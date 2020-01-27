Scott Dixon leads IndyCar drivers in Rolex 24

The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona is a race that attracts drivers from across the world of motorsports, and this year’s running of the sports car classic was no exception.
In addition to the presence of reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, several stars from the NTT IndyCar Series competed in the 2020 edition of the race.
Among the IndyCar regulars competing this year was five-time champion Scott Dixon, who was part of the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing squad that won the race.
Joining Dixon in victory lane Sunday afternoon were co-drivers Ryan Briscoe (who competed in IndyCar from 2005 to 2015), Kamui Kobayashi and Regnervan der Zande. Dixon previously won the 2006 and 2015 editions of the race, and also took GLTM class honors in 2018.
But for Dixon, his third overall victory in the race was different in the fact that for the first time since 2004 he was not driving for his IndyCar team, Chip Ganassi Racing.
“These situations are just so hard to come by,” Dixon told NBC Sports in victory lane. “I think with Ganassi not being here for the first time in a long time, and having the opportunity to come with such a strong team – the defending champions as well – feels so good for me. I’ll just enjoy it, man. That’s all I can do.
“Hopefully I can come back next year and have another go at it. I just love racing so much and [I’m] thankful to be part of great teams like this, and part of this whole history.”
Finishing two positions behind Dixon in third was four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais, who was competing in his first race at his new position at JDC Motorsports/Mustang Sampling Racing.
Though Bourdais will be driving for the team full-time in IMSA competition this year after parting ways with Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan, the Frenchman has stated that he still intends to run a few IndyCar races this season.
Behind Bourdais in the fourth position was the No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry that included Indy 500 winners Simon Pagenaud and Juan Pablo Montoya. Fellow Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay inished sixth overall with Mazda Team Joest.
One of the most disappointing finishes of the race was that of the No. 7 Acura of Team Penske, which was shared between former Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi, and sports car regular Ricky Taylor.
The trio’s hopes were eliminated just four hours into the race when Harry Tincknell spun Castroneves into a tire barrier in the Bus Stop chicane, causing significant damage that required Castroneves to bring the car into the garage for repairs.
“It’s not even four hours into the race, I was taking my time, dealing with traffic, and then the guy just decided to dive into [me] in a place that’s probably 120 mph, for a risk that’s not going to pay off,” a frustrated Castroneves told NBC Sports while his crew repaired the car. “We had a great car. It’s just … 24 hours! Ugh!
“I’m sorry that I expressed my feelings right now, but it’s just ridiculous. Especially when we tell the guy, look, we’re communicating and taking it easy. I’ll let you by, no problem. So many hours to go. It’s just frustrating.”
While the majority of IndyCar drivers competing in the race ran in the DPi class, a few others raced in other classes.
IndyCar part-timer Ben Hanley was one of the drivers in Dragonspeed’s LMP2-winning entry, while Colton Herta finished fifth (17th overall) in BMW RLL’s No. 25 car.
Herta previously took the GTLM honors with the same team in the 2019 edition of the race.
Next month, many of the IndyCar drivers who competed in this weekend’s race will return to their day jobs, as the series will conduct a two-day open test session on Feb. 11-12 at Circuit of Americas near Austin, Texas.
The first race of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series takes place on March 15 on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Live flag-to-flag coverage begins at 3:30 pm ET on NBCSN.