Justin Bogle, Benny Bloss suffer head injuries at Glendale

Justin Bogle sustained a concussion in Lap 1 of the second race in last week’s Triple Crown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Ariz. in Round 4 of the Monster Energy Supercross championship.

The accident was triggered when Adam Cianciarulo took an awkward angle and cut across the pack. In the resulting stack up, Bogle high-sided and then face-planted on the outside of the turn, requiring medical attention. The race was red flagged as Bogle was helped off course.

After the crash, Bogle was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a CT scan. The team confirmed to RacerXOnline.com that Bogle sustained a concussion in the incident.

Bogle will miss Round 5 this week at Oakland. He will return to racing once he has been cleared via the Supercross concussion protocol.

In a separate incident in qualification, Benny Bloss also suffered a concussion. He was unable to start the night show.

