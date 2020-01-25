IMSA

Rolex 24 update: Olivier Pla leads as Helio Castroneves crashes

By Michael EubanksJan 25, 2020, 6:22 PM EST
We’re just past the four hour mark in the 58th running of the Rolex 24, and the sun has set over the famed high banks of the Daytona International Speedway

Olivier Pla is the current overall leader, while Renger van der Zande currently runs in the second position.

Helio Castroneves currently is more than 40 minutes behind the overall leaders after his car made contact with Mazda Team Joest’s Harry Tincknell.

Driving the No. 55 Mazda, Tincknell dived up and made contact on the inside of the of Castroneves in the No. 7 Acura at the Bus Stop chicane.

While Tinknell’s car slid across the pavement, Castroneves ended up in the outside tire wall, causing significant rear-end damage to the car and forced him to visit the garage area.

Tincknell was assessed a drive-through penalty for the incident.

As of 6:20 pm ET, the leaders are:

DPi:

  1. No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Olivier Pla
  2. No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac Dpi, Renger van der Zande
  3. No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Loic Duvall

LMP2:

  1. No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, Gabriel Aubry
  2. No. 81 Dragonspeed USA, ORECA LMP2 07, Colin Braun
  3. No. 8 Tower MotorSport by Starworks, ORECA LMP2 07, John Farano

GTLM:

  1. No. 25 BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan, BMW M8 GTE, Jesse Krohn
  2. No. 911 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Matt Campbell
  3. No. 912 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Mathieu Jaminet

GTD:

  1. No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R, Lars Kern
  2. No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Corey Lewis
  3. No. 63 Sucderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Toni Vilander

 

Helio Castroneves upset after hard crash sends Penske to garage

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nate RyanJan 25, 2020, 6:38 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Less than four hours into the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a crash knocked one of Team Penske’s Acuras from contention and left Helio Castroneves steaming.

Driving the No. 7 entry, Castroneves was hit in the left rear by the fellow DPi car of Harry Tincknell when entering the tricky Bus Stop section of the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Castroneves told NBC Sports pit reporter Marty Snider that he had been radioing his team to relay to Tincknell to be patient as they worked through traffic.

“It’s not even four hours into the race, I was taking my time, dealing with traffic, and then the guy just decided to dive into (me) in a place that’s probably 120 mph,” Castroneves said. “For a risk that’s not going to pay off.

“We had a great car. It’s just … 24 hours! Ugh! I’m sorry that I expressed my feelings right now, but it’s just ridiculous. Especially when we tell the guy, look, we’re communicating and taking it easy. I’ll let you by, no problem. So many hours to go. It’s just frustrating.

Tincknell, whose car sustained minor damage, received a drive-though penalty from IMSA for “incident responsibility” and took the blame for the incident (“it was late on my part”) but also noted that Castroneves made passing more difficult by moving through the braking zones and backing off on the straightaways.

“It looks pretty bad for me,” Tincknell said. “I’m sorry for him, sorry for their team, sorry for our team as well because we damaged the car. If you’re dicing that so hard, sometimes you get sent to the wall. That’s what happened. I am sure I will take the blame for it and I will just take that on the chin. Sorry to them.”

Tincknell said Castroneves’ requests for patience and offering to let him by weren’t relayed but intimated it might not have mattered because of the massive closing speeds.

“He’s moving in a braking zone, and I had massive closing speed on the straight, and unfortunately got too close,” he said. “There’s a long way to go, and it’s easy to look back in hindsight on those mistakes and say, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t have done it.’

“But if he was so worried about me being crazy, he could have just let me through.”

After repairs that took about 35 minutes, Castroneves returned to the race 23 laps down with just more than 20 hours remaining. Team Penske’s remaining No. 6 entry of Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron and Simon Pagenaud still was running second, but the No. 7’s chances were done despite also having decent speed.

“We found a good setup,” said Castroneves, who shares the car with Alexander Rossi and Ricky Taylor. “We actually were taking it easy. I was making sure I was staying away from the curbs. Ugh! Sorry. It’s just frustration right now. We’re going to cheer for the 6 car, hopefully, we can make this situation better at least. But it’s just stupid.”