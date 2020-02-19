John Force Racing/Ron Lewis

NHRA: Austin Prock ready to ride his rocket to victory in Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiFeb 19, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
After a great start to the season, the man they call the “Prock Rocket” is ready for takeoff yet again.

Second-year Top Fuel driver Austin Prock – whose Twitter handle is @ProckRocket_TF – still is basking in his runner-up finish in the season-opening NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals two weeks ago at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, California.

Prock breezed through the first three rounds before losing a close battle to Doug Kalitta in the final round. It was Kalitta’s third straight win in the Winternationals, a new NHRA record.

“We had a great start to the season in Pomona,” the 24-year-old Prock said in a media release. “We made a career-best qualifying position (was the No. 2 qualifier in Top Fuel) and made a final-round appearance.”

Prock earned the NHRA Road to the Future Award last season – the sport’s version of Rookie of the Year – including winning his first career Top Fuel race last August at Seattle, Washington, and finishing an impressive eighth in the final season standings.

A Southern California native who now lives in suburban Indianapolis, Prock drives for John Force Racing, led by team patriarch John Force, who is the winningest driver in drag racing history with 16 Funny Car championships and 151 national event wins.

With one race in the books and 23 more to go this season, the young Prock – son of veteran NHRA crew chief Jimmy Prock, who is crew chief for Austin Prock’s teammate and three-time Funny Car champ Robert Hight – is eager to pick up where he left off at Pomona. He gets the chance to do that in this weekend’s NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

“I’m ready to get to Phoenix,” Prock said. “I think this Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist team has the drive that it will take to win in the desert, so I’m excited to see what we can get done there.

“We want to keep up our performance and be consistent this weekend, too, especially after what we accomplished at the Winternats.”

Prock drives the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist Top Fuel dragster, which is partly owned by another drag racing legend,  Don “Snake” Prudhomme.

“I think we’re well on our way to having a really great season,” Prock said. “We’re ambitious and we want to keep our momentum rolling. This team is ready to get after it and show what we can do.”

Nitro qualifying at the NHRA Arizona Nationals takes place Friday with sessions at 2:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. (local time) and will continue Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 11 a.m. (local time).

Todd LeDuc advances two positions in Monster Jam Power Rankings

By Dan BeaverFeb 19, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Neil Elliott held onto the top spot in the Monster Jam Power Rankings, but he has a new driver sniffing his exhaust as Todd Leduc advanced two positions to second this week.

The Stadium Series Green continues to hold the advantage in the Power Rankings with Elliott topping the chart, Morgan Kane in fourth, and Ryan Anderson eighth, but there is an equitable distribution among the other series throughout the field.

Notably, Leduc and his Monster Energy truck in the Stadium Series Red closed the gap with a 38-point overall victory at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Leduc achieved his win through consistency, pocketing the overall without winning a single individual event. Leduc’s best session was a second-place finish to Mike Vaters II in Overkill Evolution by .001 points.

Meanwhile on the West Coast, Elliott rambled on. Elliott won his sixth skills challenge in seven contests so far. That contributed to his 35 points for the event at PETCO Park in San Diego and allowed him to hold onto the No. 1 slot in the Monster Jam Power Rankings.

Colton Eichelberger also held station. Third last week, he entered the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on a mission in the Triple Threat Series Central. He topped the event points in all four events with timed race wins in each session, ATV race wins in three of the four, three wins in the speedster obstacle course, two freestyle wins and one win in the donut competitions.

Morgan Kane and Grave Digger had a rough night. He was ousted from the racing event in Round 2 by Max-D and Elliott. He failed to win either of the other two competitions of the night and ended with 29 points, which was a distant third to Ryan Anderson’s Son-Uva Digger (37) and Max-D (35).

Brandon Vinson moved up to the fifth position with three wins in the Triple Threat Series West. During the weekend he earned seven session wins, including a sweep of the speedster obstacle course and two victories in the two-wheel skills challenge.

Tom Meents debuted on the Monster Jam Power Rankings in 10th by winning the overall in back to back nights of the Stadium Series Yellow. The Saturday show can be seen Feb. 22 at 11:30 p.m. on NBCSN (click here for streaming). The highlight of Meents’ weekend were race wins on Saturday and Sunday, defeating Coty Saucier in a Monster Energy truck on Night 1 and Eric Swanson in Obsessed on Night 2.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott–same
2. Todd LeDuc–up 2
3. Colton Eichelberger-same
4. Morgan Kane–down 2
5. Brandon Vinson–up 1
6. Tyler Menninga–up 1
7. Coty Saucier–down 2
8. Ryan Anderson–same
9. Linsey Read–up 1
10. Tom Meents-new for 2020

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Oakland: February 22 (Saturday); 11:30 p.m.
Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.
Jacksonville: March 9 (Monday); 6 p.m.
Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.