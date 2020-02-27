Feld Entertainment Inc.

Supercross: Justin Barcia set to attack the final nine rounds

By Dan BeaverFeb 27, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Justin Barcia’s plan for the last nine rounds of the Monster Energy Supercross season is simple: attack.

Currently fourth in the standings, one point out of third, Barcia is in the best position ever to win a Supercross championship. And he is aware that the past two titles have gone to surprise winners with Jason Anderson in 2018 and Cooper Webb last year.

To replicate their feat, he needs to make up 27 points on Eli Tomac. That equals three points per race.

“I know who the guys are in the championship,” Barcia told NBC the week after the second Triple Crown of the season in Dallas. “It’s been proven week in and week out who is going to be there. And there is definitely solid competition, but there are also guys who are very fast on certain weekends.

“The biggest thing is to focus on myself and my racing. If I started to focus on the other guys I’d probably drive myself insane. That’s something I have done in the past, but I’ve grown and matured as a rider.”

Barcia’s perspective is unique. Wedged between the 2019 champion Webb and 2018’s Anderson in the standings, he is comfortably inside the top five. With Adam Cianciarulo suffering an injury that will keep him off the bike for a while, Barcia holds a 32-point advantage over what will become sixth-place after this week’s Atlanta race (February 29, 5 p.m. on NBCSN or stream live on the NBC App).

“For sure, I haven’t been in this good a position in a championship since I can’t even remember the last time,” Barcia said. “Right now, I’m just plugging along.”

Barcia finished fourth in the 2013 points standings. He was fifth in 2014. Since then, he’s cracked the top 10 only once with a 10th in 2018.

“Even though I know I’m in a good spot in the points, I haven’t really gotten that in my head,” Barcia said. “I’ve just been focusing on getting everything on the track and being the best I can. All in all I don’t really have a lot of pressure. I’m doing more than probably some people expected I would do, so for me this is a great position to be in.

“I don’t have the same pressure of those guys who are expected to be in the championship hunt – or those guys who are expected to do better. I’m in a super comfortable place right now. I know I can win, so that is a great feeling. I have the speed and I have the team behind me to do that.”

To get to his current spot in the points, Barcia has relied on consistency. His last five races ended between fourth and sixth. In last week’s Triple Crown race, he finished 4-5-4 in the three Mains. And while consistency is important in a championship run, Barcia wants to get back to where he was in the first two weeks.

He won the season opening race at Anaheim. Barcia finished second the next week in St. Louis for his only two podiums of the year.

Known as ‘Bam Bam’ for his aggressive nature, Justin Barcia’s key to success is in attacking the track and the competition. Feld Entertainment Inc.

But Barcia has a plan in mind for how to challenge the leaders. It begins and ends with attacking. If he can get an aggressive start, a clear track is his biggest obstacle. If he cannot, he has to attack the competition.

“If you start in the back of the pack, it’s full attack mode for most of the race,” Barcia said. “I just want to get whoever is in front of me and to get as far as can – whatever place that may be. That’s something I’ve always been really good at: adapting to the challenges. So, if it’s a bad start it just to attack, attack, attack and get as many guys as I can and have a clean race.

“If it’s the other way around and I get a hole shot, it’s attacking the track; trying to check out and get away from the racers. There are a lot of ways a race can go, but for me, no matter what, the word that sticks out is attack.”

Dallas was a reminder of what Barcia can accomplish. While he finished no better than fourth in any of the three Mains, he passed a lot of riders. More importantly, in the three-race format he went head to head with the championship contenders and beat each of them least once.

“The goal is to get a better start. If I can put myself up at the front I know I can run the pace,” Barcia said. “This past weekend at Dallas, it was a Triple Crown race and I beat all of the top guys at least one race.

“With everything on the table I need to focus on myself and the task at hand. And that’s getting the best result I can every weekend and chipping away at the leader’s points.”

It’s about looking forward. There is less pressure from behind than the obstacles that stand before him in 2020.

The same is true of his recent career. Over the past five seasons, his average points position has been about 15th. It would be reasonable for those modest performances to haunt Barcia, and yet that is not the way a racer thinks.

“In any sport you forget the past really quickly,” Barcia said. “And when it’s brought up you’re like, ‘wow, those were difficult times.’

“But for me, I’ve kind of forgotten about the last couple of years. I feel like it’s easy to forget about that because I’ve always felt like I belong at the front since the beginning of my career. It’s nice to be back in this position where I belong and doing good things, feeling comfortable on the bike.

“I had those tough years, but going through those tough years has made me a stronger racer. I’ve been able to overcome a lot of adversity pretty easily.”

The next two rounds of the Supercross season are on hometown tracks. Residing in Tallahassee, Fla. Atlanta and Daytona Beach, Fla. are quick  trips down the highway. Barcia believes that gives him an advantage in back to back weeks and he expects to take his rightful place on the podium. And with a little luck, he could trim some of those 27 points off Tomac’s lead.

McLaren SP engineer believes Jimmie Johnson would adapt well to IndyCar

INDYCAR Photo
By Bruce MartinFeb 28, 2020, 4:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina — Arrow McLaren SP race engineer Craig Hampson is the man in charge of Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 effort this May.

He was Sebastien Bourdais’ secret weapon during the Frenchman’s four consecutive Champ Car Series championship seasons from 2004-2007 at Newman-Haas Racing.

From 2017 through the end of last season, he was reunited with Bourdais at Dale Coyne Racing, winning twice and making the Fast Nine in Indy 500 qualiyfing the past two years.

Hampson (pictured above on the far right) looks forward to working with one of the world’s best-known drivers as they prepare for the 104th Indianapolis 500.

And he might have a chance to work with another great driver in 2021.

If Jimmie Johnson agrees to a five-race road-course deal with Arrow McLaren SP, Hampson figures to be heavily involved with the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion.

That pairing has been highly speculated since Johnson was Arrow McLaren SP’s guest at NTT IndyCar Series “Spring Training” at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 11.

That was also the week Johnson began his final full-time season in NASCAR Cup Series racing in the 62nd Daytona 500. This weekend, the El Cajon, California, native is making what might be his last start at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, the track nearest to his hometown and the site of his first Cup win in 2002.

For now, there is no agreement to put Johnson in an Arrow McLaren SP car in 2021, but as NBCSports.com was told during his visit, it’s unlikely Johnson came to COTA the week before the Daytona 500 just to watch Indy cars turn laps.

Johnson told NBCSports.com during his visit that a limited schedule of road course races is something on his “bucket List.” He also wants to compete in some of the world’s premier sports car races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hampson was in Huntersville, North Carolina, at the General Motors simulator Thursday working to help prepare Arrow McLaren SP’s two full-time IndyCar Series entries this season. In an exclusive interview with NBCSports.com, he was asked about the possibility of working with Johnson in 2021. Hampson said he has not been told of a possible pairing with Johnson but believed he would fit in well in IndyCar.

“I have to say, if Jimmie Johnson is driving a car in IndyCar races for our team, I know nothing about that,” Hampson told NBCSports.com. “Clearly, Jimmie is an extremely talented guy. What he has achieved in NASCAR speaks for itself. I think it is cool that he is looking at other opportunities following his retirement from running NASCAR full time. I wouldn’t put the cart before the horse. There are a lot of steps between here and Jimmie Johnson running a full road course season.

“I certainly do hope we have a full-time third car next year at Arrow McLaren SP because that is what I came to do. It does feel really weird when I’m at a test and don’t actually have a car to run. You sit there thinking, ‘What would I do right now or ask right now?’ You are sitting there observing.

“I really do hope we are able to expand to that third car, but at the moment, I’m focused on helping (McLaren SP drivers) Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew and making sure we have something quick for all three of them in May.”

Johnson’s entire NASCAR Cup career has been with Chevrolet. Hampson was hired at Arrow McLaren SP to build a third car that will run in numerous races in 2021.

If Johnson decides to start checking off his IndyCar “bucket list” with Arrow McLaren SP, Hampson likely would be the man who would guide the effort.

Hampson will be the race engineer for Alonso’s No. 66 Chevrolet in the 2020 Indianapolis 500. He also will provide technical advice to Arrow McLaren SP’s two first-year drivers in IndyCar.

For much of the last decade, when Hampson was at Andretti Autosport and later at Dale Coyne Racing, he worked on Honda Indy cars. Now that he is part of Chevrolet, he is helping bridge the gap between Chevrolet’s technical assets and the McLaren Formula One team located in Woking, Surrey, England.

For a self-professed engineering “geek,” Hampson is fascinated with the technical potential of that Chevrolet and McLaren have to offer Arrow McLaren SP.

“If I’m honest, both the ability to be exposed to the General Motors and Chevrolet engineering program and the R&D tools, plus the ability to be exposed to the McLaren F1 R&D tools and engineering program, were very much a major factor in my decision to come to work for this team,” Hampson said.

“I don’t want to get stagnant. I want to still learn. I want to be exposed to the state of the art. I’m curious about all this stuff. Right now, I’m on my national tour of all that Chevrolet can offer as part of their IndyCar program. I will be over in England at some point, but right now it has been teleconferences and video chats.

“Honestly, that was the No. 1 factor. I want to keep learning and I want to keep being exposed to what is new and relevant. Chevy definitely has some really cool tools available for us to play with.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 