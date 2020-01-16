James Hinchcliffe secures sponsorship for month of May

After landing a new sponsor, James Hinchcliffe has now secured enough funding to run both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this season.

Genesys, a customer service technology company with a major presence in the Indianapolis area, has signed on as a primary sponsor of Hinchcliffe for the month of May.

The new partnership comes three months after Hinchcliffe lost his seat at Arrow McLaren SP, and the six-time race winner faced an uphill battle to find a full-time ride for 2020.

Though he is not likely to compete on a full-time basis this year, the new partnership will allow Hinchcliffe to compete in, at a minimum, both the GMR Grand Prix on May 9 and the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24. Information regarding which team the 33-year-old Canadian will drive for will be released at a later date.

“Hinchcliffe brings an incredible level of skill and charisma to IndyCar, not to mention his genuine empathy for other teams and drivers,” said Genesys CEO Tony Bates. “These very attributes are critical for organizations as they establish trust and loyalty with their most important asset: their customers. And, that’s what makes Hinchcliffe the perfect person to represent our company.

“We are thrilled to align ourselves with this talented driver and a sport that gives hundreds of thousands of people an experience like no other each and every May.”

The partnership marks the first venture into IndyCar racing for Genesys.

“This sponsorship gives Genesys an opportunity to further immerse ourselves in this wonderful community that’s home to our largest employee base in the world,” Bates said. “Auto racing is a shining example of the amazing results that can be achieved when man and machine work together.”

