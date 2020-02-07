WATCH: Rossi, Pastrana, Duffy take over IMS in new Red Bull video

A couple of familiar faces will return to the Corvette camp in the next two rounds of the 2020 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller will drive for the team in the rounds at Circuit of the Americas on February 23 and Sebring International Raceway on March 20.

The race will be the first for both drivers in the new mid-engine Corvette C8.R, which made it’s debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona last month.

“I’m very happy to be back with Corvette Racing at Circuit of The Americas and Sebring with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R.,” Magnussen said. “For some time, we have been working together on plans for additional races that will help develop and prepare the team and mid-engine Corvette for the IMSA season and hopefully other big races this year. Even in early testing, I was very impressed with the level of engineering and performance of the C8.R. I’m excited to drive it again, now in race conditions.”

Magnussen is making a return to the team after being replaced by Jordan Taylor in Corvette’s IMSA program following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Rockenfeller was released from the team in 2019 following a clash between Corvette’s participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and his commitments to Audi in DTM.

“This is a very exciting time to return with Corvette Racing,” Rockenfeller said. “I have heard a lot from the other drivers about how the Corvette C8.R is much more advanced than any other Corvette out there. So I’m really looking forward to these two upcoming events.”

Corvette Racing’s next appearance in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sports Car Championship will be the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 21. Live coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on CNBC.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter