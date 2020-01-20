Courtesy of IMSA

Wayne Taylor still critical of IMSA’s Balance of Performance regulations

By Nate RyanJan 20, 2020, 12:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – It’s known widely as a three-letter acronym, but IMSA’s Balance of Performance formula might as well be a four-letter word to Wayne Taylor.

“I do not understand why they continue going down this BoP path, it’s absolutely destroying sports car racing,” Taylor told NBCSports.com during the Roar Before the Rolex 24 test session at Daytona International Speedway. “And it’s not even just here, it’s in Europe as well. This didn’t happen in the ‘80s and ‘90s. You just brought the best car with the best engine and get the best drivers and the best team, and you’re going to win.

“How do you do that here and then another team is so much slower and they get rewarded, and you get penalized? I mean it’s bullshit.”

In order to keep its competition tighter, IMSA relies on Balance of Performance, which essentially uses regulations to instill a level playing field among cars.

But Taylor complained widely about it last season when his team went winless in the nine races after its Rolex 24 triumph (its second win in three seasons at the season-opening crown jewel). Though his team was given some help toward the end of 2019, he still felt his Cadillac was at a severe disadvantage to Team Penske’s title-winning Acuras.

“The way it was done last year was just absolutely criminal,” said Taylor, who has expressed reservations about the BoP system for several years.

IMSA President John Doonan (courtesy of IMSA).

New IMSA president John Doonan said his technical team created new parameters for 2020 intended to discourage manipulation or sandbagging during the Roar test, which is the first opportunity to gauge the competition on track.

IMSA relies on telemetry data to determine whether to adjust weight, restrictors (modifying the airflow to the engine), turbo boosts and fuel capacity among its entrants in all four divisions.

“There’s thousands of fans coming (to Daytona),” said Doonan, who left his job overseeing Mazda’s motorsports program to head IMSA this season. We’re going to see a million people taking in IMSA events. But these folks are paying to see an entertaining sports car race. BoP is part of that.

“If we are all committed to providing value for our fans, we need to show our true performance at all times. I’ve made that expectation clear to all participants, and I hope the racing has always shown that, but the technical team has a massive job ahead of them to try to make sure that all of those different platforms can compete.”

Doonan said the goal is to have “four or five cars coming out of the last corner with a chance to win,” but varying technical specifications and track layouts can make it difficult to achieve a semblance of equality.

“(Daytona), Sebring, Road Atlanta, they’re all different characteristics,” Doonan said. “You have a car like the Cadillac DPI that has a little more grunt coming out of the corners. You have a couple of other turbo cars that take a while to spool up. It’s extremely difficult when they’re looking at the aerodynamic box, the power box, the lap time box, etc.”

In a BoP bulletin issued to teams last week, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Cadillacs seemed to receive some help as IMSA reduced its minimum weight by 10 kilograms. Meanwhile, Team Penske’s Acuras were given a slight horsepower reduction.

But the BoP could change again after Daytona, and Taylor has warned he won’t tolerate another season of feeling as if his cars are hamstrung.

“Honestly, if this BoP continues to be as ridiculous as it is, that will be the reason I leave the sport,” Taylor said. “Because at the moment, I have no reason to leave the sport. But if BoP continues on the way it did last year, I’ll be done. I cannot look my sponsors in the eye and say, ‘You know what, we have the best package, we have a chance to win every race.’

“I’ve always said I can’t guarantee wins, but I can guarantee we will race for the win. But (in 2019) with the BoP, we couldn’t even guarantee that. So I’m not going to lie to anybody.”

Taylor spoke with NBCSports.com in a Jan. 3 interview shortly before his team hit the track for the season’s opening session at Daytona:

Q: How does it feel to return as the defending winner of the Rolex 24?

Taylor: “We’ve actually won the last two in three years, so there’s a lot of pressure, but at the same time, we can only do what we can do. We have to do the very best in everything that we do. BoP is always going to play a role with the result of the race, which is so unfortunate.”

Q: Do you feel the BoP cost you the season championship last year?

Taylor: “I don’t know if cost us the championship, but it certainly cost us dearly. A lot. You can’t motivate people when you don’t have a chance. Imagine going to a race after winning many, many races, and then being lapped by another competitor in the same class who had never previously finished on the podium. Tell me how that happens.”

Q: What does IMSA say to you?

Taylor: “Well, last year, they don’t really take much notice until the end of the year when I had a big meeting with all of them, and they seemed to understand, and they said to me it’ll be different. So we’ll wait to see what happens. I have much more faith in the leadership than I had before.”

Q: It seems as if manufacturer involvement remains strong in IMSA, but some established drivers still are struggling to land rides this season. Does the decline in entries concern you?

Taylor: “Yeah, because the series has become too expensive. They’re talking about hybrid stuff, which drives the price up. And they’ve forgotten about the private teams like myself. They’re focusing on the manufacturers, and the manufacturers are not funding the teams with this money anyway.

“So I think it’s a combination of BoP and costs is why this thing is going the wrong way. Whereas they had the best formula that existed in the world, and it still can be, but just take some (expletive) input, you know?”

Q: What’s the one thing that IMSA can do to control costs?

Taylor: “Stop BoP, No. 1. Stop it. Stop hybrids. Don’t go hybrid racing yet. Nobody is together with it. Nobody has any understanding of how it’s going to work. Nobody has any understanding of what it’s going to cost. And there’s all sorts of issues with hybrids and cars turning off and catching on fire. There’s too many things, and no one is currently designing or testing any of these cars.”

Q: Do you like your chances to defend the overall title at the Rolex 24?

Taylor: “I think we’ve got a good chance. We’ve got the right drivers. The right teams. And I will say this: From just before Petit Le Mans, IMSA have really tried to take the BoP input from us now. Which they didn’t do at the beginning of (2019), and I’ve got to believe management is making the difference. And so I feel good about it.

“I’m excited that John Doonan has taken this position. He’s been a racer, a team owner, a manufacturer. He knows more about this than most people. And that’s what the series needs.”

After his sons’ rise, Wayne Taylor feeling a ‘void’ at the Rolex 24

Brian Cleary/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Leaning on a small roundtable in a makeshift hospitality area outside his team’s hauler at Daytona International Speedway, Wayne Taylor felt “a bit of a void in my stomach.”

Crew members were scrambling in and out of the team’s technical nerve center behind him, making trips to the pit stand to prepare the No. 10 Cadillac for the opening session in the Roar before the Rolex.

It seemed business as usual at preseason testing for the overall championship team of the Rolex 24 in two of the past three years, but it wasn’t. For the first time in a decade, Wayne Taylor was contemplating a race weekend without either of his sons, Ricky and Jordan.

“It’s a little early for me to understand the magnitude of it,” Wayne Taylor said.

Understanding the next step was easy, though.

“No, no, no,” Taylor said with a hearty laugh when asked if he considered leaving IMSA after helping propel his sons into top-notch rides. “What the hell would I do with my life? I don’t know anything else.”

It’s always all about racing for Wayne Taylor, but it’s no longer all in the family for his team, which will be without either Ricky or Jordan in its IMSA lineup this season for the first time since 2010.

Ricky Taylor, who raced for his father from 2010-12 and ’14-17, is entering his third season with Acura Team Penske. His younger brother, Jordan, has joined Corvette Racing this year after a 2013-19 run at Wayne Taylor Racing.

Jordan Taylor in his new Corvette firesuit (courtesy of IMSA).

In joining two top-flight teams, the Taylor brothers are being rewarded for excelling at WTR. They won the 2017 overall at the Rolex 24 (with Jeff Gordon) and the 12 Hours of Sebring on their way to the IMSA championship for their dad.

Though Wayne Taylor enjoyed having his boys behind the wheel, he also fielded cars for them to ensure they could land paying rides without needing to bring sponsorship.

“That was always the goal as a dad is have your kids make a living doing it,” Jordan said. “And not just make a living doing it but with two of the biggest sports car teams in the world. So our dad is very proud and very happy. I think part of him is sad and upset that we’re not with him, because it was always nice to have us with him to make it a little easier.

“But he’s proud to be our dad. And happy that he doesn’t have to pay us anymore.”

Wayne Taylor said “most people thought I’d stop the program” after Ricky and Jordan had found elite rides. But when renewing his contract with General Motors two years ago, he committed to keep his DPI team running if the manufacturer wanted to move Jordan into a factory team.

“Both of them have earned really good rides, which is what I always wanted at the end of the day,” Wayne Taylor said of his sons, who grew up in Central Florida under their father’s racing tutelage and progressed through go-karts to sports cars. “A lot of people thought that I set this up only for them, and hopefully they all realize now it’s not.

“I’d look at the teams they could have been going (to race) and think, ‘No, they’re not going to do anything here, so let me put them into the right environment and teach them.’ Because we’ve had a lot of success before them.”

Taylor, a successful sports car veteran in his own right with wins at the Rolex and Le Mans, has built quite the pedigree over the past 13 seasons as a team owner.

Testing at Daytona for Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac, which will be driven by Renger van der Zande, Ryan Briscoe, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi at the Rolex 24 (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

After winning Rolex 24 overall titles with a four-time NASCAR champion (Gordon) in ’17 and a two-time Formula One champion (Fernando Alonso) last year, Taylor has recruited five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon to his DPI car for Daytona.

“We got rid of our weak link with Jordan,” Wayne Taylor laughed, exemplifying his family’s omnipresent sarcasm and sense of humor (Jordan Taylor has become a social media sensation, mostly through his Rodney Sandstorm alter ego).

Dixon will join returning drivers Renger van der Zande and Kamui Kobayashi a the Rolex 24 along with new full-time Wayne Taylor Racing driver Ryan Briscoe, whose management ties to WTR co-owner Max Angelelli made for a smooth transition after the shutdown of Chip Ganassi Racing’s GT program.

At the Roar, van der Zande said there still seemed a family atmosphere within the team even without Ricky and Jordan Taylor.

“Clearly not having one of them is going to take some getting used to, but I’m very close with Ryan Briscoe,” Wayne Taylor said. “He’s like a third son, so that’ll make it easy. But I don’t know how the feeling is going to be (without Ricky and Jordan) by the time we get to the race.

“There’s certainly a void from my standpoint, but then I’ve surrounded the team with really good drivers again. We’ve got a good enough lineup that we can win the race again.”

That made leaving even more difficult for Jordan.

“It was a hard decision, and the hard part was leaving my dad’s team,” Jordan, 28, said. “Since 2013, we’d won two championships, two Daytonas, Sebring, the Petit Le Mans. You’re leaving a team that can win races and championships overall. And it’s a family team. I know everyone on the team. I was so comfortable and so easy for me to just be there.

“But Corvette Racing is kind of a hard thing to turn down. It was almost impossible to say no. If I’d said no to that, that opportunity probably is never going to come back.”

At least Wayne Taylor will be able to cheer Jordan’s progress in a new mid-engine car that Corvette will field in the GTLM class.

Ricky Taylor of Team Penske (courtesy of IMSA).

It will be a little trickier to root for 30-year-old Ricky, whose No. 7 Acura is a direct threat to WTR’s No. 10 Cadillac in DPI.

During the Roar, Ricky briefly stopped by outside the WTR trailer with Penske teammate Helio Castroneves but left after a few minutes of small talk and smiles with his father.

“It’s a bit odd the past two seasons,” said Ricky, who laughed while recalling a recent dinner table conversation in which his dad playfully pried for info about whether Team Penske had tested a new tire at Daytona. “We can’t necessarily go into the trailer. I can’t talk to the guys casually. I have to kind of keep my eyes straight ahead.”

Wayne Taylor said he still will keep at least one eye on the lap times for Jordan and Ricky.

“Racing against my two sons will be great,” he said, pausing for a devilish smile. “I’ll have to get the guys to figure out how to take them out.”