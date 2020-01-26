Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Rolex 24 at Daytona concludes today at Daytona International Speedway. The 58th running of the event has seen multiple lead changes, a crash for Team Penske and multiple highlights along the way,

You can watch live coverage the race on NBCSN until noon ET. The final two hours of race coverage will be shown on NBC and the NBC Sports app. Additionally, all 24 hours of the race will be available live on NBC Sports Gold’s TrackPass streaming service.

With four and a half hours remaining, Joao Barbosa, who is seeking his fourth overall title and fifth Rolex 24 victory, is leading the DPI category in the No. 5 Cadillac for Mustang Sampling by 4 seconds over the No. 77 Mazda currently driven by Olivier Pla.

As of 9:15 a.m. ET, Barbosa had completed 676 laps in a race that had featured only six yellow flags and went green for a stretch of several hours overnight.

The No. 10 Cadillac of defending champion Wayne Taylor Racing is running third with Ryan Briscoe, who fell from the overall lead with over five hours remaining because of a penalty for running a light in the pits. After falling a lap down, Briscoe regained the lead lap under the fifth full-course caution of the race.

Here are the leaders in the other classes: Henrik Hedman (LMP2); John Edwards (GTLM) and Dries Vanthoor (GTD).

The No. 14 Lexus, whose four-driver lineup includes two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, is running 28th and six laps down after a 10-minute stop to change brakes.

It’s been a relatively clean race aside from a DPI shunt near the four-hour mark that left Team Penske’s Helio Castroneves apoplectic at Harry Tincknell for contact that knocked him from contention.

Here’s more about the race. For more updates, click here.

Below is this Sunday’s full broadcast schedule (all times Eastern):

Sunday, Jan. 26 (Rolex 24)

Starting lineup

Oliver Jarvis put the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest entry on the pole position during Thursday’s qualifying session with a lap of 1 minute, 33.711 seconds on the 3.56-mile road course.

Jarvis will share the front row with the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry of Juan Pablo Montoya.

In the LMP2 class, Ben Keating won the pole position with a lap of 1:37.446 in the No. 52 ORECA. Henrik Hedman qualified second at 1:37.728 in the No. 81 DragonSpeed ORECA, which won the LMP2 class in last year’s Rolex 24

Jonathan Bomarito qualified third in the second Maza Team Joest entry, while Felipe Nasr will start in the fourth position in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac.

In GTLM, Nick Tandy set a track record of 1:42.207 in the No. 911 Porsche 911 RSR -19. Tandy edged his teammate Laurens Vanthoor by 0:049. Antonio Garcia qualified third in the No. 3 Corvette.

Zacharie Robichon starts on pole in the GTD class, putting the No. 9 Porsche 911 of Pfaff Motorsports on the pole with a track-record lap of 1:45.237.

Click here for full qualifying results

Click here for the starting grid in the 58th running of the Rolex 24

2019 winners

The Wayne Taylor Racing Konica Minolta DPi Cadillac took overall honors with drivers Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

Here are last year’s other class winners:

LMP2: DragonSpeed ORECA team with drivers Roberto Gonzalez, Pastor Maldonado, Sebastian Saavedra and Ryan Cullen.

GTLM: BMW Team RLL M8 GTE with drivers Connor De Phillippi, Philipp Eng, Augusto Farfus and Colton Herta.

GTD: GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3 with drivers Mirko Bortolotti, Rik Breukers, Christian Engelhart and Rolf Ineichen.

Automaker Depth

There are 12 manufacturers in this year’s race, representing some of the most prestigious makes from around the world:

Acura

Aston Martin

Audi

BMW

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Ferrari

Lamborghini

Lexus

Mazda

Mercedes-AMG

Porsche.

Notable drivers

Several NASCAR and IndyCar stars will compete in this year’s race, including Kyle Busch, who will make his Rolex 24 debut in the No. 14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 in the GTD Daytona class. Busch will share the entry with Parker Chase, Jack Hawksworth and Michael De Quesada.

I’M NOT THE TOP DOG: Busch embraces challenges

Acura Team Penske will have four different Indy 500 winners between its two DPi entries, with Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves sharing the No. 7 car with Ricky Taylor.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud will pair up with Dane Cameron in the No. 6 entry.

READ MORE: Whether dining or driving, Montoya and Cameron fast friends at Penske

Young IndyCar sensation Colton Herta will return to BMW Team RLL in attempt to defend their 2019 GTLM victory. Once again, Herta will be joined by Conor De Phliipi, Phillip Eng, while Bruno Spengler is a new addition to the team in 2020.

VIDEO: Colton Herta continuing family legacy at Daytona

Five-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon will return to the DPi class with defending overall winner Wayne Taylor Racing, joining Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi, Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande.

MORE ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA COVERAGE:

