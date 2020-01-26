Rolex 24 update: Kobayashi leads, Busch set to run final stint as less than two hours remain

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Less than two hours remain in the 2020 edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Wanye Taylor Racing has overcome a setback to be in position to win for the third time in four years.

Kamui Kobayashi currently leads the race in the team’s No. 10 Cadillac DPi, and is expected to remain in the car through the checkered flag after replacing Ryan Briscoe just after the 21-hour mark.

Just a few hours prior, the team suffered a major setback when Briscoe was assessed a penalty for running a light in the pits. After falling a lap down, Briscoe regained the lead lap under the fifth full-course caution of the race.

Tristan Nunez currently runs in the second position in the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest DPi.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is expected to run the final shift in No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 for AIM Vasser Sullivan.

Busch was back in the car for a triple stint at shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday after pulling a double stint around midnight.

He drove only 42 minutes in his debut Saturday night but helped put the team back on the lead lap and had him begging for time behind the wheel.

The No. 14 team is currently ranked ninth in the 18-car GTD field.

As of 12:00 pm ET, the leaders are:

DPi:

No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac DPi, Kamui Kobayashi No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Tristan Nunez No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Loic Duval

LMP2:

No. 81 Dragonspeed USA, ORECA LMP2 07, Harrison Newey No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, Gabriel Abury No. 18 Era Motorsport, ORECA LMP2 07, Kyle Tilley

GTLM:

No. 912 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Earl Bamber No. 24 BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan, BMW M8 GTE, Jesse Krohn No. 911 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Nick Tandy

GTD:

No. 44 GRT Magnus, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Marco Mapelli No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Andrea Caldarelli No. 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi RB LMS GT3, Mirko Bortolotti

Live coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona continues on NBC until 2 pm ET. Fans can also watch all remaining coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s Trackpass.