Guthrie, Earnhardt voted into Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame

By Michael EubanksFeb 19, 2020, 3:24 PM EST
Seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt and Janet Guthrie, the first female to compete in the Indianapolis 500, make up the 2020 inductees of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame.

The two drivers will be honored at the 2020 IMS Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Dinner on Thursday, May 21 in downtown Indianapolis.

The two motorsport legends were chosen from a ballot of 14 nominees by a distinguished panel of 140 auto racing journalists, participants and historians.

“Once again the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame voting panel has chosen two outstanding people who played direct roles in elevating the Speedway, both behind the scenes and in the public eye,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation Chairman Tony George. “Dale Earnhardt’s embrace of the Brickyard 400, especially in 1995 Victory Lane, further elevated the race as a premier NASCAR event, while Janet’s courage, professionalism and driving talent led the way for greater female participation in motorsport.”

A true pioneer, Guthrie became the first female to be assigned to a car on the Indianapolis 500 entry list in 1976. She didn’t make a qualifying attempt that year, but returned the following year and became the first female qualifier in race history. Guthrie finished ninth in 1978, which stood as the best female finish in race history until Danica Patrick’s fourth-place finish in 2005.

She was also the first female to ever compete in a NASCAR event on a superspeedway, competing in the 1976 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The following February, she became the first female competitor in the Daytona 500, finishing a respectable 12th. Later that season, Guthrie recorded her career-best NASCAR finish of sixth place at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Guthrie also earned her pilot’s license at age 17 and was a candidate for NASA’s space program before the agency made it mandatory for astronauts to possess a Doctoral degree.

Earnhardt made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 1975 World 600 but did not run a full-time season until signing on with Rod Osterlund Racing in 1979.

His rise to stardom was almost immediate. In his first full-time season, Earnhardt won his first race at Bristol Motor Speedway and was declared Rookie of the Year. One year later, in 1980, Earnhardt his first Cup Series championship.  He also won the title in 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993 and 1994.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native won 76 total Cup Series races, including the 1998 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was incredibly talented at Indianapolis, scoring five top 10 finishes in seven Brickyard 400 starts, with a victory in the 1995 edition of the race.

Founded in 1952 as the Auto Racing Hall of Fame, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the achievements of an exclusive group of individuals at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The museum is located in the infield of its namesake speedway, and features one of the most extensive motorsport and automotive collections in the world.

Todd LeDuc advances two positions in Monster Jam Power Rankings

By Dan BeaverFeb 19, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Neil Elliott held onto the top spot in the Monster Jam Power Rankings, but he has a new driver sniffing his exhaust as Todd Leduc advanced two positions to second this week.

The Stadium Series Green continues to hold the advantage in the Power Rankings with Elliott topping the chart, Morgan Kane in fourth, and Ryan Anderson eighth, but there is an equitable distribution among the other series throughout the field.

Notably, Leduc and his Monster Energy truck in the Stadium Series Red closed the gap with a 38-point overall victory at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Leduc achieved his win through consistency, pocketing the overall without winning a single individual event. Leduc’s best session was a second-place finish to Mike Vaters II in Overkill Evolution by .001 points.

Meanwhile on the West Coast, Elliott rambled on. Elliott won his sixth skills challenge in seven contests so far. That contributed to his 35 points for the event at PETCO Park in San Diego and allowed him to hold onto the No. 1 slot in the Monster Jam Power Rankings.

Colton Eichelberger also held station. Third last week, he entered the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on a mission in the Triple Threat Series Central. He topped the event points in all four events with timed race wins in each session, ATV race wins in three of the four, three wins in the speedster obstacle course, two freestyle wins and one win in the donut competitions.

Morgan Kane and Grave Digger had a rough night. He was ousted from the racing event in Round 2 by Max-D and Elliott. He failed to win either of the other two competitions of the night and ended with 29 points, which was a distant third to Ryan Anderson’s Son-Uva Digger (37) and Max-D (35).

Brandon Vinson moved up to the fifth position with three wins in the Triple Threat Series West. During the weekend he earned seven session wins, including a sweep of the speedster obstacle course and two victories in the two-wheel skills challenge.

Tom Meents debuted on the Monster Jam Power Rankings in 10th by winning the overall in back to back nights of the Stadium Series Yellow. The Saturday show can be seen Feb. 22 at 11:30 p.m. on NBCSN (click here for streaming). The highlight of Meents’ weekend were race wins on Saturday and Sunday, defeating Coty Saucier in a Monster Energy truck on Night 1 and Eric Swanson in Obsessed on Night 2.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott–same
2. Todd LeDuc–up 2
3. Colton Eichelberger-same
4. Morgan Kane–down 2
5. Brandon Vinson–up 1
6. Tyler Menninga–up 1
7. Coty Saucier–down 2
8. Ryan Anderson–same
9. Linsey Read–up 1
10. Tom Meents-new for 2020

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Oakland: February 22 (Saturday); 11:30 p.m.
Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.
Jacksonville: March 9 (Monday); 6 p.m.
Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.