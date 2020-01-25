Rolex 24 at Daytona 202: TV channel, start time, schedule, lineup, stream

By Michael EubanksJan 25, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The  Rolex 24 at Daytona begins today at Daytona International Speedway. It’s the 58th running of the event with 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a grueling 24-hour endurance battle. It’s the opener of a 12-race season for IMSA, the premier sports car series in the United States.

Here’s all you need to know about the race, including the race schedule, starting lineups, notable drivers, and more.

How can I watch the Rolex 24? What time does it start?

The 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona will start at 1:30 p.m. ET on the 3.56-mile road course. All 24 hours of the prestigious sports car race will be televised on the NBC Sports Group’s networks, beginning Saturday between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the race online and on the NBC Sports App.

Additionally, all 24 hours of the race will be available live on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass streaming service.

Below is this weekend’s full broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Saturday, Jan. 25 (Rolex 24)

Sunday, Jan. 26 (Rolex 24)

Starting lineup 

Oliver Jarvis. Photo: IMSA

Oliver Jarvis put the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest entry on the pole position during Thursday’s qualifying session with a lap of 1 minute, 33.711 seconds on the 3.56-mile road course.

Jarvis will share the front row with the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry of Juan Pablo Montoya.

In the LMP2 class, Ben Keating won the pole position with a lap of 1:37.446 in the No. 52 ORECA. Henrik Hedman qualified second at 1:37.728 in the No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA, which won the LMP2 class in last year’s Rolex 24

Jonathan Bomarito qualified third in the second Maza Team Joest entry, while Felipe Nasr will start in the fourth position in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac.

In GTLM, Nick Tandy set a track record of 1:42.207 in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR -19. Tandy edged his teammate Laurens Vanthoor by 0:049. Antonio Garcia qualified third in the No. 3 Corvette.

Zacharie Robichon starts on pole in the GTD class, putting the No. 9 Porsche 911 of Pfaff Motorsports on the pole with a track-record lap of 1:45.237.

Click here for full qualifying results 

Click here for the starting grid in the 58th running of the Rolex 24

2019 winners

The Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta DPi Cadillac took overall honors with drivers Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

Here are last year’s other class winners:

  • LMP2: DragonSpeed ORECA team with drivers Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado, Sebastian Saavedra and Ryan Cullen.
  • GTLM: BMW Team RLL M8 GTE with drivers Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Colton Herta.
  • GTD: GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with drivers Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers, Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen.

Automaker Depth

There are 12 manufacturers in this year’s race, representing some of the most prestigious makes from around the world:

  • Acura
  • Aston Martin
  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Cadillac
  • Chevrolet
  • Ferrari
  • Lamborghini
  • Lexus
  • Mazda
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • Porsche.

Notable drivers

Kyle Busch. Photo: IMSA

Several NASCAR and IndyCar stars will compete in this year’s race, including Kyle Busch, who will make his Rolex 24 debut in the No. 14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 in the GTD Daytona class. Busch will share the entry with Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth and Michael De Quesada.

I’M NOT THE TOP DOG: Busch embraces challenges

Acura Team Penske will have four different Indy 500 winners between its two DPi entries, with Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves sharing the No. 7 car with Ricky Taylor.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud will pair up with Dane Cameron in the No. 6 entry.

READ MORE: Whether dining or driving, Montoya and Cameron fast friends at Penske 

Young IndyCar sensation Colton Herta will return to BMW Team RLL in attempt to defend their 2019 GTLM victory. Once again, Herta will be joined by Conor De Phliipi, Phillip Eng, while Bruno Spengler is a new addition to the team in 2020.

VIDEO: Colton Herta continuing family legacy at Daytona

Five-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon will return to the DPi class with defending overall winner Wayne Taylor Racing, joining Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande.

MORE ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA COVERAGE:

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter

Ken Squier recalls the 1966 Rolex 24, Ken Miles and sports cars at Daytona

By NBC Sports StaffJan 25, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
Leave a comment
Ed. note: Below is an essay written by NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier on the origins of the Rolex 24 and Daytona International Speedway’s first 24-hour race, which was won by Ken Miles of ‘Ford vs. Ferrari’ fame and Lloyd Ruby in 1966. (In the video above, Sam Posey recalls Miles as an unsung hero who personified racing intensity in that Daytona win.)

Daytona, the World Center of Racing.

Certainly, stock cars and motorcycles, even boats on Lake Lloyd.

What about sports cars?

The desire was there … so was the challenge.  The interest?

The cars … the manufacturers rivaled anything … well, almost everything, except the crowds. Daytona and NASCAR had created a new fascination with the All-American stock car.

But road racing … sporty cars, if you will, did not fit the same mold.

Then came Daytona International Speedway. The 1959 Daytona 500 opened America’s eyes.

New thinking for auto racing, the tried and true sporty car to share the limelight. And nowhere better than this special venue created on Daytona beaches where world land speed records were established in the 1930s.

A new direction for an old, respected motorsports discipline.

The World Center of Racing, Daytona, ready in 1962 to give it a try. Bill France yearned for international attention, world recognition for his creation.

Why not put a new face on sports car racing?

On this 3.81-mile course, circulating through the infield, a talented marquee of the world’s best drivers and Daytona’s high-speed straightaways and 31-degree banking.

Why there was nothing to lose; everything to gain.

Ken Miles (right) and Lloyd Ruby were presented with Rolex watches in victory lane at Daytona International Speedway for winning a sports car race Feb. 28, 1965. A year later, they would win the first 24-hour race at the track (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

America’s A.J. Foyt, Houston, Texas, led that first 50-car field into a new dimension with world champion Jimmy Clark (31), Innes Ireland (32), Mexico’s great Pedro Rodriguez (43) and England’s Stirling Moss (4).

A preliminary event, 1962, one that was to have a Daytona finish.

Dan Gurney, with a blown engine and a big lead, waiting out the time in the tri-oval and then coasting across the finish line.  The world headlines were sensational, but the meager crowd chalked it up to another Bill France Daytona finish when Gurney came out of the 18-degree tri-oval to claim the prize.

Not many witnesses but what an opening. The foreign press stories put Daytona over the moon. However, from that incredible introduction, the crowds just weren’t there for that American introduction.

That was ’62.  By ’66, the Daytona boardroom was questioning this colossal red ink bonanza. The race had expanded in distance. It involved more of the prestigious names in sports car racing with talented fields up for the idea of winning at the new World Center of Speed.

Four years later, it still didn’t have traction.

Jim France, younger son of Bill France Sr., remembers the deliberations one day with Bill France Jr., his brother, and his dad. Bill Jr. said, “Why don’t we give it a try as a 24-hour race?”  And you know the rest of this story.

In 1966, the Ford Motor Co. committed themselves totally to winning the new western hemisphere’s great race.  Ford fostered not one but two teams, one from sportsman Carroll Shelby, and then they doubled down with a new team from Holman/Moody, the stock car people.

They added a team with Walt Hansgen and a newcomer, Mark Donohue. Hansgen put his ride at risk by insisting on this relative unknown, Donohue, as his co-driver. They bolstered that team with one of those GT40s featuring Peter Revson, whose mother called the track office nightly just checking on her son, Peter, as to how he was coming along.

Meanwhile, the second GT40 team was spawned in California. Both teams had the big engine, the Mark II 427 cubic inch. New Zealander Chris Amon and Bruce McLaren had been added to the Shelby Ford team.

Ferrari countered with a team starring Pedro Rodriguez and the sensational Mario Andretti, Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and drivers from the Ferrari Maranello team.

As that first Daytona 24-hour race came into darkness, it was cold and a new element was entertained, not recognized before.

The upper lane on those 31-degree banks froze. High speed on high banks with an icy glaze in that upper lane added a frosty touch to that first encounter. But at the outset Ken Miles with a Ford went to the front, even in these challenging conditions, with teammate Lloyd Ruby standing by for the second four-hour stint, and they never looked back.

A relative unknown driver outside of the sports car world, Ken Miles, gifted car builder and brilliant but relatively unheard-of driver, he was to sports cars what Junior Johnson or Holman Moody were to the stock car folks.

Miles was a genius in the cockpit and with the strategy of building cars to go left, right and super fast. He was unassuming and appeared like any of the American shade-tree mechanics from the stock car world, sort of a Junior Johnson type, and there was nothing shady about Ken Miles. He had a feeling for a car, its limitations and its full capabilities.

Miles and Texan Lloyd Ruby simply dominated the event. They went on to complete 678 laps and led 98.5% of the distance covered.

By the end of the 24 hours, the story was one of incredible domination led by Miles and Ruby who shared the car in four-hour stints. Whoops. The last stint was to be Ken Miles, but he strayed through a gate late in the race and was being led out of the grounds by the police. “You can’t go in there, it’s too dangerous.”

Miles was on the wrong side of the fence in the frenzy at the finish. In the turbulence of success, that’s how Ken Miles got messed up and almost missed victory lane.

In the confrontation with Ferrari, the Ford GT40s swept the podium with Dan Gurney and Jerry Grant taking second place and with Mark Donohue and Walt Hansgen finishing in third. John Holman, the noted Ford team guy was asked, “How’s it going?” To which he replied, “How do I know, I’ve only been in sports car racing since Friday.”

But Ford, France and the United States were firmly affixed to 24-hour road racing and Daytona was a centerpiece in world endurance racing.  It was an all-new experience for Daytona, Ken Miles and the entire racing world.

A new hero had been born in Ken Miles, and Ford had put itself in the heart of world endurance racing in that first 24-hour contest on American soil.

It was the end of the first chapter in the history of the 24 Hours of Daytona, and it didn’t come out badly for sports cars and the Ford GT40.

Squier was inducted Jan. 19, 2018 into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The Vermont native coined the phrase “The Great American Race” and co-founded the Motor Racing Network. He called the 1979 Daytona 500, the first full-length NASCAR race shown live on national TV.