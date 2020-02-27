Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Spencer Pigot to attempt Indy 500 for Rahal-Robbie Buhl joint entry

By Nate RyanFeb 27, 2020, 10:00 AM EST
Less than a week after revealing his intent to enter a car in the Indianapolis 500, Robbie Buhl’s driver and IndyCar team alliance have been announced for the race.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Citrone/Buhl Autosport will field a Dallara-Honda for Spencer Pigot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. Pigot, who raced the past three seasons for Ed Carpenter Racing, will race in the GMR Grand Prix on May 9 and attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

Buhl raced in IndyCar from 1993-2004 and had been a partner in Dreyer & Reinbold Racing through 2013. He founded his new team with business partner Robert Citrone, the founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s Thursday’s release from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing:

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (February 27, 2020) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Spencer Pigot, who made three starts for the team in 2016, will return to RLL in 2020 for the GMR Grand Prix on May 9 and the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 in a Honda-powered car entered by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport (CBA).

CBA was formed in early 2020 by former Indy car driver Robbie Buhl and his brother and business partner Tom, and Robert Citrone, founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his son Nick, a Data Analytics Coordinator for the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL team.  Robbie and Tom own Buhl Sport Detroit, a motorsports marketing company that operates a rallycross team and an advanced driver training program called Teen Street Skills.

Orlando, Florida native Pigot, 26, earned back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015 in the INDYCAR Ladder Series with his 2014 Pro Mazda championship and 2015 Indy Lights title.  He made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut with RLL in 2016 in the St. Petersburg season opener and also competed in the INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the team. He made an additional seven starts for Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) that year and joined ECR fulltime from 2017-2019 with a career best start of third place at the 2019 Indy 500 and career best finish of second place at Iowa Speedway in 2018.

“I’m very excited to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport for this year’s GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500,” said Pigot. “I ran my first INDYCAR SERIES race and Indy 500 with RLL in 2016 so it will be nice to return to a team with some familiar faces. I can’t thank everyone at RLL and Citrone/Buhl Autosport enough for their efforts in putting this deal together and the opportunity to compete in another Indy 500. I can’t wait for May!”

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport entry for Spencer Pigot will make its debut on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 8 for practice for the GMR Grand Prix and will attempt to qualify for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will be held May 24.

Tyler Menninga cracks Monster Jam Power Rankings top five

By Dan BeaverFeb 26, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
Tyler Menninga cracked the top five this week and male drivers continue to dominate the Monster Jam Power Rankings, but the ladies stole the show last weekend. Notably, all three Stadium Series featured female winners.

Becky McDonough (in El Toro Loco) won Sunday’s freestyle event in the Stadium Series Red for her second win of the season.

Cynthia Gauthier (Monster Mutt Dalmatian) won her second freestyle in the Stadium Series Yellow. Gauthier used the 8-pack backflip to clinch her win.

Meanwhile Rosalee Ramer (Wildflower) won the Stadium Series Green freestyle on Saturday with Brianna Mahon (Whiplash) winning Sunday’s freestyle. (The Miami event will be shown Sunday, March 1 at 12 a.m.; click here for streaming).

But it was Neil Elliott from the Stadium Series Green who holds onto the Power Rankings lead. With his fifth consecutive skills competition in Saturday’s show, he tied in points at the top of the order with Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter) and Dave Sparks, aka Heavy D (BroDozer) of Discovery Channel’s Diesel Brothers fame. All three drivers earned 34 points, but Creten was credited with the victory because he was highest in the freestyle. In the Sunday show, Elliott banked another 36 points to finish second overall.

Todd LeDuc (Monster Energy) kept his second place in the rankings this wee. The Stadium Series Red division competed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. where LeDuc took home 34 points Saturday evening and 35 points on Sunday afternoon. LeDuc’s bicycle to stoppie move was enough to take the skills challenge by 1-1,000th of a point over Bryce Kenny (Great Clip Mohawk) on Saturday. Kenny got his revenge on Sunday by winning the skills challenge.

The Triple Threat Series Central took the week off.  Colton Eichelberger held onto third in the rankings.

Tyler Menninga won two of four ATV competitions at Allentown. Feld Entertainment Inc.

In the Triple Threat Series East, Menninga (Grave Digger) won two of four shows in Spokane Arena in Spokane, Wash. Menninga would also score a racing win, two ATV racing wins, and two of the four freestyles.

Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) climbed two spots in the ranking this week with consistency. He finished fourth overall in both the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon shows. His weekend was highlighted by a racing win over Morgan Kane (Grave Digger).

Kane earned only 15 points for the evening and fell four positions. Plagued by mechanical issues, it was Kane’s worst night of the year.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott-same
2. Todd Leduc-same
3. Colton Eichelberger-same
4. Tyler Menninga-up 2
5. Ryan Anderson-up 3
6. Brandon Vinson-down 1
7. Tom Meents-up 3
8. Morgan Kane-down 4
9. Camden Murphy-new for 2020
10. Coty Saucier-down 3

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Miami: March 1 (Sunday); 12 a.m.
Jacksonville: March 8 (Sunday); 2 p.m.
Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.