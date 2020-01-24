2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Start time, TV schedule, lineup and more

By Michael EubanksJan 24, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin Saturday at Daytona International Speedway with 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a grueling 24-hour endurance battle. The signature event is the opener of a 12-race season for IMSA, the premier sports car series in the United States.

Here’s all you need to know about the race, including the race schedule, starting lineups, notable drivers, and more.

When is the Rolex 24 and how can I watch?

The 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on the 3.56-mile road course. All 24 hours of the prestigious sports car race will be televised on the NBC Sports Group’s networks, beginning Saturday between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the race online and on the NBC Sports App.

Additionally, all 24 hours of the race will be available live on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass streaming service.

Below is this weekend’s full broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday, Jan. 24 (IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge)

Saturday, Jan. 25 (Rolex 24)

Sunday, Jan. 26 (Rolex 24)

Starting lineup 

Oliver Jarvis. Photo: IMSA

Oliver Jarvis put the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest entry on the pole position during Thursday’s qualifying session with a lap of 1 minute, 33.711 seconds on the 3.56-mile road course.

Jarvis will share the front row with the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry of Juan Pablo Montoya.

In the LMP2 class, Ben Keating won the pole position with a lap of 1:37.446 in the No. 52 ORECA. Henrik Hedman qualified second at 1:37.728 in the No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA, which won the LMP2 class in last year’s Rolex 24

Jonathan Bomarito qualified third in the second Maza Team Joest entry, while Felipe Nasr will start in the fourth position in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac.

In GTLM, Nick Tandy set a track record of 1:42.207 in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR -19. Tandy edged his teammate Laurens Vanthoor by 0:049. Antonio Garcia qualified third in the No. 3 Corvette.

Zacharie Robichon starts on pole in the GTD class, putting the No. 9 Porsche 911 of Pfaff Motorsports on the pole with a track-record lap of 1:45.237.

Click here for full qualifying results 

Click here for the starting grid in the 58th running of the Rolex 24

2019 winners

The Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta DPi Cadillac took overall honors with drivers Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

Here are last year’s other class winners:

  • LMP2: DragonSpeed ORECA team with drivers Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado, Sebastian Saavedra and Ryan Cullen.
  • GTLM: BMW Team RLL M8 GTE with drivers Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Colton Herta.
  • GTD: GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with drivers Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers, Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen.

Automaker Depth

There are 12 manufacturers in this year’s race, representing some of the most prestigious makes from around the world:

  • Acura
  • Aston Martin
  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Cadillac
  • Chevrolet
  • Ferrari
  • Lamborghini
  • Lexus
  • Mazda
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • Porsche.

Notable drivers

Kyle Busch. Photo: IMSA

Several NASCAR and IndyCar stars will compete in this year’s race, including Kyle Busch, who will make his Rolex 24 debut in the No. 14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 in the GTD Daytona class. Busch will share the entry with Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth and Michael De Quesada.

I’M NOT THE TOP DOG: Busch embraces challenges

Acura Team Penske will have four different Indy 500 winners between its two DPi entries, with Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves sharing the No. 7 car with Ricky Taylor.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud will pair up with Dane Cameron in the No. 6 entry.

READ MORE: Whether dining or driving, Montoya and Cameron fast friends at Penske 

Young IndyCar sensation Colton Herta will return to BMW Team RLL in attempt to defend their 2019 GTLM victory. Once again, Herta will be joined by Conor De Phliipi, Phillip Eng, while Bruno Spengler is a new addition to the team in 2020.

VIDEO: Colton Herta continuing family legacy at Daytona

Five-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon will return to the DPi class with defending overall winner Wayne Taylor Racing, joining Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande.

NASCAR drivers Hailie Deegan and Chase Briscoe will participate in Friday’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race, sharing the No. 22 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4  in a special paint scheme honoring former competitor Lynn St. James

A ‘crucial’ year for Hailie Deegan’s career begins today at Daytona

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 24, 2020, 7:00 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Hailie Deegan will be racing a sports car today at Daytona International Speedway with an eye toward her future in stock cars.

Signed by Ford Performance to a developmental deal that will put her in a full-time ARCA car (and possibly a truck race or two) this season, Deegan was surprised when the manufacturer also expressed a desire to put her in a few IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge events.

The first will be Friday’s season-opening BMW Endurance Challenge, a four-hour warmup race at Daytona International Speedway ahead of Saturday’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Deegan and Xfinity Series veteran Chase Briscoe will start 20th in the No. 22 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4.

MEET HAILIE DEEGAN: ‘I put my helmet on the same way as everyone else’

“I originally never planned on this, but (Ford) came to me and were like we want to get you on our IMSA program,’” Deegan said. “That’s what we did with Briscoe, (Cole) Custer, (Austin) Cindric. All the guys that came through the ranks with Ford.

“When they told me that, I was excited because more road courses will be in the NASCAR world, and there already are quite a few. I think what makes an all-around good driver are the ones that are good at every single type of track.”

There’s been much talk of adding road and street races to the Cup schedule in the next few years, and the Xfinity Series schedule just expanded to five road courses with the move from the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The No. 22 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4 that will be driven by Hailie Deegan and Chase Briscoe.

Deegan, 18, still remains a long way from the top two national series, but they are her goal, which makes 2020 critical for earning results.

“This is the year that’s very important and crucial to my career because it decides contracts for years out with sponsors getting behind you for the higher levels,” said Deegan, who had three K&N Series victories in 2018-19. “If we can do good this year, I feel I can get more people behind me so we can go in the top three level series (of NASCAR), and have sponsors that want to stay with me full time while I’m there.

“My goal is to win a few races in the ARCA Series, which is going to be hard. There are a lot of good guys, good cars this year.”

Aside from running full time in ARCA for DGR-Crosley, Deegan would “love to do a truck race” if the sponsorship materializes, “but funding right now is all focused on ARCA so we can try to work toward those championships and winning races. I know I want to be in a good car with good people behind me. If we can focus on that, hopefully everything else will come along.”

If it does, Deegan would like to return to her roots.

“I want to be in Eldora in a truck,” she said. “Everything I know and do, I learned from dirt racing. So that’s why everyone always calls me overaggressive and stuff. I learned all that from dirt racing. If we get funding for Eldora, I’d be super happy. It’s definitely a bucket list thing.

“But I want to get my feet wet in the truck series before I go there full time. I think if we can just do that this year, it won’t slow down the process for the years after.”

Hailie Deegan laughs while testing the Ford Mustang GT4, at Daytona (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Deegan made the switch to Ford from Toyota Racing Development, which had backed her through K&N the past few years. Ford offers more seats in the NASCAR Cup Series than Toyota, but Deegan said she didn’t view the move as “necessarily a faster track.

“It was just a matter of where do we want to be for the best possible future,” she said. “(Ford) had a really good, clear path for me. I’m not a short-term goal person. It’s what is going to be the best for the future. What’s going to get me the longest career possible in the best possible equipment with the best possible people and situation. I think when they came to me with that offer, and it’s something you can’t really turn down.”

The long-term preparation will begin today at Daytona on a track that Deegan was unfamiliar with before a test session three weeks ago. She walked the course for nearly two hours with Cindric (who also is in the race) to learn braking points and racing lines.

She joked then that her expectations were all over the board because she wasn’t even sure how many cars are in the race (there are 51).

“Austin Cindric told me (the Mustang GT4) probably is one of the easiest cars you’ll ever drive when it comes to road courses, compared to a stock car on a road course,” she said. “It does everything you need it to do. I think it’ll be good. We’ll gain as much information and data we can. That’s what I’m here for is to develop and get better.”