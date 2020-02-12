Photo: Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery

NHRA: Age means little for John Force, Austin Prock in season opener

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 12, 2020, 2:00 PM EST
Even though Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel) and “Fast Jack” Beckman (Funny Car) were the winners in this past Sunday’s final round of the season-opening Lucas Oil Winternationals, it was also a very Force-ful weekend for another team.

John Force Racing saw team patriarch and 16-time Funny Car champion John Force reach the finals against Beckman, while teammate Austin Prock, beginning his sophomore season on the NHRA circuit, also reached the final round vs. Kalitta in Top Fuel.

Force (3.897 seconds at 332.34 mph) was just a tick slower than the winning Beckman (3.837 seconds at 333.33 mph).

It was the 256th time in the 70-year-old Force’s career that he has reached the final round in NHRA Funny Car competition, including winning 151 of those times.

“It was a really good weekend,” Force said.  “I didn’t win but I’ve got a real hot rod with my son-in-law Daniel Hood and Ronnie Thompson (both co-crew chiefs) and Tim Fabrisi. “Boy, to come out of the box and go to the finals. I have to congratulate Beckman, he did a great job up there.”

The 24-year-old Prock, meanwhile, is coming off winning NHRA’s rookie of the year award last season. After a strong first three rounds of eliminations Sunday, his dragster overpowered the racetrack and lost traction, allowing Kalitta to run virtually uncontested on a pass of 330.23 mph at 3.698 seconds.

Kalitta’s win marked the first time in NHRA history that a driver has won the season opener three straight years. Still, Prock has nothing to be ashamed about.

“This Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team had a really good day and it was a great way to start off the season,” Prock said. “Both of our John Force Racing dragsters were running on mean.

“I had a lot of fun because this thing is hauling ass and I am having a lot of fun driving it. Its reacting quick and allowing me to leave the starting line good so, I’m looking forward to (the second race of the season next weekend at) Phoenix.”

Austin Prock reached the finals in Top Fuel this past Sunday at the NHRA season-opening Winternationals. Photo: Ron Lewis.

Prock’s Top Fuel teammate and John’s daughter Brittany Force was No. 1 qualifier for the event but lost to Kalitta in the semifinals.

“The first race of the season and this Monster Energy team along with Flav-R-Pac team is off to an incredible start with a No. 1 qualifier,” Brittany Force said. “It gave this whole team the confidence going into race day.

“We came out and went to the semifinals. We had a good day and made some decent runs. We won some rounds and I am very happy with that. I wish we could have gotten the job all the way done and taken it to the finals, but we still had our other Chevy teammates in the running with John Force in Funny Car and Austin Prock in the Top Fuel final. It was a good start to the season.”

The last member of the John Force Racing quartet, three-time and defending Funny Car champ and team president Robert Hight, lost in the quarterfinals to Alexis DeJoria – returning to racing after a two-year hiatus – after his car lost traction leaving the starting line.

“It wasn’t the day we wanted but we’re not going to dwell on it,” Hight said. “The second round we overpowered the track and had tire smoke right at the start, and I had to lift. We’ll just chalk it up to a bad day and get things done in Phoenix.”

The second race of the 24-race NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event tour is Feb. 21-23 at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Arizona.

Ricciardo hopes team bonding can lead to F1 podiums in 2020

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 12, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Having gone a full Formula One season without a single podium finish, Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is itching to ditch his footwear again after a race.

“I am craving to take my shoe off, for sure. It’s been a while,” joked Ricciardo, who celebrates podiums by pulling off a sweaty racing shoe, pouring Champagne into it and taking a hearty gulp.

“I am optimistic. I feel like this year there’s a bit more stability in the structure,” he said at Renault’s 2020 car launch on the Champs-Élysées on Wednesday. “We have to move forward.”

Ricciardo has not been on the podium since winning the Monaco Grand Prix with his former team Red Bull in May 2018. His best finish in 2019 was fourth place at the Italian GP late in the season – a far cry from his 29 podiums, three pole positions and seven wins with Red Bull.

As he prepares for his 10th season in F1, the 30-year-old Australian driver is hoping that team-bonding activities can help drag the French manufacturer back into contention. His first chance comes at his home race, the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.

Renault dropped from fourth fifth in the constructor’s standings last year, finishing 54 points behind McLaren, the team it supplies engines to.

“Personally I put responsibility on myself to get results and to have a presence in the team, immediately,” Ricciardo said. “If everyone has their head down, I also feel some responsibility to bring it up. Last year I learned a lot, ways we can be better as a unit.”

In his first season with Renault, he placed ninth in the drivers’ standings, with teammate Nico Hulkenberg a distant 14th. Hulkenberg, who never secured a podium in 10 seasons, lost his seat. He was replaced by Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who returns to F1 after being cut by Force India for 2019.

Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull, where he formed a strong but strained partnership with Max Verstappen, to join Renault was widely considered a risky one.

At Renault, he sensed morale was too low, compounded by poor results. For that to improve, Ricciardo has pledged to play a central role in team-bonding exercises.

“We have some ideas in mind to integrate the team, not just on race weekends. Find ways away from the track to become more close as a unit,” he said. “Because you know the person a little bit more, and you’ve been something else with them away from the track, it’s a way to have each other’s back and support each other more.”

The “non-F1 tasks” are designed to push team members through a certain degree of physical exertion, and pull them closer together.

“Some outdoor activities, we’re going to make a few people sweat as well,” he said. “Get them out of their limits and get them to re-insert some self-belief in themselves, get them to do something maybe they didn’t think they do. It will help I’m sure.”

The 23-year-old Ocon also returns with a point to prove after not getting a seat last year, despite being highly rated.

Ocon’s ambition could in turn sharpen up Ricciardo’s driving.

“He’s young, he’s missed out a year and that hunger’s going to be there,” Ricciardo said of his new teammate. “It’s another person to gauge yourself (against), learn from. I think it’s a good dynamic.”

