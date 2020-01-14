Frank Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Dakar Stage 9 Highlights: Sainz’s lead down to 24 seconds over Al-Attiyah

By Michael EubanksJan 14, 2020, 5:05 PM EST
While stage 9 of the Dakar Rally saw the overall leaders in the motorbike, SxS, quad and truck classes continue to build on or maintain healthy advantages, Carlos Sainz’s lead in the cars category has nearly been erased.

Here are some of Tuesday’s highlights:

In the cars class, Stephane Peterhansel collected his third stage victory, as Nasser Al-Attiyah closed in on overall leader Carlos Sainz.

Al-Attiyah finished 0:15 behind Peterhansel, narrowing his overall deficit to a mire 0:24 behind Sainz.

Both Peterhansel and Al-Attiyah remained up front for the majority of the stage, with the duo finishing first and second at nearly every waypoint. A combination of a navigation error and lost tread on a tire caused Sainz to finish fifth, 6:31 behind Peterhansel.

Dakar rookie Fernando Alonso had another strong outing, finishing 13:03 behind in ninth place. The two-time Formula One champion is now ranked 10th overall.

Overall: Carlos Sainz holds an advantage of 0:24 over Nasser Al-Attiyah.

In bikes, Pablo Quintanilla took his first stage win of the 2020 rally, erasing just under four minutes in his overall deficit to Ricky Brabec.

Toby Price finished second, 1:54 back, while Joan Barreda Bort held on to finish third despite a small crash.

Overall: Ricky Brabec holds an advantage of 20:53 over Pablo Quintanilla.

In side by sides, Casey Currie continued to race towards his maiden Dakar victory, extending his lead in the overall standings to over 23 minutes.

Currie finished Tuesday’s stage in the third position, finishing behind fellow Americans Blade Hildebrand and Mitch Guthrie, both of whom are competing in the ‘Dakar Experience’ category following previous retirements earlier on in the rally.

Overall: Casey Currie holds an advantage of 23:37 over Francisco Lopez Contardo.

In quads, Ignacio Casale narrowly won by 0:03 over Giovanni Enrico. The victory is Casale’s fourth of the rally, and he now leads the overall standings by nearly 45 minutes.

Tomas Kubiena finished in the third position, 6:27 behind, while Casale’s closest title rival Simon Viste finished sixth, 8:14 back.

Overall: Ignacio Casale holds an advantage of 44:57 over Simon Viste.

In trucks, Kamaz driver Andrey Karginov won his fourth consecutive stage, finishing 3:19 ahead of second-place Siarhei Viazovich. Karginov now leads the overall standings by nearly 40 minutes.

Eduard Nikolaev finished third, 9:24 behind.

Overall: Andrey Karginov holds an advantage of 38:35 over Anton Shibalov.

Stage Wins:

Cars: [3] Carlos Sainz (Stage 3, 5, and 7), [3] Stephane Peterhansel (Stage 4, 6 and 9), [1] Vaidotas Zala (Stage 1), [1] Giniel De Villiers (Stage 2) and [1] Mathieu Serradori (Stage 8)

Bikes: [2] Toby Price (Stage 1 and 5), [2] Ricky Brabec (Stage 3 and 6), [1] Ross Branch (Stage 2), [1] Jose Ingacio Cornejo (Stage 4), [1] Kevin Benavides (Stage 7) and [1] Pablo Quintanilla (Stage 9)

Side-by-sides: [2] Gerard Farres Guell (Stage 3 and 6), [2] Blade Hildebrand (Stage 7 and 9), [1] Francisco Lopez Contardo (Stage 2), [1]  Aron Domzala (Stage 1), [1] Mitch Guthrie (Stage 4),  [1] Cyril Despres (Stage 5) and [1] Reinaldo Varela

Quads: [4] Ignacio Casale (Stage 1, 2, 4 and 9), [2] Simon Viste (Stage 6 and 7), [1] Giovanni Enrico (Stage 3) and [1] Romain Dutu (Stage 5)

Trucks: [5] Andrey Karginov (Stage 3, 6, 7, 8 and 9), [2] Anton Shibalov (Stage 1 and 4), [1] Siarhei Viazovich (Stage 2) and [1] Dmitry Sotnikov (Stage 5)

Highlights of Stage 9 will air on NBCSN tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET.  The rally runs through Friday.

Swedish driver Ericsson lands hot chocolate company sponsor

Joe Skibinski / IndyCar
Associated PressJan 14, 2020, 2:16 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A hot chocolate company led by Hollywood stuntman and occasional racer Stanton Barrett has signed as primary sponsor for Swedish driver Marcus Ericsson at Chip Ganassi Racing.

This is the first entry into IndyCar for Huski Chocolate, a company headquartered in Stockholm that already does business in Formula One with McLaren and with the English soccer club Millwall.

Marcus Ericsson’s 2020 Huski Chocolate livery. Photo: Chip Ganassi Racing

Huski Chocolate is primarily located in ski resorts and touts its brand as using all-natural ingredients combined with real cocoa, cocoa butter and secret spices. The company expanded into North America two years ago and launched a chocolate milk in Europe last year.

The pairing of a Swedish company with a Swedish driver seems like a natural fit, but the connection is actually between Barrett and team owner Chip Ganassi. Barrett is the son of former stuntman Stan Barrett and the godson of the late Paul Newman.

He became interested in racing through his father and Newman, which led to a friendship with Ganassi. Although Barrett still dabbles in racing – the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen last year is among the 249 career NASCAR starts Barrett has made since 1992 – his focus is on his other entrepreneurial ventures and his stunt work. Barrett also ran four IndyCar races in 2009.

“Motorsports is a really great platform to get a brand out there and develop a loyal customer base so IndyCar is a great fit because it is picking up aggressively and they are in good markets and has a positive global platform,” Barrett said.

Barrett said he’s known Ganassi at least 30 years, and flew with him late last season to discuss potential partnerships. Ganassi was in the process of shutting down his two-car sports car team, but he reallocated the personnel to create a third IndyCar entry to avoid heavy layoffs.

The talks were preliminary and Ganassi was not sure who the driver would be, but Barrett was adamant he wanted to be tied to a top-tier team. Ganassi teams have won 19 championships and more than 220 races, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Chip had the choice in driver, he is pretty savvy in who he picks and I think it is a really great fit that Marcus was available,” Barrett said. “For us, it just fell in line that he is a Swedish driver for a Swedish brand, and we will be able to market him quite well. But this was more about the program and being in IndyCar and the partners we could find.”

Ericsson spent five years in F1 before moving to IndyCar last season to drive for Sam Schmidt. When McLaren came on as a partner with Schmidt for this season, the team replaced the two-driver lineup and Ericsson’s contract was not renewed. He had one podium finish in 16 races.

He joins a Ganassi team that includes five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist, a fellow Swede.