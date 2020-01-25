DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The green flag has fallen Saturday afternoon on the 38 cars racing in the 58th Rolex 24 at Daytona.
For the second consecutive year, pole-sitter Oliver Jarvis led the field to the start of the IMSA season opener in his No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, followed by the No. 6 Acura of Team Penske’s Juan Pablo Montoya.
In an early battle within the first 20 laps, Montoya lost second to Felipe Nasr.
Ryan Briscoe was running fifth for Wayne Taylor Racing, which is the defending champion of the sports car classic in the premier DPI division.
Ben Keating (LMP2), Nick Tandy (GTLM) and Zacharie Robichon (GTD) were the early leaders in the other classes as the pole-sitters each held their positions on the opening lap.
Unlike last year when rain plagued the final eight hours, and the race ended under a red flag for the first time in its 59-year history, the race began under sunny skies and 67 degrees, and the forecast is clear for the weekend.
But “the new guy” did well in practice the past two days on the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway, though time was limited by damage to the bottom of his team’s car because of some new curbing near the Bus Stop section. The No. 14 will start from the rear after missing qualifying because repairs necessitated an engine change.
“It was unfortunate to not get in earlier in the day, but then I got some good laps (Thursday) night and then got a couple more good laps (Friday) morning. I think I ran the quickest of our cars this morning. I don’t know what that means. Yay, I guess. But we’re slow, so that’s a problem.”
Busch took some solace in that he wasn’t the only team driver struggling. Jack Hawksworth, the veteran who will start and finish the race in the No. 14, also complained about its handling.
“It made me feel a little bit better about it, but still I looked like a butt while out there,” said Busch, who also is sharing the car with Parker Chase and Michael De Quesada. “So then we got in it (Saturday) morning. Jack got in, ran some laps, then I was able to get in and ran some laps, and I felt like I was back to Square One like I was here at the test.
“I felt like my lap times were decent. I felt like the feel of the car was good. So I was like, ‘OK, I’m better now.’ ”
But when the Joe Gibbs Racing driver got back behind the wheel again Thursday night at Daytona, he had to hang a U-turn after spinning in Turn 1 while running on tires near the end of their 29-lap run.
“I ran like 12 laps, and I was assholes and elbows,” he said. “It was ugly. Then Jack got in right after me, and he was like, ‘Oh, my God, mate, this car is terrible.’”
After being outside the top 10 in lap speeds for the first three sessions, the No. 14 was seventh in the final practice but trailing AIM Vasser Sullivan’s No. 12. The team’s other Lexus, which is driven by NBCSN analyst Townsend Bell, Frankie Montecalvo, Shane van Gisbergen and Aaron Telitz, will start seventh in the GTD class.
“Since the test here and even today a little bit, the 12 has been a little bit better, faster than us,” Busch said. “We’ve gone down our own path. They kind of went down their own path. We’re trying to science it all out and figure it out and see what we need to do to make our car faster, and we’re kind of starting to mimic some of the stuff they were doing.”