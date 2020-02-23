Supercross: Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton win Arlington Triple Crown

By Dan BeaverFeb 23, 2020, 12:42 AM EST
Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen battled handlebar-to-handlebar in what may be a preview for the remainder of the 2020 season in the 450 class of Monster Energy Supercross. Meanwhile, Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath did precisely the same thing in 250s in the second Triple Crown race of the year.

Tomac got off to a slow start. Riding well outside the top 10 on the first lap of Main 1, he worked hard to get to fifth at the checkers. He had a much better start in the second race in route to victory. In the third Main of the Triple Crown format, he split the difference and started fifth, setting up one of the most dramatic finishes of the year.

“Jason (Anderson) was in second there and the way the points were falling I was like, ‘Gosh dangit, I’m going to be third overall right now,’ ” Tomac said on NBCSN after the race. “My main focus was just going forward.”

Tomac rode down Roczen and then set his sights on the 2018 champion Jason Anderson. Neither rider would give up their positions easily and Tomac was forced to pass each of them multiple times. In the end, his 5-1-1 was enough for the overall win. It is his fourth win of the season and the second consecutive on the heels of his Tampa victory.

Roczen got off to a great start. After sweeping the Mains at Glendale in the first Triple Crown of the year, he won the first race at Dallas to go four-for-four. Roczen finished 1-7-2 for second overall. He sits second in the points, seven behind Tomac.

“I physically didn’t feel all that great,” Roczen said afterward. “I’m glad that in the last race I was able to put up a good fight. Me and Eli were going back and forth there for a while, but I made a mistake and he went back by.”

Anderson had a shot at the overall win, for his first victory since his championship season. He entered the third Main with a one point advantage, took the lead halfway through the race from Zach Osborne, but couldn’t hold Tomac at bay. With time running off the clock, he jumped wide and crashed. Finishing with 3-2-5, he was scored third overall.

“I haven’t been out front in a long time,” Anderson said. “It’s probably been since 2018. Riding out front: I feel good, but at the same time I’m a little bit hesitant there. I just need to keep doing it race after race and give myself the opportunity (to win the championship).”

Justin Barcia (4-5-4) and Osborne (7-4-3) rounded out the top five.

The championship was impacted by a pair of injuries.

Cooper Webb finished second in the first race and was running second in Main 2 when he buried his front wheel in the Dragons’ Back and was catapulted over the handlebars. He landed hard on the concrete. Webb was transported to a local hospital and failed to start Main 3. He finished 12th overall.

The news was worse for Adam Cianciarulo. He also crashed on the Dragon’s Back in practice and broke his left collarbone. Cianciarulo will be out of contention for at least a few weeks.

Overall Results | Points

The Arlington Triple Crown was a preview of what to expect for the remainder of the 250 East championship.

In the third Main of the night, Shane McElrath grabbed the hole shot and rode to a comfortable lead – beating Chase Sexton to the checkers. McElrath won the battle, but Sexton won the war.

With a 2-1-2, Sexton edged McElrath by one point. McElrath scored a 3-2-1 and on the cool down lap, the two title contenders took a moment to bump fists before heading to the podium.

“It’s always great getting a win, but I didn’t want the same thing to happen as happened last year,” Sexton said on NBCSN after the race. “I had to stop (McElrath) and put myself out there to show him I’m here to play and I think I did that tonight.”

McElrath’s win last week and Sexton’s victory at Dallas means the two riders will both head to Atlanta next week with a red plate firmly affixed to the front of their bikes.

“I tried a little too hard in the first two,” McElrath said after the race. “I had some silly mistakes and bad starts.”

Meanwhile, RJ Hampshire delivered a message to the competition. He will do what it takes to grab every position on the track. In route to winning the first Main, Hampshire cleaned out the leader Sexton. In the third Main, Hampshire rode into the side of Jordon Smith as they challenged for third. If not for a bad start in the second Main, Hampshire would have challenged for the overall win.

His aggression paid off with a third-place finish overall with a 1-6-3.

Jeremy Martin finished 5-3-4 for a fourth overall with Garrett Marchbanks (6-4-5) finishing fifth.

Overall Results | Points

450s

Main 1: Ken Roczen wants to be the 2020 champion and what better way is there to establish that than by beating the last two champions. … Roczen picked up where he left off in the last Triple Crown event; he swept all three Mains in Glendale and now has four straight. … Webb followed him across the line about three seconds back. … Jason Anderson  was another second and a half behind. … Justin Barcia finished fourth. … Eli Tomac got off to another miserable start. He crossed the finish line 13th on Lap 1 and was forced to come from the back. He climbed to ninth with 6:43 to go, was sixth with 3:20 remaining and climbed into the top five with 2:45 to go. … Justin Brayton and Martin Davalos had top-five positions in hand before they crashed. Brayton finished 15th; Davalos 11th. | Results

Main 2: Eli Tomac got a much better start in the second Main. He took the lead on Lap 1 and never looked back. … Jason Anderson grabbed second halfway through the race and kept Tomac in sight, but finished 3.3 seconds behind. He had the overall lead at the time by 1 point. … Justin Hill scored an emotional podium in third. … Zach Osborne and Justin Barcia rounded out the top five. … After a bad start when he pulled the wheel up slightly and fell to 10th, Ken Roczen recovered to finish seventh. … The story of the race was a tragedy; riding fourth when time ran off the clock, Cooper Webb landed on his front wheel on the Dragon’s Back. He was catapulted off his bike and landed hard on his back on the cement. | Results

Main 3: After getting a bad start in the first Main and a great start in the second, Eli Tomac split the difference in Main 3. He started around fifth but had the best riders in front of him. Tomac sliced through the pack and survived seesaw battles with Ken Roczen for third and then Jason Anderson for the lead. … Roczen slipped into second when Anderson went down with one lap remaining. … Zach Osborne got the holeshot before fading to third. … Justin Barcia rounded out the top five. … With two laps remaining Anderson went down the whoops; he finished fifth. | Results

250s

Main 1: The first Main was a slugfest. Chase Sexton stalked RJ Hampshire and caught him with 5:12 remaining. Sexton got around Hampshire clean, but one lap later Hampshire cleaned Sexton out. … Sexton fell a few positions, but charged back to second. … The battle shifted to Shane McElrath, who punted Jordon Smith off course with two minutes remaining. … McElrath finished fourth with Smith holding on for fourth. … Jeremy Martin rounded out the top five.  | Results

Main 2: Chase Sexton decided it was best to not allow any rider to get close to him in the second Main. He shot out to a huge start and built a more than 10 second lead with two minutes remaining on the clock. … Shane McElrath stayed out of drama in the second Main as well. He passed Joey Crown midway through the event and held onto second. … Jeremy Martin took the last spot on the podium with Garrett Marchbanks finishing fourth. … The rookie Crown had a great showing. As high as second in the opening laps, he faded at the checkers, but still had a solid fifth-place showing. … The winner of the first Main had a bad start. RJ Hampshire was 15th on Lap 1. He charged through the field and nipped Joshua Hill at the line for sixth to keep his hopes for an overall win alive. | Results

Main 3: Shane McElrath grabbed the lead early and held on to the checkers, slowly extending his lead over Chase Sexton in second. … Once gain RJ Hampshire provided the drama. After dumping Sexton in the first Main as the two battled for the lead, he rode into the side of Jordon Smith halfway through this race and stole third. … Jeremy Martin and Garrett Marchbanks rounded out the top five. | Results

Next race: February 29, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Penske’s Place: Inside the renovation of Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDYCAR Photo by Karl Zemlin
By Bruce MartinFeb 22, 2020, 4:12 PM EST
When Roger Penske closed on a major real estate acquisition Jan. 6, the giant of industry did not purchase a 110-year-old mansion.

He purchased a Cathedral of Speed.

It was Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indianapolis 500. It has a worldwide reputation that is so strong, first-time visitors are in awe of the venue when they experience it.

That was never more evident than in the days before the first United States Grand Prix was held at the Speedway in 2000.

Worldwide racing legends such as Michael Schumacher, Mika Hakkinen and Jenson Button walked onto the track in solemn reverence. Crew members from the stuffy Formula One teams that regularly compete on the streets of Monte Carlo, or the history-steeped road courses at Nurburgring, Magny-Cours, Hockenheimring, Spa Francorchamps and Monza walked the track, feeling the walls and the “Yard of Bricks.”

It was two years before the SAFER Barrier was installed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so these were the same hard walls that had seen its share of massive impacts and thunderous crashes.

Long before “selfies” became a thing and the smartphone was invented, these legends would pose for pictures with actual cameras.

It was obvious that many in Formula One were deeply honored to be competing at the “World’s Most Famous Race Course.” They thought of the historic names and the great races that had preceded them.

That was 20 years ago after then-Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Tony George had authorized tens of millions of dollars in a massive renovation to the facility to bring it up to FIA stands for a Formula One race. That included a road course, a new media center and Formula One garages on pit lane. The old glass and steel control tower had been replaced with a massive Pagoda.

Another major renovation took place at IMS in 2016. Known as Project 100 (in reference to the 100th running of the Indy 500), elevators were installed, and the main grandstands were rebuilt to modern standards while maintaining the classic look at feel of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For the first time, spectators with disabilities had reserved areas where they could watch the race in prime locations.

To the average spectator, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a fine facility considering its massive size and age. It was the “Cathedral of Speed” and as with most historic cathedrals, the structures were built a long time ago.

Welcome to Penske’s Place

But now, it’s “Penske’s Place” and the 83-year-old is the new owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series, the Indianapolis 500, the Brickyard 400 and IMS Productions.

Since the sale was announced on Nov. 4, 2019, Penske has spent seemingly endless hours walking the 1,000 acres of this expansive property in detailed site surveys that revealed the need for significant changes that he announced Feb. 14.

Seating will be improved, video boards will include more detail for the spectators, more video boards will be installed, and new entry points will be created. Parking lots will be paved, restrooms will be renovated with new sinks, toilets and other amenities.

Penske’s team is installing 15,000 linear feet — 3 miles — of new fencing around and throughout Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Victory Lane will include a podium that will rise above the ground so more spectators can see the winner’s celebration. Half of Georgetown Road (which runs behind the frontstretch) will become part of IMS property, allowing for wider and safer entries and concourse areas into the Speedway.

Preserving the past; preparing for the future

On the competition side, an additional $2 million will be added to the total purse for the Indianapolis 500, bringing it to over $15 million.

The “Last Row Shootout” on “Bump Day” will be increased from one hour to 75 minutes, and teams that get bumped out of the lineup will have one more chance to race their way back into the field of 33.

Penske, whose team has a record 18 Indy 500 wins, understands the history and the heritage of the Indianapolis 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway as well as anyone.

He also understands reverence and that is why he invited former Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Corporation Chairman of the Board and track owner Tony George to show him his plans for the future.

Penske’s massive and aggressive renovation plans were announced 100 days from the 104thIndianapolis Motor Speedway. The changes are scheduled to be completed before spectators arrive for the “Month of May” at Indy, beginning with the IndyCar Grand Prix on May 9.

“When you think January to May 1st, we’ve got to be done,” Penske said at the announcement. “The green flag drops at that point, and we’ve got to be ready to go.

“When you see some of the things we’re going to accomplish before the race, believe me, this is really starting to write a new book from the standpoint of what we can do here as we go forward.”

Larger purse, expanded Bump Day

Though the Indianapolis 500 purse is one of the largest in auto racing, the total purse has remained stagnant for the past 10 or so years.

That is about to change, according to Penske.

“The Indy 500 winner will get at least $2 million,” Penske said. “Then, you have the other winnings you might get for pole position, leading laps that can add to that. I think last year Simon Pagenaud got almost $2.6 million. We think that’s important. We’re investing in the track but also trying to provide additional monies to the teams that are successful here.”

It was one year ago before the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg that Penske floated the idea of having full-time NTT IndyCar Series teams guaranteed a spot in the Indianapolis 500, protecting sponsor agreements so vital to a team’s business model.

As the owner of IndyCar and IMS, Penske has listened to fans who were against that concept.

“There’s been a lot of discussion, and I even made a comment, ‘Should we have guaranteed starting spots?’ ’” Penske admitted. “Quickly realizing that listening to the fans, looking at the information that flowed to my desk, the fans here, the history here, is having a Bump Day. I think that will take place at this year’s Indy 500.

“They’re going to add an additional 15 minutes, (so) you’ll be able to have more than one attempt. I think that’s going to make it really exciting.”

More on-track action will have benefit the broadcast with additional hours devoted to the race and qualifying weekend on NBC and NBCSN. The networks will combine for nine hours of coverage on qualification weekend.

New sponsors, information

Penske and Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles also announced six big-name sponsors that are new to the month of May. Those include Pennzoil, the official oil of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series. Pennzoil will sponsor the IndyCar technical inspection area at each track.

Former series sponsor Verizon returns as a partner, developing a 5G technology network. Snap-on Tools becomes the official tool for IMS and IndyCar and will have a display in the infield area for the 500. Road and Track Magazine has a “Youth in Racing” program that will be part of the “Fan Zone.”

GMR, Global Medical Response, is the title sponsor of the IndyCar Grand Prix. The network of first responders is a key part of the IndyCar Safety Team. DEX Imaging will serve as the partner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Media Center.

“We believe this is not the end of the story between now and May,” Miles said of the sponsorships. “There may be additions.”

Information improves on-site experience

The addition of 30 videoboards is impressive, but Penske is going one step further by adding scoring information so fans will be able to easier understand the running order of the race.

Many of the seats at IMS are in areas where it was difficult to see any of the scoreboards. That will change.

“One of the things we hear from our customers, they love the event, especially they love our video boards, but they still struggle to get the information they need in the seats through our timing and scoring as we put it on the video boards,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “We are going to make an investment around the facility in over 30 new video boards that will help deliver that information to folks who are all over the race track.”

Penske stressed it is important to understand what goes on inside the track and relay that information to the spectators. The increase to 5G will help, but the new video boards will allow fans in any area of the track to see what is happening in the entire racecourse.

“We also will be looking at 24 additional boards that will sit underneath the paddock penthouse and above the paddock,” Boles explained. “Those sold-out seats in those areas really don’t have good access to the video boards. For the first time when they come to the facility, they will be able to watch replays and activities on the video boards at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re going to put up what we’re calling the IMS media wall. That wall is going to be on the backside of the pagoda. The pagoda right now has two boards on either side of it. Now it will be one, long, continuous board, 100 feet wide by roughly 20 feet tall. We can deliver information and video to our customer in essentially what is our central park. It’s our gathering area for our fans outside of their seats.”

Penske wants to make Indianapolis Motor Speedway a year-round entertainment venue that can host business conferences and meetings at its facilities as well as outdoor concerts throughout the year.

“We’ll continue to invest, to make it better,” Penske said. “We really talked about what we do in this short period of time, less than eight weeks. When you see what we’ve bitten off here to try to get done, we will get it done.

“Someone said, ‘What if there’s bad weather? I said, ‘I don’t care, we’re going to get it done.’”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 