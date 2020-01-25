Rolex 24 update: Olivier Pla leads as Helio Castroneves crashes

We’re just past the four hour mark in the 58th running of the Rolex 24, and the sun has set over the famed high banks of the Daytona International Speedway
Olivier Pla is the current overall leader, while Renger van der Zande currently runs in the second position.
Helio Castroneves currently is more than 40 minutes behind the overall leaders after his car made contact with Mazda Team Joest’s Harry Tincknell.
Driving the No. 55 Mazda, Tincknell dived up and made contact on the inside of the of Castroneves in the No. 7 Acura at the Bus Stop chicane.
While Tinknell’s car slid across the pavement, Castroneves ended up in the outside tire wall, causing significant rear-end damage to the car and forced him to visit the garage area.
Tincknell was assessed a drive-through penalty for the incident.
As of 6:20 pm ET, the leaders are:
DPi:
- No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Olivier Pla
- No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac Dpi, Renger van der Zande
- No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Loic Duvall
LMP2:
- No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, Gabriel Aubry
- No. 81 Dragonspeed USA, ORECA LMP2 07, Colin Braun
- No. 8 Tower MotorSport by Starworks, ORECA LMP2 07, John Farano
GTLM:
- No. 25 BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan, BMW M8 GTE, Jesse Krohn
- No. 911 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Matt Campbell
- No. 912 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Mathieu Jaminet
GTD:
- No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R, Lars Kern
- No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Corey Lewis
- No. 63 Sucderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Toni Vilander