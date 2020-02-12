F1 postpones Chinese Grand Prix amidst health concerns

Formula One announced Wednesday that the Chinese Grand Prix, which was scheduled for April 17-19, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. This is the latest of several sporting events that have either been canceled or postponed amidst health concerns.

The postponement comes at the request of Juss Sports Group, the promotors of the Chinese Grand Prix, after discussions with the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China and the Shanghai Administration of Sports.

Formula 1 and their governing body the FIA made the decision to accept the Chinese promotor’s request to insure the safety of race teams and fans.

“The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible,” Formula One said in a statement. “We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Formula E canceled their China race amidst the same concerns.

Formula One is working with the teams, the race promotors and local authorities to reschedule the race later in the year if the situation improves.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter