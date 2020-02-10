Colin Braun joins Era Motorsport for three races

Era Motorsport has signed Colin Braun for the remaining three rounds of the 2020 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup.

Braun, who recently helped DragonSpeed win their second-consecutive LMP2 victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona last month, will compete for the team in the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and the Petit Le Mans.

The 31-year-old will share the No. 18 Oreca 07 Gibson with Dwight Merriman and Kyle Tilley.

“I’m looking forward to joining Era Motorsport for the remaining IMSA endurance races this year,” Braun said. “I can’t thank Kyle and Dwight enough for putting their trust in me as we look ahead.

“Era Motorsport had a great start to the year finishing on the podium at Daytona and I’m confident that as we continue to gain experience together as a team, we will contend for wins! This team is young and hungry and I can’t wait to join them at Sebring and help in any way I can to put the team on the top step of the podium.”

Last month’s Rolex 24 was the maiden IMSA race for Era Motorsport, with the team finishing third in the LMP2 class and eleventh overall.

“I’m so proud of all the hard work that has gone into this team to give us such a strong start to the season,” said team owner and driver Kyle Tilley. “We hope to carry that momentum into the next round, the Twelve Hours of Sebring. Colin is a very accomplished race car driver, and we’re looking forward to his contributions to keep our program competitive and in the championship battle.”

Braun will be the second member of his family to join the team in next month’s 12-hour endurance race. His father Jeff will call strategy from the pit box.

The 12 Hours of Sebring on takes place on March 21. Live coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. ET on CNBC.

