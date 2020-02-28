INDYCAR Photo

McLaren SP engineer believes Jimmie Johnson would adapt well to IndyCar

By Bruce MartinFeb 28, 2020, 4:44 PM EST
HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina — Arrow McLaren SP race engineer Craig Hampson is the man in charge of Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 effort this May.

He was Sebastien Bourdais’ secret weapon during the Frenchman’s four consecutive Champ Car Series championship seasons from 2004-2007 at Newman-Haas Racing.

From 2017 through the end of last season, he was reunited with Bourdais at Dale Coyne Racing, winning twice and making the Fast Nine in Indy 500 qualiyfing the past two years.

Hampson (pictured above on the far right) looks forward to working with one of the world’s best-known drivers as they prepare for the 104th Indianapolis 500.

And he might have a chance to work with another great driver in 2021.

If Jimmie Johnson agrees to a five-race road-course deal with Arrow McLaren SP, Hampson figures to be heavily involved with the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion.

That pairing has been highly speculated since Johnson was Arrow McLaren SP’s guest at NTT IndyCar Series “Spring Training” at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 11.

That was also the week Johnson began his final full-time season in NASCAR Cup Series racing in the 62nd Daytona 500. This weekend, the El Cajon, California, native is making what might be his last start at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, the track nearest to his hometown and the site of his first Cup win in 2002.

For now, there is no agreement to put Johnson in an Arrow McLaren SP car in 2021, but as NBCSports.com was told during his visit, it’s unlikely Johnson came to COTA the week before the Daytona 500 just to watch Indy cars turn laps.

Johnson told NBCSports.com during his visit that a limited schedule of road course races is something on his “bucket List.” He also wants to compete in some of the world’s premier sports car races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Hampson was in Huntersville, North Carolina, at the General Motors simulator Thursday working to help prepare Arrow McLaren SP’s two full-time IndyCar Series entries this season. In an exclusive interview with NBCSports.com, he was asked about the possibility of working with Johnson in 2021. Hampson said he has not been told of a possible pairing with Johnson but believed he would fit in well in IndyCar.

“I have to say, if Jimmie Johnson is driving a car in IndyCar races for our team, I know nothing about that,” Hampson told NBCSports.com. “Clearly, Jimmie is an extremely talented guy. What he has achieved in NASCAR speaks for itself. I think it is cool that he is looking at other opportunities following his retirement from running NASCAR full time. I wouldn’t put the cart before the horse. There are a lot of steps between here and Jimmie Johnson running a full road course season.

“I certainly do hope we have a full-time third car next year at Arrow McLaren SP because that is what I came to do. It does feel really weird when I’m at a test and don’t actually have a car to run. You sit there thinking, ‘What would I do right now or ask right now?’ You are sitting there observing.

“I really do hope we are able to expand to that third car, but at the moment, I’m focused on helping (McLaren SP drivers) Pato O’Ward and Oliver Askew and making sure we have something quick for all three of them in May.”

Johnson’s entire NASCAR Cup career has been with Chevrolet. Hampson was hired at Arrow McLaren SP to build a third car that will run in numerous races in 2021.

If Johnson decides to start checking off his IndyCar “bucket list” with Arrow McLaren SP, Hampson likely would be the man who would guide the effort.

Hampson will be the race engineer for Alonso’s No. 66 Chevrolet in the 2020 Indianapolis 500. He also will provide technical advice to Arrow McLaren SP’s two first-year drivers in IndyCar.

For much of the last decade, when Hampson was at Andretti Autosport and later at Dale Coyne Racing, he worked on Honda Indy cars. Now that he is part of Chevrolet, he is helping bridge the gap between Chevrolet’s technical assets and the McLaren Formula One team located in Woking, Surrey, England.

For a self-professed engineering “geek,” Hampson is fascinated with the technical potential of that Chevrolet and McLaren have to offer Arrow McLaren SP.

“If I’m honest, both the ability to be exposed to the General Motors and Chevrolet engineering program and the R&D tools, plus the ability to be exposed to the McLaren F1 R&D tools and engineering program, were very much a major factor in my decision to come to work for this team,” Hampson said.

“I don’t want to get stagnant. I want to still learn. I want to be exposed to the state of the art. I’m curious about all this stuff. Right now, I’m on my national tour of all that Chevrolet can offer as part of their IndyCar program. I will be over in England at some point, but right now it has been teleconferences and video chats.

“Honestly, that was the No. 1 factor. I want to keep learning and I want to keep being exposed to what is new and relevant. Chevy definitely has some really cool tools available for us to play with.”

Supercross: Eli Tomac looks to pad points lead in Atlanta

Feld Entertainment Inc
By Dan BeaverFeb 28, 2020, 3:04 PM EST
As the Monster Energy Supercross season heads into Round 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. the points battle is shaping up to be a two-man affair with Eli Tomac holding a seven-point lead over Ken Roczen. (Watch on NBCSN or stream live.)

Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia sit 26 and 27 points out respectively with a real chance at catching the leaders, but only if they begin standing on the podium regularly in the final nine rounds.  At 42 points in arrears, Jason Anderson needs to make up nearly five points per race, which could be difficult with how Tomac is performing.

After getting off to a slow start in 2020 with a seventh in Anaheim 1 and a fourth in St Louis, Tomac won Anaheim 2. He has stood on the podium in all but one round since then. Tomac’s win in Tampa two weeks ago and his victory in Arlington last week give him more momentum than anyone in the field.

Roczen is slowly losing ground. His only bad effort since the season-opener was a sixth in San Diego, but that bobble allowed Tomac to get close. Roczen lost the red plate at Tampa with a third-place finish and saw a few more points slip in Dallas.

Meanwhile, two of the riders who were keeping Tomac and Roczen in sight had terrible outings in Arlington. Cooper Webb and Adam Cianciarulo had hard offs in the dragon’s back section of the track. Webb will race this week despite his soreness; Cianciarulo is recovering from a broken collarbone.

Zach Osborne sustained a broken rib, sprained wrist and bruised lungs in a practice crash this week. The timing of his return to the bike is unknown at this time, but he will certainly miss Atlanta.

Broc Tickle broke his hand in an incident last week in Dallas. He just climbed back on a bike and is off once more.

Two winners in two rounds of the 250 East division sees a tie at the top of the standings. With 49 points apiece, Shane McElrath and Chase Sexton will both have red plates affixed to their bikes this week. Only one will be so adorned next week.

Jimmy Decotis crashed in Arlington and was unable to ride. He is expected to be on his bike this week despite nursing a fractured pelvis.

After getting battered and bruised during the offseason, Pierce Brown will make his 250 East debut this week.

Jace Owens will miss Atlanta with an illness.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 11 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Race: 5:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN

Last Week:

Eli Tomac beat Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson in the 450 class.
Chase Sexton beat Shane McElrath RJ Hampshire in the 250 class.

Last Atlanta race (March, 2019):

Cooper Webb beat Blake Baggett and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.
Adam Cianciarulo beat Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner in the 250 class.

Points Leaders

450s:
Eli Tomac (181)
Ken Roczen (174)
Cooper Webb (155)
Justin Barcia (154)
Jason Anderson (139)

250 West:
Dylan Ferrandis (135)
Justin Cooper (128)
Austin Forkner (122)
Brandon Hartranft (110)
Alex Martin (98)

250 East:
Shane McElrath (49)
Chase Sexton (49)
Jeremy Martin (40)
Garrett Marchbanks (38)
Jordon Smith (37)

Wins

450

(4) Eli Tomac (Anaheim 2, Oakland, Tampa, and Dallase)
(2) Ken Roczen (St. Louis and Glendale)
(1) Justin Barcia (Anaheim 1)
(1) Cooper Webb (San Diego)

250 West

(3) Dylan Ferrandis (Anaheim 2, Oakland, and San Diego)
(2) Austin Forkner (St. Louis and Glendale)
(1) Justin Cooper (Anaheim 1)

250 East

(1) Shane McElrath (Tampa)
(1) Chase Sexton (Dallas)

Top-5s

450

(7) Eli Tomac
(6) Cooper Webb
(6) Jason Anderson
(6) Ken Roczen
(6) Justin Barcia
(3) Adam Cianciarulo
(3) Zach Osborne
(2) Blake Baggett
(1) Justin Hill

250 West

(5) Dylan Ferrandis
(5) Austin Forkner
(5) Justin Cooper
(4) Michael Mosiman
(4) Brandon Hartranft
(3) Alex Martin
(1) Christian Craig
(1) Jett Lawrence
(1) Jacob Hayes
(1) Luke Clout

250 East

(2) Shane McElrath
(2) Chase Sexton
(2) Jeremy Martin
(2) Garrett Marchbanks
(1) Jordon Smith
(1) RJ Hampshire

