Rolex 24 update: Kobayashi leads, Busch set to run final stint as less than two hours remain

Less than two hours remain in the 2020 edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Wanye Taylor Racing has overcome a setback to be in position to win for the third time in four years.
Kamui Kobayashi currently leads the race in the team’s No. 10 Cadillac DPi, and is expected to remain in the car through the checkered flag after replacing Ryan Briscoe just after the 21-hour mark.
Just a few hours prior, the team suffered a major setback when Briscoe was assessed a penalty for running a light in the pits. After falling a lap down, Briscoe regained the lead lap under the fifth full-course caution of the race.
Tristan Nunez currently runs in the second position in the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest DPi.
Meanwhile, Kyle Busch is expected to run the final shift in No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 for AIM Vasser Sullivan.
Busch was back in the car for a triple stint at shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday after pulling a double stint around midnight.
He drove only 42 minutes in his debut Saturday night but helped put the team back on the lead lap and had him begging for time behind the wheel.
The No. 14 team is currently ranked ninth in the 18-car GTD field.
As of 12:00 pm ET, the leaders are:
DPi:
- No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac DPi, Kamui Kobayashi
- No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Tristan Nunez
- No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Loic Duval
LMP2:
- No. 81 Dragonspeed USA, ORECA LMP2 07, Harrison Newey
- No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, Gabriel Abury
- No. 18 Era Motorsport, ORECA LMP2 07, Kyle Tilley
GTLM:
- No. 912 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Earl Bamber
- No. 24 BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan, BMW M8 GTE, Jesse Krohn
- No. 911 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Nick Tandy
GTD:
- No. 44 GRT Magnus, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Marco Mapelli
- No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Andrea Caldarelli
- No. 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi RB LMS GT3, Mirko Bortolotti
Live coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona continues on NBC until 2 pm ET. Fans can also watch all remaining coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s Trackpass.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A few Rolex 24 at Daytona veterans are seeking to burnish their storied resumes while a famous newcomer’s team is struggling.
The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac was leading with just more than four hours remaining in the 58th running of the sports car endurance classic at Daytona International Speedway. Joao Barbosa, who is seeking his third overall title and his fourth win in the Rolex 24, had opened a 3.7-second lead on the defending champion No. 10 Cadillac of Wayne Taylor Racing, which suffered a setback with five hours remaining when knocked from the lead by a pit penalty to Ryan Broscoe.
Barbosa is teamed with Sebastien Bourdais, who is seeking his second overall and third win at the Rolex 24.
In the GTD class, the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 being shared by two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch was in ninth (28th overall) and six laps down after a 10-minute stop to change brakes.
Busch was back in the car for a triple stint at shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday after pulling a double stint around midnight.
He drove only 42 minutes in his debut Saturday nigtht but helped put the AIM Vasser Sullivan team back on the lead lap and had him begging for time behind the wheel.
As of 9:25 am ET under the sixth full-course yellow, here were the top three in each division with the current driver behind the wheel:
DPI:
- No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPI, Joao Barbosa
- No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPI, Olivier Pla
- No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac DPI, Ryan Briscoe
LMP2:
- No. 81 Dragonspeed USA, ORECA LMP2 07, Henrik Hedman
- No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, Simon Trummer
- No. 18 Era Motorsport, ORECA LMP2 07, Nic Minassian
GTLM:
- No. 24 BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan, BMW M8 GTE, John Edwards
- No. 912 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Mathieu Jaminet
- No. 911 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Fred Makowiecki
GTD:
- No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Corey Lewis
- No. 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi RB LMS GT3, Dries Vanthoor
- No. 44 GRT Magnus, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Spencer Pumpelly
