (Stage 2)

Bikes: (1) Toby Price (Stage 1) and (1) Ross Branch (Stage 2)

Quads: (2) Ignacio Casale (Stage 1 and Stage 2)

Side-by-sides: (1)  Aron Domzala (Stage 1) and (1) Francisco Lopez Contrado (Stage 2)

Trucks: (1)  Anton Shibalov (Stage 1) and (1) Siarhei Viazovich (Stage 2)

Highlights of Stage One will air on NBCSN this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET, with highlights of Stage Two airing immediately after at 5:30 p.m. ET.

