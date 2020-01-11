Steve McQueen’s ‘Bullitt’ Mustang sells for record $3.4 million on Mecum Auctions

By Jerry BonkowskiJan 11, 2020, 1:44 AM EST
Late actor Steve McQueen would have been proud, very proud.

As televised live Friday on NBCSN, the 1968 Ford Mustang GT that was McQueen’s four-wheeled co-star in the iconic 1968 film “Bullitt” sold for a record $3.4 million at Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee, Florida.

The Highland Green two-door fetched a milestone price for a Mustang, far surpassing the previous record of $2.2 million for a 1967 Shelby GT500 Super Snake, sold at last year’s Mecum Kissimmee auction.

“Movie and TV cars have always been worth exactly what someone is willing to pay for them,” McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty Price Guides for collectible cars, said in a media release. “But the Bullitt Mustang has it all – a great chase scene, the McQueen connection and a fantastic backstory.

“The fact that it had disappeared for decades, only to reemerge as an unrestored, movie-car time capsule is something we’ll likely never see again in our lifetimes.”

MORE: Iconic Steve McQueen ‘Bullitt’ car may draw millions on NBCSN’s Mecum Auctions

In addition to the $3.4 million sale price, there were $300,000 in additional fees and a buyer’s premium, bringing the overall final price tag at $3.74 million, according to auction officials.

But the Bullitt Mustang still fell short of breaking the mark for the most expensive American muscle car ever sold. That honor is still held by a 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda convertible that sold for $3.78 million in a Mecum Auction in 2014.

The now-former owner of the Mustang, Sean Kiernan, was happy the Mustang would be placed in a loving new home, just the fourth of its 51-year lifetime. The car had been in Kiernan’s family since 1974 when his late father Robert purchased the car for $6,000.

“This didn’t have anything to do with money,” Sean Kiernan said in a statement. “It had to do with breaking records and we did that.”

The identity of the Mustang’s new owner was not disclosed.

Early season success is on the line for Supercross at St. Louis

Feld Entertainment
By Dan BeaverJan 10, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Early season success is on the line as the Monster Energy Supercross series heads east for their first trip to St. Louis and the Dome at America’s Center in two years. Surprise winners in both the 450 and 250 class looking to build on their momentum. Meanwhile, two of the riders who took the 2019 points’ battle to the bitter end need a strong showing to overcome their deficit.

Last year Justin Barcia entered Week 2 of the Supercross season with the points’ lead and finished sixth at Glendale. If he wants to stay in contention for the 2020 title, he is going to have to ride well this week and threaten for a podium or his season may start to unravel once more.

Finishing sixth and seventh last week Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac cannot afford to give up points in back to back weeks. They need to challenge for the podium as well.

The 2019 champion Cooper Webb and the remarkable rookie Adam Cianciarulo also look to sustain momentum. Unfortunately, there are only three steps to the podium.

Cianciarulo has had an impressive two races leading up to St. Louis. He shocked the field with his Monster Energy Cup win at Las Vegas during the offseason and came up just a few minutes short of winning his first official 450 race last week. That would have made him only the third rider in history to win his first attempt. He finished second

Third-place Webb had his best Anaheim 1 race of his career.

Adam Enticknap did not line up for last week’s LCQ and will miss Round 2 with a wrist injury. He is expected to return for Week 3 as the series returns to Anaheim. Max Anstie remains out with an ankle injury.

In 250s, Austin Forkner has something to prove. He threw away his chance to win the opener by jumping wide right into the Tuff Blox and lost two positions to penalty after cutting the track. He will not be too pleased by the fact that an early altercation with Justin Cooper saw that rider recover for the victory.

Michael Mosiman is expecting a magical year and he got off to a strong start with his fourth-place finish, but he knows he needs to ride better in order to challenge the 250 West superstars.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 2:00 pm on NBC Sports Gold
Race: 8:00 on NBCSN, or stream live by clicking here

Last Week:

Justin Barcia beat Adam Cianciarulo and Cooper Webb in the 450 class.
Justin Cooper beat Dylan Ferrandis and Christian Craig in the 250 class.

Last St. Louis race (March, 2018):

Eli Tomac beat Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.
Zach Osborne beat Jeremy Martin and Jordan Smith in the 250 class.

Points Leaders

450s:
Justin Barcia (26)
Adam Cianciarulo (23)
Cooper Webb (21)
Blake Baggett (19)
Jason Anderson (18)

250 West:
Justin Cooper (26)
Dylan Ferrandis (23)
Christian Craig (21)
Michael Mosiman (19)
Austin Forkner (18)

Wins

450

(1) Justin Barcia (Anaheim 1)

250 West

(1) Justin Cooper (Anaheim 1)

Top-5s

450

(1) Justin Barcia
(1) Adam Cianciarulo
(1) Cooper Webb
(1) Blake Baggett
(1) Jason Anderson

250 West

(1) Justin Cooper
(1) Dylan Ferrandis
(1) Christian Craig
(1) Michael Mosiman
(1) Austin Forkner

