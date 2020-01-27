Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020 full coverage recap, results

By Nate RyanJan 27, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona featured a repeat winner with unprecedented performance.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac won the sports car endurance classic for the second consecutive year and by completing a record 833 laps, shattering the previous mark of 808 that was set in 2018.

That was one of the many storylines during a newsy weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

From Kyle Busch’s Rolex 24 debut to a historic “convergence” of sports cars that could link Daytona and Le Mans, you can revisit all the stories from the past week at Motorsports Talk below:

SUNDAY, JAN. 26

How Kyle Busch found happiness in sports cars over a month at Daytona

Full results of the race with class wins, fastest laps and leaders

Wayne Taylor Racing wins its second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona and third in four years

Kamui Kobayashi was in command with 90 minutes to go as Kyle Busch prepared for his last stint

–With four hours remaining, Kyle Busch’s team was out of the hunt as Joao Barbosa led in DPi

–Near halfway, it was Loic Duval in front as Kyle Busch completed his first double stint

SATURDAY, JAN. 25

–Eight-hour update: Scott Dixon leading for Wayne Taylor Racing

–O Canada! Why plaid has been rad for Pfaff Motorsports’ Porsche

–Kyle Busch was begging for more laps after his first stint in the No. 14 Lexus

–Helio Castroneves angry after getting wrecked in the Bus Stop by Harry Tincknell

–Olivier Pla leads at the four-hour mark

–Kyle Busch gets his marching orders for his first Rolex 24

–Ken Squier recalls the 1966 Rolex 24, sports cars at Daytona and Ken Miles’ career

FRIDAY, JAN. 24

–IMSA’s blockbuster “convergence” could signal a new Ford vs. Ferrari era, Jim France says

–In a sign of things to come, Wayne Taylor Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi had the fastest lap in final practice

A ‘crucial’ year for Hailie Deegan’s career begins at Daytona

THURSDAY, JAN. 23

Mazda takes the Rolex 24 pole for the second straight year as Ricky Taylor crashes hard in qualifying

The doctor who became a driver takes racing lessons from his son

–Wake up! How drivers alert working the graveyard shift at Daytona

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22

–Meet Nick Tandy, the sports car and Le Mans champion who loves NASCAR

–‘I’m not the top dog’: How a humble Kyle Busch approached his Rolex 24 debut

TUESDAY, JAN. 21

–DPi champion Dane Cameron discussed his career while visiting the NASCAR on NBC Podcast

–Why winning a watch is so special for Rolex 24 drivers

–With Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, Team Penske’s odd couple also has been outstanding on the No. 6 Acura

MONDAY, JAN. 20

–A viewer’s guide to the Rolex 24 at Daytona 2020, here were five things to watch in the race

–Without neither sons behind the wheel for the first time in 10 years, Wayne Taylor understandably felt a void before the race

–The always outspoken Taylor also hasn’t been happy with IMSA’s direction on Balance of Performance

Scott Dixon leads IndyCar drivers in Rolex 24

IMSA
By Michael EubanksJan 27, 2020, 11:39 AM EST
The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona is a race that attracts drivers from across the world of motorsports, and this year’s running of the sports car classic was no exception.

In addition to the presence of reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, several stars from the NTT IndyCar Series competed in the 2020 race.

Among the IndyCar regulars competing this year was five-time champion Scott Dixon, who was part of the No. 10 overall winner from Wayne Taylor Racing.

Joining Dixon in victory lane Sunday afternoon were co-drivers Ryan Briscoe (who competed in IndyCar from 2005-15), Kamui Kobayashi and Regner van der Zande. Dixon previously won the overall in 2006 and 2015; he also took the GLTM class in 2018.

But this was the first time since 2004 that Dixon wasn’t driving in the Rolex for his IndyCar team, Chip Ganassi Racing.

“These situations are just so hard to come by,” Dixon told NBC Sports in victory lane. “I think with Ganassi not being here for the first time in a long time, and having the opportunity to come with such a strong team, the defending champions as well, feels so good for me. I’ll just enjoy it, man. That’s all I can do.

“Hopefully I can come back next year and have another go at it. I just love racing so much, and [I’m] thankful to be part of great teams like this, and part of this whole history.”

Finishing two positions behind Dixon in third was four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais, who was competing in his first race at JDC Motorsports/Mustang Sampling Racing.

Though Bourdais will drive for the team full time in IMSA this year after parting ways with Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan, the Frenchman has said he still intends to run a few IndyCar races this season.

Behind Bourdais in fourth pwas the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry that included Indy 500 winners Simon Pagenaud and Juan Pablo Montoya. Fellow Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay finished sixth overall with Mazda Team Joest.

Among the race’s disappointing finishes was the No. 7 Acura of Team Penske, which was shared between Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi with sports car regular Ricky Taylor. 

The trio’s hopes were eliminated just four hours into the race when Harry Tincknell spun Castroneves into a tire barrier in the Bus Stop chicane, sending Castroneves to the garage for repairs.

“It’s not even four hours into the race, I was taking my time, dealing with traffic, and then the guy just decided to dive into [me] in a place that’s probably 120 mph, for a risk that’s not going to pay off,”  a frustrated Castroneves told NBC Sports while his crew repaired the car. “We had a great car. It’s just … 24 hours! Ugh!

“I’m sorry that I expressed my feelings right now, but it’s just ridiculous. Especially when we tell the guy, look, we’re communicating and taking it easy. I’ll let you by, no problem. So many hours to go. It’s just frustrating.”

While most IndyCar drivers competing in the race ran in DPi, a few others raced in other classes.

IndyCar part-timer Ben Hanley was one of the drivers in DragonSpeed’s LMP2 winner, and Colton Herta finished fifth (17th overall) in BMW RLL’s No. 25 car (after winning the GTLM class with the team last year).

Next month, many of the IndyCar drivers who competed at Daytona will return to their day jobs, as the series will conduct a two-day open test session on Feb. 11-12 at Circuit of Americas near Austin, Texas.

The season opener of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series will take place March 15 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, with coverage starting at 3:30 pm ET on NBCSN.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter