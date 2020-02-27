Less than a week after revealing his intent to enter a car in the Indianapolis 500, Robbie Buhl’s driver and IndyCar team alliance have been announced for the race.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Citrone/Buhl Autosport will field a Dallara-Honda for Spencer Pigot at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May. Pigot, who raced the past three seasons for Ed Carpenter Racing, will race in the GMR Grand Prix on May 9 and attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 on May 24.

Buhl raced in IndyCar from 1993-2004 and had been a partner in Dreyer & Reinbold Racing through 2013. He founded his new team with business partner Robert Citrone, the founder of Discovery Capital Management and the largest minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s Thursday’s release from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: