Mazda wins Rolex 24 pole for second consecutive year at Daytona

By Nate RyanJan 23, 2020, 5:45 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –Oliver Jarvis put the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest on the pole position at Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona for the second consecutive year as Thursday’s qualifying session was cut short by a heavy crash in the top DPI division.

Ricky Taylor crashed Team Penske’s No. 7 Acura with 2 minutes remaining in the session, hitting the tire barrier after losing control in the Bus Stop. After a red flag, officials elected to end the session with 1:42 remaining. Taylor was able to walk away from the wreck. He was evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Jarvis turned a lap of 1 minute, 33.711 seconds on the 3.56-mile road course, nearly breaking the lap record he set in winning last year’s pole.

Juan Pablo Montoya qualified second (1:34.154) with the No. 6 Acura of Team Penske, followed by Jonathan Bomarito’s No. 55 Mazda in third (1:34.169).

The Cadillacs of Felipe Nasr (1:34.294) and Ryan Briscoe (1:34.442 in the No. 10 of defending overall winner Wayne Taylor Racing) rounded out the top five.

Last year, Mazda’s strong start went up in a ball of flames as both of its cars short-circuited from contention with mechanical problems just past the seven-hour mark.

Mazda worked on making its cars more durable throughout the offseason, and Jarvis believes “reliability is not such a concern” with the DPI class entering its fourth year.

“That allows drivers to push much harder right from the green flag,” Jarvis said. “I think we’ve got one of the most competitive fields I’ve ever been involved in motorsports with; some amazing driver lineups throughout the grid. So I think you’ll see some really entertaining racing from the moment the flag drops.”

In the LMP2 class, Ben Keating was fastest with a lap of 1:37.446 in the No. 52 ORECA.

In the GTLM division, Nick Tandy (who also happens to be a fan of the Daytona 500) set a track record of 1:42.207 (breaking his previous mark of 1:42.257) and also tied Scott Pruett’s record for most Rolex 24 Hour pole positions (four). Tandy also won the pole in 2013, ’16 and ’19.

Tandy edged his teammate Laurens Vanthoor. Antonio Garcia qualified third in the No. 3 Corvette.

In the GTD class, Zacharie Robichon put the No. 9 Porsche 911 of Pfaff Motorsports on the pole with a track-record lap of 1:45.237.

The No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 of AIM Vasser Sullivan will be starting from the rear of the field after the team wasn’t able to change an engine in time for qualifying.

Two-time defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch will be making his Rolex 24 debut in the No. 14, sharing the car with Jack Hawksworth, Parker Chase and Michael De Quesada.

Click here for full qualifying results 

Supercross Round 4 in Glendale is anyone’s race to win

Feld Entertainment Inc
By Dan BeaverJan 23, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
The Monster Energy Supercross series heads to Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium for Round 4 and they are still looking for a repeat winner in either the 450 of 250 class. The first three rounds of the 450 class have gone to Justin Barcia, Ken Roczen and Eli Tomac.

Last year Blake Baggett stood on the top step of the podium. Last week he led for about a foot before crashing and could provide another unique winner.

In 250s, Justin Cooper, Austin Forkner and Dylan Ferrandis have shown a ton of aggression in route to the top spot of the first three races.

The question that remains to be answered is whether Glendale will provide a new winner, or be the rubber match that allows one of the top riders to establish dominance.

With a win in St. Louis and a second-place finish last week at Anaheim 2, Roczen snatched the red plate from Barcia.

Cooper’s consistent top-fives in the first three weeks have made him the points’ leader in 250s.

But this week could go to any of the top riders. This is Supercross’ first Triple Crown format weekend with three races contributing to the overall victory. The three events will be shorter than the typical feature and there is less time to get to the front of the pack. Riders in both classes have already shown a high degree of intensity. If they crank it up another notch, the races will be filled with excitement and possibly carnage from start to finish.

A long opening stretch followed by an 11-jump rhythm section will separate the meek from the bold. Any rider who manages to quadruple part of this could have a distinct advantage.  State Farm Arena is a big venue that provides for high-speed straights and challenging turns.

In 450s, Dylan Merriam sustained a broken collarbone and ribs at Anaheim 2 and will be off the bike for the next three weeks at least.

In 250s, Jett Lawrence went from the lead of the race at Anaheim 2 to the care center with a broken collarbone last week. He is out for the foreseeable future.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 2:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Race: 8:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Gold with a replay on NBCSN January 26, 2 p.m.

Last Week:

Eli Tomac beat Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb in the 450 class.
Dylan Ferrandis beat Justin Cooper and Brandon Hartranft in the 250 class.

Last St. Louis race (January, 2019):

Blake Baggett beat Jason Anderson and Ken Roczen in the 450 class.
Adam Cianciarulo beat Colt Nichols and Shane McElrath in the 250 class.

Points Leaders

450s:
Ken Roczen (66)
Justin Barcia (63)
Eli Tomac (61)
Jason Anderson (57)
Adam Cianciarulo (56)

250 West:
Justin Cooper (72)
Dylan Ferrandis (60)
Brandon Hartranft (58)
Austin Forkner (50)
Alex Martin (50)

Wins

450

(1) Justin Barcia (Anaheim 1)
(1) Ken Roczen (St. Louis)
(1) Eli Tomac (Anaheim 2)

250 West

(1) Justin Cooper (Anaheim 1)
(1) Austin Forkner (St. Louis)
(1) Dylan Ferrandis (Anaheim 2)

Top-5s

450

(3) Jason Anderson
(2) Justin Barcia
(2) Eli Tomac
(2) Ken Roczen
(2) Cooper Webb
(2) Zach Osborne
(1) Adam Cianciarulo
(1) Blake Baggett

250 West

(3) Justin Cooper
(2) Austin Forkner
(2) Dylan Ferrandis
(2) Brandon Hartranft
(2) Michael Mosiman
(2) Alex Martin
(1) Christian Craig
(1) Jett Lawrence

