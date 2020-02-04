Four-time IndyCar champion Sebastien Bourdais and NTT IndyCar Series rookie Dalton Kellet each will run partial schedules for A.J. Foyt Racing this season.

The duo will split the road and street course races in the team’s No. 14 Chevrolet, which Tony Kanaan will drive in the five oval races of the 2020 season as part of his “farewell tour”.

All three divers will be joined by teammate Charlie Kimball, who was recently announced as the full-time driver of No. 4 car this season.

Bourdais will pilot the No. 14 Chevrolet in four races this season, beginning with the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 15. The Frenchman also will join the team at Barber Motorsports Park, Long Beach and Portland.

“I am such a lucky man,” said Bourdais, who will also be running a full-time IMSA schedule this year. “Starting my IndyCar career driving for Paul Newman and Carl Haas, and now I get to drive for A.J. Foyt! I am both honored and thankful for the opportunity Larry and his team have provided me with. Staying in the NTT IndyCar series seemed like a long shot back in November. My teammates and I will be working very hard to deliver the results this organization deserves, and I can’t wait for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to come.”

Kellet will make his IndyCar debut at Circuit of the Americas on April 26. He also will compete in both races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, both races in the doubleheader at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park circuit, Road America, Toronto, Mid-Ohio and Laguna Seca.

“I am honored to compete in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series with AJ Foyt Racing,” Kellett said. “This opportunity is truly a dream come true for me, dating back to my days looking up to the drivers in INDYCAR back as a young go-karter. The pedigree and achievements of AJ Foyt Racing are historic in our sport, and I can’t wait to contribute to their ongoing success.”

A graduate of the Road to Indy Program, Kellet finished seventh in the Indy Lights points standings in 2019 driving for Juncos Racing. He also made his debut in IMSA’s Weathertech Sports Car Championship, where he won three class victories and one pole position in the LMP2 division.

“This season, there will be plenty to learn including the exciting challenge of adapting to an all-new car for me. Luckily, I am fortunate to be partnered with three series veterans in Kanaan, Kimball, and Bourdais. I’m looking forward to working with them and learning from their combined experience to grow as a driver.”

Team President Larry Foyt said the additions of Bourdais and Kellett will bring positive change to the team, which has struggled over the last several years. The team hasn’t won since Long Beach in 2013 with Takuma Sato.

“There will be many familiar faces in the Foyt garages this season, but there will be some new faces as well,” Foyt said. “Coming off a season we were disappointed with, changes were inevitable. I believe adding a multitime champion like Sebastien Bourdais to our team will help us as we regroup and work to regain a competitive position.

“Being able to retain Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan is another source of excitement and will serve to push our oval program to a place where we can fight for victories. Dalton Kellett is a young driver who is intelligent and motivated, and with the experience around him, we feel he has the potential to show great things. Altogether, the 14 car has an intriguing lineup, and I’m excited to see how it plays out.”

Bourdais, Kellett and Kimball will participate in INDYCAR’s open test session Feb. 11-12 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

