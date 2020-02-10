Colin Braun joins Era Motorsport for three races

Era Motorsport has signed Colin Braun for the remaining three rounds of the 2020 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.
Braun, who recently helped DragonSpeed win their second-consecutive LMP2 victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona last month, will compete for the team in the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and the Petit Le Mans.
The 31-year-old will share the No. 18 Oreca 07 Gibson with Dwight Merriman and Kyle Tilley.
“I’m looking forward to joining Era Motorsport for the remaining IMSA endurance races this year,” Braun said. “I can’t thank Kyle and Dwight enough for putting their trust in me as we look ahead.
“Era Motorsport had a great start to the year finishing on the podium at Daytona and I’m confident that as we continue to gain experience together as a team, we will contend for wins! This team is young and hungry and I can’t wait to join them at Sebring and help in any way I can to put the team on the top step of the podium.”
Last month’s Rolex 24 was the maiden IMSA race for Era Motorsport, with the team finishing third in the LMP2 class and eleventh overall.
“I’m so proud of all the hard work that has gone into this team to give us such a strong start to the season,” said team owner and driver Kyle Tilley. “We hope to carry that momentum into the next round, the Twelve Hours of Sebring. Colin is a very accomplished race car driver, and we’re looking forward to his contributions to keep our program competitive and in the championship battle.”
Braun will be the second member of his family to join the team in next month’s 12-hour endurance race. His father Jeff will call strategy from the pit box.
The 12 Hours of Sebring on takes place on March 21. Live coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on CNBC.
The NHRA’s top level of drag racing kicked off its 65th season Sunday, with the 60th running of the Lucas Oil Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway in Ponoma.
Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin, Jr. (Pro Stock) all emerged victorious at the end of the first weekend of the 24-race Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.
Here are Sunday’s highlights:
In Top Fuel: Doug Kalitta made Winternationals history by collecting defeating Austin Prock to collect his third consecutive victory in his class.
Additionally, Kalitta is the first driver in Top Fuel history to win three consecutive events at Ponoma, having previously won both the season-ending NHRA finals and Winternationals at the track in 2019.
“It was definitely an interesting day. There was a lot of close racing today,” Kalitta said. “You’ve got people up their trying to tear the tree down on you, so it makes you a little bit nervous. It worked out really well for us. I’m just so proud of my Mac Tools Toyota guys. They busted their tails today. We tore up a few parts, but it was all good.
“To win the 60th Winternationals is pretty special. Connie (Kalitta) was here at the first one, and he’s here with us and I couldn’t be happier for him. He’s created an amazing legacy out here and I’m just glad this is one of our better tracks.”
In Funny Car: For the first time in his career, Jack Beckman was victorious in a Funny Car at the Winternationals, defeating the sport’s most successful driver to do so.
Beckman beat John Force with a 3.837 at 333.33 mph to Force’s 3.897 at 332.34 mph to collect the 31st Funny Car victory of his career. He is tied with Del Worsham for eighth on the all-time FC wins list.
“It was just the perfect storm,” Beckman said. “I had never won a Nitro title here at Pomona until November of last year and now I’ve got two in a row. It’s beyond magical.
“I’ve said it before; you don’t know if your last win is your last win. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this ain’t our last win. The Infinite Hero team is just on it. Our car has been amazing.”
Though Line had the quicker reaction time, Coughlin passed him to cross the finish line in first, running 6.522 at 210.80 mph compared to Line’s 6.565 at 209.56 mph.
“The best memory is racing under that famed Winternationals banner,” Coughlin said. “I was looking at the 60 years logo today and I was thinking about how cool that would be to have that banner over us today. What a win.”
1. Jack Beckman; 2. John Force; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Paul Lee; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Alex Miladinovich; 12. J.R. Todd; 13. Steven Densham; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Bob Bode; 16. Terry Haddock.
PRO STOCK:
1. Jeg Coughlin; 2. Jason Line; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Kenny Delco; 5. Chris McGaha; 6. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 7. Steve Graham; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Val Smeland; 12. Joey Grose; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Bo Butner; 15. Deric Kramer; 16. Cristian Cuadra.
FUNNY CAR: 1. Jack Beckman, 126; 2. John Force, 94; 3. Matt Hagan, 86; 4. Alexis DeJoria, 67; 5. Robert Hight, 61; 6. Tommy Johnson Jr., 56; 7. Ron Capps, 54; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 52; 9. Paul Lee, 34; 10. J.R. Todd, 33.
PRO STOCK: 1. Jeg Coughlin, 130; 2. Jason Line, 94; 3. Erica Enders, 80; 4. Kenny Delco, 77; 5. (tie) Steve Graham, 52; Matt Hartford, 52; Chris McGaha, 52; 8. Fernando Cuadra Jr., 51; 9. Deric Kramer, 40; 10. Bo Butner, 36.