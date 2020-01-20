Rick Ware Racing announced Monday the pullout of its No. 2 Multimatic/Riley from the LMP2 class for this weekend’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.
Two of RWR’s four drivers slated for the Rolex 24 had left the team after the Roar before the Rolex test session two weeks ago.
“With regret, and due in large part to circumstances outside the team’s control regarding driver combination and the funding required to be competitive at the top of the class, RWR is withdrawing from this week’s Rolex 24 hours of Daytona,” Rick Ware Racing said in a release. “The team is not willing to compromise the overall season goals to show up with any intention other than to be prepared to come out on top.”
The team said it would be focusing on the Asian Le Mans Series, where it leads the points standings in the LMP2-AM category after a 1-2 finish in the most recent race.
Rick Ware Racing still is planning to field four cars in the Daytona 500 next month and three full-time cars in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. The team said it hopes to have a full-time entry in IMSA after the Rolex 24.
The withdrawal reduces the field for the 58th running of the Rolex 24 to 38 cars. Down from 47 entries last year, it already was the fewest number of starters in the race’s history (the previous low was 42 in 1962, its second year).
One of the most famous race cars in film history will be featured in a new automotive museum in Florida.
The legendary Porsche 917K driven by Steve McQueen in the 1971 film ‘Le Mans’, which was last seen in 2017 when it sold for $14 million in an auction, will be one of the prominent pieces in the Brumos Collection, a new automotive museum in Jacksonville.
Widely considered the most famous Porsche 917 ever built, the historic race car initially was used for Le Mans testing before being featured in the McQueen film. The car was housed in a barn for more than two decades before re-emerging fully restored in 2001.
The car was unveiled as the newest member of the Brumos Collection during a special event signifying the museum’s grand opening on Monday.
With more than three dozen vehicles, the Brumos Collection provides museum guests an up-front look at racing and automotive history.
Notable race cars in the collection include:
- 1968 Porsche 908: In the second track appearance ever for Porsche’s then-new 908, drivers Jo Siffert and Vic Elford tackled the notorious Nürburgring’s 1000 km in this yet-unproven model. Starting in the 27th position, Siffert guided the 908 to second at the end of the first lap and into the overall lead after the second lap, setting a lap record. This historic 908 persevered through a grueling 44 laps around Nürburgring’s 14-mile course, skillfully navigating a 1000-foot elevation change and 160 turns through the forest.
- 1979 Porsche 935: This #59 Brumos Porsche 935 is shown exactly as it raced when it won the 1979 IMSA Championship with Peter Gregg behind the wheel. It is authentic in every detail, down to his distinctive tartan seat upholstery. Arguably the finest season of his career, Gregg won eight races and eight consecutive pole positions in 1979. The car won 53 percent of the races it entered, carrying Gregg to 20 percent of his total career IMSA victories.
- 1972 Porsche 917-10: The first 917/10 was produced in 1971. This Can-Am Racer had a twin-turbocharged engine capable of 200+mph speeds at 1100 hp. Peter Gregg raced the car to a 9th place finish in the 1972 Can-Am Championship, followed by Hurley Haywood’s 3rd place finish in the 1973 Can-Am Series season. The Brumos Porsche 917-10 was the first race car to carry what has now become the iconic and recognizable white, red and blue livery with the famous Brumos Racing “sweeps.”
- 1923 Miller 122 Grand Prix: Miller was the first American race car bought solely to race in Europe. This 1923 Miller 122 Grand Prix was driven by Bugatti racer Count Louis Zborowski, who raced it in England, Spain and France. Returned to the United State 89 years later, this is considered one of the most complete surviving Millers.
Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter