Andretti Autosport announced that funeral and memorial services have been set in North Carolina and Indiana for John Andretti, who died Thursday from colon cancer. The veteran of IndyCar, IMSA, NASCAR and NHRA has been mourned by the motorsports world

Andretti’s family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 3, from 4-7 p.m. followed by eulogy and prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m, Feb. 6 at Saint Peter and Paul Cathedral Catholic Church in downtown Indianapolis.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the Mass at the church. A private burial will follow the service.

In memory of Andretti, gifts can be made to: Window World Cares, 118 Shaver Street, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 and the Riley’s Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46024.

