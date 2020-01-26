DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A few Rolex 24 at Daytona veterans are seeking to burnish their storied resumes while a famous newcomer’s team is struggling.
The No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac was leading with just more than four hours remaining in the 58th running of the sports car endurance classic at Daytona International Speedway. Joao Barbosa, who is seeking his third overall title and his fourth win in the Rolex 24, had opened a 3.7-second lead on the defending champion No. 10 Cadillac of Wayne Taylor Racing, which suffered a setback with five hours remaining when knocked from the lead by a pit penalty to Ryan Broscoe.
Barbosa is teamed with Sebastien Bourdais, who is seeking his second overall and third win at the Rolex 24.
In the GTD class, the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 being shared by two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch was in ninth (28th overall) and six laps down after a 10-minute stop to change brakes.
Busch was back in the car for a triple stint at shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday after pulling a double stint around midnight.
As of 9:15 a.m. ET, Barbosa had completed 676 laps in a race that had featured only six yellow flags and went green for a stretch of several hours overnight.
The No. 10 Cadillac of defending champion Wayne Taylor Racing is running third with Ryan Briscoe, who fell from the overall lead with over five hours remaining because of a penalty for running a light in the pits. After falling a lap down, Briscoe regained the lead lap under the fifth full-course caution of the race.
Here are the leaders in the other classes: Henrik Hedman (LMP2); John Edwards (GTLM) and Dries Vanthoor (GTD).
Jarvis will share the front row with the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry of Juan Pablo Montoya.
In the LMP2 class, Ben Keating won the pole position with a lap of 1:37.446 in the No. 52 ORECA. Henrik Hedman qualified second at 1:37.728 in the No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA, which won the LMP2 class in last year’s Rolex 24
Jonathan Bomarito qualified third in the second Maza Team Joest entry, while Felipe Nasr will start in the fourth position in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac.
In GTLM, Nick Tandy set a track record of 1:42.207 in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR -19. Tandy edged his teammate Laurens Vanthoor by 0:049. Antonio Garcia qualified third in the No. 3 Corvette.
Zacharie Robichon starts on pole in the GTD class, putting the No. 9 Porsche 911 of Pfaff Motorsports on the pole with a track-record lap of 1:45.237.
The Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta DPi Cadillac took overall honors with drivers Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.
Here are last year’s other class winners:
LMP2: DragonSpeed ORECA team with drivers Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado, Sebastian Saavedra and Ryan Cullen.
GTLM: BMW Team RLL M8 GTE with drivers Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Colton Herta.
GTD: GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with drivers Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers, Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen.
Automaker Depth
There are 12 manufacturers in this year’s race, representing some of the most prestigious makes from around the world:
Acura
Aston Martin
Audi
BMW
Cadillac
Chevrolet
Ferrari
Lamborghini
Lexus
Mazda
Mercedes-AMG
Porsche.
Notable drivers
Several NASCAR and IndyCar stars will compete in this year’s race, including Kyle Busch, who will make his Rolex 24 debut in the No. 14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 in the GTD Daytona class. Busch will share the entry with Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth and Michael De Quesada.
Young IndyCar sensation Colton Herta will return to BMW Team RLL in attempt to defend their 2019 GTLM victory. Once again, Herta will be joined by Conor De Phliipi, Phillip Eng, while Bruno Spengler is a new addition to the team in 2020.