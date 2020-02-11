Feld Entertainment Inc

Ryan Anderson’s anatomy of a Monster Jam freestyle

By Victoria BeaverFeb 11, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Ryan Anderson has been thrilling the fans during the racing portion of events with three consecutive finals, but his Son-Uva Grave Digger entry has been a little slow to rise in the skills and freestyle sessions. Anderson hit the dirt at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. with a focused approach and determination to moonwalk away from the competition.

Risk pays off in the Monster Jam arena. Filled with the adrenaline rush of defeating Morgan Kane and Grave Digger in the racing round, Anderson had the confidence to go all out in the freestyle competition.

After successfully getting his truck to bicycle on the right-side tires, he nose-dived into a moonwalk. Anderson turned two difficult and amazing tricks back-to-back. The fans sprung to their feet and rewarded him with a remarkable 9.599 average for his performance.

“I was able to complete the bicycle into the moonwalk, which in my mind is the hardest trick in Monster Jam,” Anderson told NBC Sports. “Two-wheel cyclone on the side of the vehicle. Really nobody else is doing that. For them to happen back to back was insane.”

Anderson then detailed the rest of his run, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the anatomy of a Monster Jam freestyle.

When Anderson readied himself for his freestyle run, he knew the fans were already on his side. His truck was damaged and ready to shed some excess weight. After the first minute of jumps, the outer shell of the vehicle was barely holding on. So he eyed the largest ramp on the floor and took aim.

“The body was damaged, and I knew that it wasn’t going to last and that it was going to come off,” Anderson said. “It’s crazy to say, but in our world, it’s a good thing. It’s exciting for the people, everybody loves it but it doesn’t do anything to the structure. It is just a cosmetic piece.

“So I line up for the biggest jump on the entire track, to not only make a statement to the fans but also get my adrenaline to the maximum level immediately.”

Intensity matters in a freestyle run.

The truck has to have the right setup and be in driving shape, but the performance rests on the driver’s shoulder – and in his hands on the steering wheel and feet on the pedals.

“I needed to get it there and keep it there,” Anderson commented on his intensity during the run. “After that, it was just mayhem. I just wanted to go as fast as I could from end to end. One thing about that stadium, because it’s so large it is a little bit harder sometimes to freestyle. I wanted to make sure to get as many jumps in as possible from end to end. Cover every square inch of the floor. So I’m running back and forth – just going crazy.”

By this point in the freestyle, Anderson ran through more difficult tricks and bigger risks than he had all season. He knew he had the momentum to take the run further.

Anderson continued his run with the truck’s body trailing behind, driving like a madman.

“The body starts tearing away, which is pure joy to me because I know the fans are just eating it up,” Anderson said. “I go around to the back of the ramp with 30 seconds left do a huge backflip off the obstacle, landing it just right and shifting it into reverse. Popped it into a moonwalk. It’s something I try every single time I do a backflip but I’ve only succeeded four or five times. It is insanely hard to get it. It’s insanely rare to see it.

“I got the biggest air of the night on the very next jump, landing tearing the rest of the body all the way off.”

Anderson ended the night with a nearly perfect score 41 of 42 points and climbed up in the Monster Jam Power Rankings.

“It was perfect,” Anderson said. “I always say that I’m going to drive the truck like a madman until it won’t go anymore. That’s exactly what I did. The truck was done. I was out of breath. The body was in shreds and the stands were alive.”

Ed Carpenter says no to potential Alonso deal at Indy 500

GETTY Images
By Bruce MartinFeb 11, 2020, 5:59 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas – INDYCAR team owner/driver Ed Carpenter told NBC Sports.com that he has been approached by a representative of Fernando Alonso to potentially run the 104th Indianapolis 500 but said he will stick to his current plan.

That means Carpenter will field three Chevrolets in the Memorial Day Weekend race, including himself in the No. 20, Rinus VeeKay in the No. 21 and street and road course driver Conor Daly in an extra Chevrolet.

Carpenter does not want to expand to a fourth car for Alonso, a two-time Formula One champion. The Spaniard was set to announce a deal with Andretti Autosport before Honda’s worldwide headquarters in Japan said no to Alonso two weeks ago.

That leaves Alonso trying to line up a deal with a Chevrolet team. Carpenter’s operation appeared to be a likely candidate, but the owner/driver will not overextend his operation to accommodate Alonso.

“There is one person that has reached out to me about it, but it wasn’t Alonso or anybody that works for him,” Carpenter told NBCSports.com. “It’s been surprisingly quiet. I think it’s because they know we are not positioned to run more than three. We are a two-car team.

“If we doubled the size of our team for May, it wouldn’t be good for everybody.”

What would it take to consider four cars?

“Money, people and time,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said he wasn’t surprised that Honda Japan shut down his attempt with Andretti Autosport because of the driver’s comments about the Formula One engine in 2017. Alonso was part of McLaren, and that team also was prohibited from lining up with Honda.

“It had happened before,” Carpenter said. “The difference is Fernando is separated from McLaren. It was pretty surprising they got that far down the road before they realized it was going to become an issue with how public that dispute had become.”

Team Penske is the top Chevrolet team and will expand to four cars for the Indy 500 with Helio Castroneves’ return. That leaves Arrow McLaren Racing SP, Carlin Racing and A.J. Foyt Racing as the only Chevrolet teams left that could potentially add an entry for Alonso.

COLD AND RAIN WASHES OUT FIRST DAY OF COTA TEST

Because of cold temperatures and steady rain, Tuesday’s first day of track activity at Circuit of the Americas was abbreviated. The track was open for just 10 minutes in the afternoon session, giving teams a combined 35 minutes of track availability.

It was scheduled for 7 hours of track action.

There were just 17 total laps run on the wet track, but zero green flag laps were turned. The 17 laps were installation laps under yellow.

Team Penske driver Will Power was on the track and said the new aeroscreen had great vision in the rain, but he had to get used to where the water flowed into the cockpit.

“I wish someone had run in the wet, wet so we could see where the water came in,” Power said. “The aeroscreen is great, but we will get the area where the water came into the cockpit sorted out. We had water leaking from the bottom, but it will be an easy fix.

“It would have been nice to see some cars run the aeroscreen when it was really raining.”

Tuesday’s test was the first time all 25 cars had the aeroscreen installed on the Dallara chassis.

There was a lot of anticipation among the drivers to finally get back in the race car after a long offseason. Instead, the drivers have to wait another day before getting a chance to try it again on Wednesday.

The drivers were like a child knowing what they are getting for Christmas but having to wait an extra day to play with that gift.

“It was very tough,” Power said. “We will have a lot of sets of tires to burn up tomorrow. It will be a long day.”

Wednesday’s revised schedule has the track open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time with a half-hour break for lunch.

“Yesterday, all the drivers were excited about getting back on the track today,” Pato O’Ward said. “Today, we got one lap.”

TRACK LIMITS WILL BE ENFORCED AT COTA IN THE RACE

When the teams return to COTA for the April 26 AutoNation INDYCAR Classic, INDYCAR officials will be enforcing the track limits in Turn 19. Last year, there were no track limits, and it made for a “wild, wild west show.” Drivers were allowed to use all of the paved area in Turn 19 as part of the course.

This year, lines will be painted to keep teams on the actual racing surface.

“You will get a penalty if you cross it,” Power said.

O’Ward said it will be slower in that area by about 30 to 40 mph.

“When you are in the car, it feels better to not have the track limits, but it looks ridiculous,” O’Ward said. “You have to follow where the track goes.”

