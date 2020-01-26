Courtesy of IMSA

Rolex 24 update: Kyle Busch’s car down six laps; Barbosa leads overall

By Nate RyanJan 26, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A few Rolex 24 at Daytona veterans are seeking to burnish their storied resumes while a famous newcomer’s team is struggling.

The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac was leading with just more than four hours remaining in the 58th running of the sports car endurance classic at Daytona International Speedway. Joao Barbosa, who is seeking his third overall title and his fourth win in the Rolex 24, had opened a 3.7-second lead on the defending champion No. 10 Cadillac of Wayne Taylor Racing, which suffered a setback with five hours remaining when knocked from the lead by a pit penalty to Ryan Broscoe.

Barbosa is teamed with Sebastien Bourdais, who is seeking his second overall and third win at the Rolex 24.

In the GTD class, the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 being shared by two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch was in ninth (28th overall) and six laps down after a 10-minute stop to change brakes.

Busch was back in the car for a triple stint at shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday after pulling a double stint around midnight.

He drove only 42 minutes in his debut Saturday nigtht but helped put the AIM Vasser Sullivan team back on the lead lap and had him begging for time behind the wheel.

As of 9:25 am ET under the sixth full-course yellow, here were the top three in each division with the current driver behind the wheel:

DPI:

  1. No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPI, Joao Barbosa
  2. No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPI, Olivier Pla
  3. No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing, Cadillac DPI, Ryan Briscoe

LMP2:

  1. No. 81 Dragonspeed USA, ORECA LMP2 07, Henrik Hedman
  2. No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, Simon Trummer
  3. No. 18 Era Motorsport, ORECA LMP2 07, Nic Minassian

GTLM:

  1. No. 24 BMW Rahal Letterman Lanigan, BMW M8 GTE, John Edwards
  2. No. 912 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Mathieu Jaminet
  3. No. 911 Porsche GT Team, Porsche 911 RSR-19, Fred Makowiecki

GTD:

  1. No. 48 Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Corey Lewis
  2. No. 88 WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi RB LMS GT3, Dries Vanthoor
  3. No. 44 GRT Magnus, Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Spencer Pumpelly

Live coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona continues on NBCSN until 3 a.m. ET. Fans can also watch all remaining coverage on NBC Sports Gold’s Trackpass.

Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020: Updates, finish time, TV channel, schedule, lineup

By Michael EubanksJan 26, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
The  Rolex 24 at Daytona concludes today at Daytona International Speedway. The 58th running of the event has seen multiple lead changes, a crash for Team Penske and multiple highlights along the way,

You can watch live coverage the race on NBCSN until noon ET. The final two hours of race coverage will be shown on NBC and the NBC Sports app. Additionally, all 24 hours of the race will be available live on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass streaming service.

With four and a half hours remaining, Joao Barbosa, who is seeking his fourth overall title and fifth Rolex 24 victory, is leading the DPI category in the No. 5 Cadillac for Mustang Sampling by 4 seconds over the No. 77 Mazda currently driven by Olivier Pla.

As of 9:15 a.m. ET, Barbosa had completed 676 laps in a race that had featured only six yellow flags and went green for a stretch of several hours overnight.

The No. 10 Cadillac of defending champion Wayne Taylor Racing is running third with Ryan Briscoe, who fell from the overall lead with over five hours remaining because of a penalty for running a light in the pits. After falling a lap down, Briscoe regained the lead lap under the fifth full-course caution of the race.

Here are the leaders in the other classes: Henrik Hedman (LMP2); John Edwards (GTLM) and Dries Vanthoor (GTD).

The No. 14 Lexus, whose four-driver lineup includes two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, is running 28th and six laps down after a 10-minute stop to change brakes.

It’s been a relatively clean race aside from a DPI shunt near the four-hour mark that left Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves apoplectic at Harry Tincknell for contact that knocked him from contention.

Here’s more about the race. For more updates, click here.

Below is this Sunday’s full broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Sunday, Jan. 26 (Rolex 24)

Starting lineup 

Oliver Jarvis. Photo: IMSA

Oliver Jarvis put the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest entry on the pole position during Thursday’s qualifying session with a lap of 1 minute, 33.711 seconds on the 3.56-mile road course.

Jarvis will share the front row with the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry of Juan Pablo Montoya.

In the LMP2 class, Ben Keating won the pole position with a lap of 1:37.446 in the No. 52 ORECA. Henrik Hedman qualified second at 1:37.728 in the No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA, which won the LMP2 class in last year’s Rolex 24

Jonathan Bomarito qualified third in the second Maza Team Joest entry, while Felipe Nasr will start in the fourth position in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac.

In GTLM, Nick Tandy set a track record of 1:42.207 in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR -19. Tandy edged his teammate Laurens Vanthoor by 0:049. Antonio Garcia qualified third in the No. 3 Corvette.

Zacharie Robichon starts on pole in the GTD class, putting the No. 9 Porsche 911 of Pfaff Motorsports on the pole with a track-record lap of 1:45.237.

Click here for full qualifying results 

Click here for the starting grid in the 58th running of the Rolex 24

2019 winners

The Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta DPi Cadillac took overall honors with drivers Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

Here are last year’s other class winners:

  • LMP2: DragonSpeed ORECA team with drivers Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado, Sebastian Saavedra and Ryan Cullen.
  • GTLM: BMW Team RLL M8 GTE with drivers Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Colton Herta.
  • GTD: GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with drivers Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers, Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen.

Automaker Depth

There are 12 manufacturers in this year’s race, representing some of the most prestigious makes from around the world:

  • Acura
  • Aston Martin
  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Cadillac
  • Chevrolet
  • Ferrari
  • Lamborghini
  • Lexus
  • Mazda
  • Mercedes-AMG
  • Porsche.

Notable drivers

Kyle Busch. Photo: IMSA

Several NASCAR and IndyCar stars will compete in this year’s race, including Kyle Busch, who will make his Rolex 24 debut in the No. 14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 in the GTD Daytona class. Busch will share the entry with Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth and Michael De Quesada.

I’M NOT THE TOP DOG: Busch embraces challenges

Acura Team Penske will have four different Indy 500 winners between its two DPi entries, with Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves sharing the No. 7 car with Ricky Taylor.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud will pair up with Dane Cameron in the No. 6 entry.

READ MORE: Whether dining or driving, Montoya and Cameron fast friends at Penske 

Young IndyCar sensation Colton Herta will return to BMW Team RLL in attempt to defend their 2019 GTLM victory. Once again, Herta will be joined by Conor De Phliipi, Phillip Eng, while Bruno Spengler is a new addition to the team in 2020.

VIDEO: Colton Herta continuing family legacy at Daytona

Five-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon will return to the DPi class with defending overall winner Wayne Taylor Racing, joining Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande.

