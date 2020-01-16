Getty Images

Dakar Stage 11 Highlights: Sainz, Brabec on-track to win with 1 stage remaining

By Michael EubanksJan 16, 2020, 4:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the penultimate stage of the 2020 Dakar Rally now complete, Carlos Sainz is now poised to collect his third career victory in the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Americans Ricky Brabec and Casey Currie are on-track to overall victories in the motorbike and side-by-side classes, respectively.

Here are some of Thursday’s highlights:

In the cars class, Stephane Peterhansel set the pace, narrowly defeating Nasser Al-Attiyah by 0:10 to win his fourth stage win of the 2020 edition of the rally.

Carlos Sainz finished 8:03 behind, placing him third overall. Sainz now holds a ten-minute lead heading into the Friday’s final stage. Should he maintain his lead through the finish, he will win the rally for the third time in his career.

Dakar rookie Fernando Alonso completed the stage eighth-fastest, 16:25 behind Sainz. Alonso is now ranked 13th in the overall class standings.

Overall: Carlos Sainz holds an advantage of 10:17 over Nasser Al-Attiyah.

In bikes, Pablo Quintanilla sliced Ricky Brabec’s overall lead in half with his second stage win, narrowly defeating Matthias Walkner by 0:09. Luciano Benavides finished third, 2:48 back.

Overall: Ricky Brabec holds an advantage of 13:56 over Pablo Quintanilla.

In side by sides, defending class champion Francisco Lopez Contardo won his second stage of the 2020 event, defeating Aron Domzala by 10:53. Conrad Rautenbach finished third, 12:36 behind.

American Casey Currie is one stage away from winning his first Dakar, holding a 45-minute advantage over Sergei Kariakin despite not winning a single stage.

Overall: Casey Currie holds an advantage of 45:33 over Sergei Kariakin.

In quads, 2015 class champion Rafal Sonik picked up his first stage win of the 2020 running, outpacing overall leader Ignacio Casale by 3:16. Stage 3 winner Giovanni Enrico came home 4:19 behind to finish third.

Overall: Ignacio Casale holds an advantage of 21:16 over Simon Viste.

In trucks, Andrey Karginov is on track to win the rally for the second time in his career, defeating Kamaz teammate Dmitry Sotnikov by 1:27 to win his sixth stage of the 2020 edition.

Karginov now leads Anton Shibalov by nearly 40 minutes in the overall standings with one stage remaining.

Shibalov finished third overall in Thursday’s stage, 3:25 behind.

Overall: Andrey Karginov holds an advantage of 39:33 over Anton Shibalov.

Stage Wins:

Cars: [4] Carlos Sainz (Stage 3, 5, 7 and 10), [4] Stephane Peterhansel (Stage 4, 6,9 and 11), [1] Vaidotas Zala (Stage 1), [1] Giniel De Villiers (Stage 2) and [1] Mathieu Serradori (Stage 8)

Bikes: [2] Toby Price (Stage 1 and 5), [2] Ricky Brabec (Stage 3 and 6), [2] Pablo Quintanilla (Stage 9 and 11), [1] Ross Branch (Stage 2), [1] Jose Ingacio Cornejo (Stage 4), [1] Kevin Benavides (Stage 7) and [1] Joan Barreda Bort (Stage 10)

Side-by-sides: [2] Gerard Farres Guell (Stage 3 and 6), [2] Blade Hildebrand (Stage 7 and 9), [2] Mitch Guthrie (Stage 4 and 10), [2] Francisco Lopez Contardo (Stage 2 and 11), [1]  Aron Domzala (Stage 1), [1] Cyril Despres (Stage 5) and [1] Reinaldo Varela

Quads: [4] Ignacio Casale (Stage 1, 2, 4 and 9), [2] Simon Viste (Stage 6 and 7), [1] Giovanni Enrico (Stage 3), [1] Romain Dutu (Stage 5), [1] Kamil Wisinewski (Stage 10) and [1] Rafal Sonik (Stage 11)

Trucks: [6] Andrey Karginov (Stage 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11), [3] Anton Shibalov (Stage 1, 4 and 10), [1] Siarhei Viazovich (Stage 2) and [1] Dmitry Sotnikov (Stage 5)

Highlights of Stage 11 will air on NBCSN tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET.  The 12th and final stage takes place on Friday.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter

Justin Barcia leads Supercross field in return to Anaheim

By Dan BeaverJan 16, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

What a difference a year makes. Cooper Webb scored his first career Supercross win in the 2019 edition of Anaheim 2 and went on to take the championship. Now Webb will attempt to put his bad finish from St. Louis behind him as the Monster Energy Supercross series heads back to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. for their second visit, Saturday January 18.

Justin Barcia’s solid performance in the first two races and Ken Roczen’s first win in three years has put pressure on a number of riders. The most recent four champions in 450 competition have each won one of the first three rounds. Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo cannot afford to give up any more ground.

This race is critical for another reason: The winner of Anaheim 2 has won the championship in 14 of 21 seasons including a streak from 2003-2010. Webb won A2 last year.

Barcia is determined to hold onto the red plate. To do so, he will likely need to score three straight podiums for the second time in his career. The first time came late in the 2014 season.

If Roczen scores his fifth Anaheim victory, he will move into a tie for fifth on the all time list at this track alongside Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto.

Cianciarulo has shown a lot of promise in the first two weeks, but after falling in Missouri and failing to sweep the top five, this could be an important race. He needs to show how rapidly he can put that hardship behind and concentrate on the current task.

The layout will be different than it was in Anaheim 1, but most of the riders remain familiar with the track since the industry is centered around Southern California.

One of the changes to the layout is a sharper Turn 1. Last week in St. Louis several riders had difficulty navigating an equally treacherous corner, so the starts to the heats and mains will require some extra concentration.

Fredrik Noren will miss Anaheim after sustaining an injury to his left leg at St. Louis.

Austin Forkner rebounded nicely last week and he still has a chance to establish early dominance in 250 points.

Coming off a career-first podium at St. Louis, Brandon Hartranft will focus on maintaining momentum while Michael Mosiman looks to rebound.

Cameron McAdoo will be out for the foreseeable future with a collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 4:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Race: 10:00 p.m. on NBCSN, or stream live by clicking here

Last Week:

Ken Roczen beat Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson in the 450 class.
Austin Forkner beat Justin Cooper and Brandon Hartranft in the 250 class.

Last St. Louis race (March, 2018):

Cooper Webb beat Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac in the 450 class.
Shane McElrath beat Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols in the 250 class.

Points Leaders

450s:
Justin Barcia (49)
Ken Roczen (43)
Jason Anderson (39)
Adam Cianciarulo (39)
Eli Tomac (35)

250 West:
Justin Cooper (49)
Austin Forkner (44)
Brandon Hartranft (37)
Dylan Ferrandis (34)
Alex Martin (32)

Wins

450

(1) Justin Barcia (Anaheim 1)
(1) Ken Roczen (St. Louis)

250 West

(1) Justin Cooper (Anaheim 1)
(1) Austin Forkner (St. Louis)

Top-5s

450

(2) Justin Barcia
(2) Jason Anderson
(1) Adam Cianciarulo
(1) Cooper Webb
(1) Blake Baggett
(1) Ken Roczen
(1) Eli Tomac
(1) Zach Osborne

250 West

(2) Austin Forkner
(2) Justin Cooper
(1) Dylan Ferrandis
(1) Christian Craig
(1) Michael Mosiman
(1) Brandon Hartranft
(1) Alex Martin
(1) Jett Lawrence

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter