Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo injured in Arlington Supercross

“Sometimes you ride the bull, sometimes you get the horns,” Cooper Webb said on Instagram after a vicious crash in Arlington, Texas.

Two of motorcycle racing’s biggest stars suffered heavy crashes in Round 8 of the Monster Energy Supercross season. Adam Cianciarulo is off the bike for the near future. Webb’s status was unknown as of Monday following the race.

Both riders suffered accidents in the same section of the track. Cianciarulo was pitched off his mount in the dragon’s back during practice and had the bike land on him. He suffered a broken left collarbone and could not start the first Mains.

Webb’s accident came in closing laps of the second Main.

Cianciarulo entered Arlington 27 points out of first with 10 rounds remaining. His injury dropped him to sixth in the standings and with no clear return date his championship bid is over.

Webb got off to a great start in Arlington – a track where he won in 2019. He finished second in the first Main and was riding fourth when he buried a wheel on the dragon’s back and then endoed off the bike.

Webb was catapulted off the track. He landed hard on the concrete on his back and had to be helped from the track by the Alpine Stars Medical staff.

The staff carried him to the ATV and he was immediately transported to a local hospital for x-rays and evaluation.

Amazingly, the x-rays were negative for broken bones.

“I got lucky with hematoma with deep bone bruising to my pelvis as well as my sacrum,” Webb posted on Instagram. “Extremely lucky and blessed to walk away with that. … Not quite done yet.”

But while he is ‘not done yet,’ it is unclear as of Monday whether he will ride in Atlanta this weekend.

Webb finished the night 2-17-20 in the three Triple Crown Mains for 12th overall. He is third in the standings by one point over Justin Barcia, but currently sits 26 points behind Eli Tomac and the lead. That is equal to one full race with nine rounds remaining.

