Sebastian Montoya to race in F4 for Prema Powerteam

The son of one of racing’s most versatile drivers is set to make his single-seater debut this season.
Sebastian Montoya, the 14-year-old son of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and current IMSA driver Juan Pablo Montoya, will race for Prema Powerteam in Formula 4 this season.
Having raced karts in the U.S. since the age of 8, Monotya will contest the full 2020 Italian F4 championship for the team, as well as selected races in the German ADAC-promoted F4 series.
“I am very excited to start racing cars and to have the opportunity to race F4 in 2020 with such a great team,” Montoya said. “Prema is a top team and has all the equipment and people to help me learn and grow as a driver. The competition will be tough but it is better because it will make me challenge myself on and off track.”
Sebastian will join fellow rookies Gabriel Bortoleto, Gabriele Mini Dino Beganovic on Prema’s F4 team.
“We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to the team,” said team principal Angelo Rosin. “He is a great addition to our lineup and is already experiencing a positive transition to single-seaters.
“For him, this will be a learning year, but by what we have seen so far, he can quickly become a leading contender. We cannot wait to get the season started. It will be exciting to work with so many talented young drivers.”
During Rolex 24 testing at Daytona International Speedway last month, Juan Pablo Montoya told NBC Sports about the time and travel him and his family have invested in supporting his son’s career.
On hoping to race with his son in the future, the 44-year-old Montoya said, “I think that would be awesome. Honestly, I think that would be really, really cool to get to race with Sebastian (at Daytona). That would be a very cool experience.”
