Formula E’s race in China next month officially has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The race, which was scheduled for March 21 in Sanya, has been delayed indefinitely, the sanctioning body said on Sunday.

“Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its traveling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance.” a statement on the FE’s website read.

“We are working closely with our regional partner and the local authorities in Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, to continue monitoring the situation as it develops. All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve.”

The race postponement is one of many high-profile sporting events canceled or postponed because of the deadly virus. The World Athletics indoor track and field championships, which were initially scheduled for March in Nanjing, have been postponed until 2021.

The LPGA’s Blue Bay event, which has scheduled to be held on Hainan Island from March 5-8, has been canceled. Formula One also has stated that it is monitoring the outbreak for potential impact on its April 19 race in Shanghai.

According to NBC News, confirmed cases of the virus in China have topped 14,300,with more than 300 deaths.

