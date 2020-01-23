Morgan Kane, Grave Digger dominate St. Louis Monster Jam

Morgan Kane in Grave Digger won his second consecutive event championship in the Monster Jam Series Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Dome America’s Center. With overall wins in both nights, Kane gained a 10-point advantage over Neil Elliott in the Max-D truck.

“This is what it’s about man,” Kane said after winning at St. Louis. “Full-on teamwork here. We came a way with two overalls this weekend. Both shows. The sweep; won racing. We brought it home North Carolina style.”

This was the second show for the Stadium Series Green tour. Kane finished third overall January 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

On Saturday Kane got off to a strong start with a second-place finish in the racing competition and a win in freestyle. Racing around a figure-eight style course against Ryan Anderson in Son-Uva Grave Digger, Kane drifted slight left as Anderson squared off the corner to score his fourth race competition win in five tries.

Neil Elliott in Max-D did his best to maintain the points’ lead by winning the Skills Challenge, but it all came down to the freestyle in one of the closest margins in Monster Jam history.

Kane beat Elliott in the freestyle by 1/1000ths of a point in a decision based on fan voting.

How did he get there?

“Consistency,” Kane told NBC Sports. “Everything about Monster Jam events is focused around being consistent. Fill 30 seconds with safe jumps. At 75 seconds I’ll head for the backflip, then try to fill the rest of my freestyle with a crazy save and huge air.

“That’s my plan every time.”

On Sunday, Grave Digger and Kane were back on top of the board in the race competition. He was supposed to match up again Anderson for the second straight night, but the engine on the Son-Uva Grave Digger expired and put BroDozer on the track with Cam McQueen behind the wheel.

McQueen came up one position shy of winning the race competition, but he made up for that with his first skills’ win of the season in the second round of competition. With a quick engine change and service, Son-Uva Digger was back on track for the freestyle competition.

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on NBCSN)

Houston: February 4 (Tuesday); 6 p.m.

Tampa: February 11 (Tuesday); 10:30 p.m.

Indianapolis: February 18 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.

Oakland: February 22 (Saturday); 11:30 p.m.

Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.

Jacksonville: March 9 (Monday); 6 p.m.

Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.

Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.

Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.