Justin Barcia leads Supercross field in return to Anaheim

By Dan BeaverJan 16, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
What a difference a year makes. Cooper Webb scored his first career Supercross win in the 2019 edition of Anaheim 2 and went on to take the championship. Now Webb will attempt to put his bad finish from St. Louis behind him as the Monster Energy Supercross series heads back to Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. for their second visit, Saturday January 18.

Justin Barcia’s solid performance in the first two races and Ken Roczen’s first win in three years has put pressure on a number of riders. The most recent four champions in 450 competition have each won one of the first three rounds. Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo cannot afford to give up any more ground.

This race is critical for another reason: The winner of Anaheim 2 has won the championship in 14 of 21 seasons including a streak from 2003-2010. Webb won A2 last year.

Barcia is determined to hold onto the red plate. To do so, he will likely need to score three straight podiums for the second time in his career. The first time came late in the 2014 season.

If Roczen scores his fifth Anaheim victory, he will move into a tie for fifth on the all time list at this track alongside Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto.

Cianciarulo has shown a lot of promise in the first two weeks, but after falling in Missouri and failing to sweep the top five, this could be an important race. He needs to show how rapidly he can put that hardship behind and concentrate on the current task.

The layout will be different than it was in Anaheim 1, but most of the riders remain familiar with the track since the industry is centered around Southern California.

One of the changes to the layout is a sharper Turn 1. Last week in St. Louis several riders had difficulty navigating an equally treacherous corner, so the starts to the heats and mains will require some extra concentration.

Fredrik Noren will miss Anaheim after sustaining an injury to his left leg at St. Louis.

Austin Forkner rebounded nicely last week and he still has a chance to establish early dominance in 250 points.

Coming off a career-first podium at St. Louis, Brandon Hartranft will focus on maintaining momentum while Michael Mosiman looks to rebound.

Cameron McAdoo will be out for the foreseeable future with a collapsed right lung and a partially collapsed left lung.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 4:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Race: 10:00 p.m. on NBCSN, or stream live by clicking here

Last Week:

Ken Roczen beat Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson in the 450 class.
Austin Forkner beat Justin Cooper and Brandon Hartranft in the 250 class.

Last St. Louis race (March, 2018):

Cooper Webb beat Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac in the 450 class.
Shane McElrath beat Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols in the 250 class.

Points Leaders

450s:
Justin Barcia (49)
Ken Roczen (43)
Jason Anderson (39)
Adam Cianciarulo (39)
Eli Tomac (35)

250 West:
Justin Cooper (49)
Austin Forkner (44)
Brandon Hartranft (37)
Dylan Ferrandis (34)
Alex Martin (32)

Wins

450

(1) Justin Barcia (Anaheim 1)
(1) Ken Roczen (St. Louis)

250 West

(1) Justin Cooper (Anaheim 1)
(1) Austin Forkner (St. Louis)

Top-5s

450

(2) Justin Barcia
(2) Jason Anderson
(1) Adam Cianciarulo
(1) Cooper Webb
(1) Blake Baggett
(1) Ken Roczen
(1) Eli Tomac
(1) Zach Osborne

250 West

(2) Austin Forkner
(2) Justin Cooper
(1) Dylan Ferrandis
(1) Christian Craig
(1) Michael Mosiman
(1) Brandon Hartranft
(1) Alex Martin
(1) Jett Lawrence

James Hinchcliffe secures sponsorship for month of May

Chris Owens/IndyCar
By Michael EubanksJan 16, 2020, 6:34 PM EST
After landing a new sponsor, James Hinchcliffe has now secured enough funding to run both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this season.

Genesys, a customer service technology company with a major presence in the Indianapolis area, has signed on as a primary sponsor of Hinchcliffe for the month of May.

The new partnership comes three months after Hinchcliffe lost his seat at Arrow McLaren SP, and the six-time race winner faced an uphill battle to find a full-time ride for 2020.

Though he is not likely to compete on a full-time basis this year, the new partnership will allow Hinchcliffe to compete in, at a minimum, both the GMR Grand Prix on May 9 and the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 24. Information regarding which team the 33-year-old Canadian will drive for will be released at a later date.

“Hinchcliffe brings an incredible level of skill and charisma to IndyCar, not to mention his genuine empathy for other teams and drivers,” said Genesys CEO Tony Bates. “These very attributes are critical for organizations as they establish trust and loyalty with their most important asset: their customers. And, that’s what makes Hinchcliffe the perfect person to represent our company.

“We are thrilled to align ourselves with this talented driver and a sport that gives hundreds of thousands of people an experience like no other each and every May.”

The partnership marks the first venture into IndyCar racing for Genesys.

“This sponsorship gives Genesys an opportunity to further immerse ourselves in this wonderful community that’s home to our largest employee base in the world,” Bates said. “Auto racing is a shining example of the amazing results that can be achieved when man and machine work together.”

