Morgan Kane remains atop the Monster Jam Power Rankings

Ryan Anderson in Son-Uva Grave Digger won the battle at Glendale, Ariz.’s State Farm Stadium, but Morgan Kane and Grave Digger remains atop the Monster Jam Power Rankings following last week’s competitions.
Finishing within one point of earning a perfect score for the night, Anderson defeated Kane in head-to-head competition for the third time in five matchups this year. Winning the freestyle portion of the event, Anderson became the first repeat winner of the season in that session. His near flawless night allowed Anderson to debut at ninth on the Power Rankings chart below.
Kane did enough to hold onto his No. 1 slot with a second-place finish in the racing competition and 33 points for the evening. In the Monster Jam Stadium Series Green tour, he was one of three drivers within a point of each other for the runner-up position. Neil Elliott and the Max-D truck scored 34 points ahead of Kane and Cory Rummell in Megaladon.
Elliott’s Skills Challenge win kept him in contention for the top spot. He remains second in the Power Rankings for the fourth consecutive week.
Colton Eichelberger bounded three positions up the Power Rankings on the strength of winning two of four events at Uniondale, New York, in another Max-D truck. Eichelberger won the obstacle course and timed racing portions of Friday evening’s Triple Threat Series Central competition, the two-wheel skills and donut portion on Saturday afternoon, and closed out the weekend with freestyle victories Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon.
MORE: Adam Anderson and Grave Digger are a family affair for Monster Jam
On the heels of his win in Houston, Adam Anderson kept the momentum alive with a third consecutive overall victory in Tampa, Florida. That race will air Feb. 11 at 10:30 p.m. on NBCSN (click here for streaming).
The highlight of the evening was Anderson’s first racing win at Raymond James Stadium. It didn’t matter that he was almost not a part of the finale after being defeated by Cole Venard, but when the Black Pearl truck was unable to roll to the grid, Anderson’s Grave Digger had the speed to defeat Linsey Weenk and the Lucas Oil Crusader.
The Stadium Series Yellow also witnessed a driver advancing because of attrition. Camden Murphy rolled his Bakugan Draganoid truck after defeating Coty Saucier and Monster Energy. That gave Saucier the berth, where he defeated Rosalee Ramer and Wildflower. Saucier grabbed another 14 points for his Skills Challenge win. A third in the freestyle portion of the event gave him a near-perfect event.
Power Rankings
1 – Morgan Kane-same
2 – Neil Elliott-same
3 – Colton Eichelberger-up 3
4 – Adam Anderson-up 3
5 – Coty Saucier-new
6 – Tyler Menninga-returning
7 – Todd Leduc-down 3
8 – Brandon Vinson-returning
9 – Ryan Anderson-new
10 – Tristan England-down 7
Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on NBCSN)
Tampa: February 11 (Tuesday); 10:30 p.m.
Indianapolis: February 18 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Oakland: February 22 (Saturday); 11:30 p.m.
Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.
Jacksonville: March 9 (Monday); 6 p.m.
Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.