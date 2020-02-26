Tyler Menninga cracks Monster Jam Power Rankings top five

Tyler Menninga cracked the top five this week and male drivers continue to dominate the Monster Jam Power Rankings, but the ladies stole the show last weekend. Notably, all three Stadium Series featured female winners.

Becky McDonough (in El Toro Loco) won Sunday’s freestyle event in the Stadium Series Red for her second win of the season.

Cynthia Gauthier (Monster Mutt Dalmatian) won her second freestyle in the Stadium Series Yellow. Gauthier used the 8-pack backflip to clinch her win.

Meanwhile Rosalee Ramer (Wildflower) won the Stadium Series Green freestyle on Saturday with Brianna Mahon (Whiplash) winning Sunday’s freestyle. (The Miami event will be shown Sunday, March 1 at 12 a.m.; click here for streaming).

But it was Neil Elliott from the Stadium Series Green who holds onto the Power Rankings lead. With his fifth consecutive skills competition in Saturday’s show, he tied in points at the top of the order with Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter) and Dave Sparks, aka Heavy D (BroDozer) of Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers fame. All three drivers earned 34 points, but Creten was credited with the victory because he was highest in the freestyle. In the Sunday show, Elliott banked another 36 points to finish second overall.

Todd LeDuc (Monster Energy) kept his second place in the rankings this wee. The Stadium Series Red division competed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. where LeDuc took home 34 points Saturday evening and 35 points on Sunday afternoon. LeDuc’s bicycle to stoppie move was enough to take the skills challenge by 1-1,000th of a point over Bryce Kenny (Great Clip Mohawk) on Saturday. Kenny got his revenge on Sunday by winning the skills challenge.

The Triple Threat Series Central took the week off. Colton Eichelberger held onto third in the rankings.

In the Triple Threat Series East, Menninga (Grave Digger) won two of four shows in Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. Menninga would also score a racing win, two ATV racing wins, and two of the four freestyles.

Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) climbed two spots in the ranking this week with consistency. He finished fourth overall in both the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon shows. His weekend was highlighted by a racing win over Morgan Kane (Grave Digger).

Kane earned only 15 points for the evening and fell four positions. Plagued by mechanical issues, it was Kane’s worst night of the year.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott-same

2. Todd Leduc-same

3. Colton Eichelberger-same

4. Tyler Menninga-up 2

5. Ryan Anderson-up 3

6. Brandon Vinson-down 1

7. Tom Meents-up 3

8. Morgan Kane-down 4

9. Camden Murphy-new for 2020

10. Coty Saucier-down 3

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.

Jacksonville: March 8 (Sunday); 2 p.m.

Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.

Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.

Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.

Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.