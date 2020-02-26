Feld Entertainment Inc.

Tyler Menninga cracks Monster Jam Power Rankings top five

By Dan BeaverFeb 26, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Tyler Menninga cracked the top five this week and male drivers continue to dominate the Monster Jam Power Rankings, but the ladies stole the show last weekend. Notably, all three Stadium Series featured female winners.

Becky McDonough (in El Toro Loco) won Sunday’s freestyle event in the Stadium Series Red for her second win of the season.

Cynthia Gauthier (Monster Mutt Dalmatian) won her second freestyle in the Stadium Series Yellow. Gauthier used the 8-pack backflip to clinch her win.

Meanwhile Rosalee Ramer (Wildflower) won the Stadium Series Green freestyle on Saturday with Brianna Mahon (Whiplash) winning Sunday’s freestyle. (The Miami event will be shown Sunday, March 1 at 12 a.m.; click here for streaming).

But it was Neil Elliott from the Stadium Series Green who holds onto the Power Rankings lead. With his fifth consecutive skills competition in Saturday’s show, he tied in points at the top of the order with Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter) and Dave Sparks, aka Heavy D (BroDozer) of Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers fame. All three drivers earned 34 points, but Creten was credited with the victory because he was highest in the freestyle. In the Sunday show, Elliott banked another 36 points to finish second overall.

Todd LeDuc (Monster Energy) kept his second place in the rankings this wee. The Stadium Series Red division competed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. where LeDuc took home 34 points Saturday evening and 35 points on Sunday afternoon. LeDuc’s bicycle to stoppie move was enough to take the skills challenge by 1-1,000th of a point over Bryce Kenny (Great Clip Mohawk) on Saturday. Kenny got his revenge on Sunday by winning the skills challenge.

The Triple Threat Series Central took the week off.  Colton Eichelberger held onto third in the rankings.

Tyler Menninga won two of four ATV competitions at Allentown. Feld Entertainment Inc.

In the Triple Threat Series East, Menninga (Grave Digger) won two of four shows in Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. Menninga would also score a racing win, two ATV racing wins, and two of the four freestyles.

Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) climbed two spots in the ranking this week with consistency. He finished fourth overall in both the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon shows. His weekend was highlighted by a racing win over Morgan Kane (Grave Digger).

Kane earned only 15 points for the evening and fell four positions. Plagued by mechanical issues, it was Kane’s worst night of the year.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott-same
2. Todd Leduc-same
3. Colton Eichelberger-same
4. Tyler Menninga-up 2
5. Ryan Anderson-up 3
6. Brandon Vinson-down 1
7. Tom Meents-up 3
8. Morgan Kane-down 4
9. Camden Murphy-new for 2020
10. Coty Saucier-down 3

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.
Jacksonville: March 8 (Sunday); 2 p.m.
Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.

Alfa Romeo’s Kubica fastest as F1 preseason testing resumes

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
MONTMELO, Spain — Reserve Alfa Romeo driver Robert Kubica was fastest as Formula One preseason testing resumed Wednesday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

Kubica had a time of 1 minute, 16.942 seconds in the morning session, becoming the first driver other than Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas to go faster than 1:17.000 this year.

“It has been a positive morning in the car for me,” Kubica said. “Times don’t matter … what really counts is finishing the day having completed your testing program, and we did that.”

Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen had led one of the tests sessions last week.

Mercedes continued to show good reliability, with Hamilton’s 89 laps being the most among all 10 drivers who went to the track in the morning. The defending champion was fourth-fastest, while Bottas finished ninth after 90 laps in the afternoon.

“It’s been a good session and a good start to the second week of testing,” Hamilton said. “The car didn’t quite feel as good as the first week, but I’m sure that will change as the test progresses and the track conditions improve.”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had the second-fastest time on Wednesday, four tenths of a second behind Kubica while using a slower tire compound. Sergio Perez was third with Racing Point, which also showed good pace last week.

Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri was second in the morning and ended fifth for the day, behind teammate Daniil Kvyat.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was 10th after running 84 laps in the morning. Teammate Charles Leclerc finished 13th after 80 laps in the afternoon. Vettel caused the first red flag of the day after running wide.

Kubica also spun out early in the morning session, while Verstappen was among those to spin in the afternoon. One of Verstappen’s spins forced the late session to be cut short.

“We won’t know how good we are until we get to Melbourne (for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix),” Verstappen said. “Testing isn’t about setting lap times but trying new and different things. I stopped on track just before the end of the session but we’re not concerned and overall it was a positive day.”

Red Bull’s day was affected by some suspension issues, while Renault and Williams also were held back by problems.

Romain Grosjean drove both sessions for Haas, racking up 107 laps, the most of any driver.

Mercedes was dominant on the first three days of testing last week, setting the fastest times and running the most laps – 494. Bottas led the time charts with a lap of 1:15.732 seconds.

Mercedes also attracted attention last week by introducing a novel steering system in which drivers pull the steering wheel back and forth to adjust the angle of the front wheels on straights.

Some teams on Wednesday tested the prototype Pirelli tire which was being developed specifically for the banked corners that drivers will encounter at the Zandvoort track that will host the return of the Dutch GP in May.

The season begins with the Australian GP on March 15. It is the last before new regulations are put into place in 2021 to try to provide a more level playing field.

Preseason testing has been reduced from eight to six days to help compensate for the record 22 races on the calendar, including a new Vietnam GP and the Dutch GP. Midseason testing also has been eliminated.

The Barcelona-Catalunya track will host the Spanish GP on May 10.