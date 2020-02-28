NBC Sports Group will begin broadcasting the full MotoGP schedule across its platforms this season in a multiyear deal announced Friday.
The 20-race season will open March 8 with the Qatar Grand Prix, which will be shown at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Five MotoGP races will air live this season on NBCSN, starting with the Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on April 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Argentina Grand Prix (April 19), French Grand Prix (May 17), Italian Grand Prix (May 31) and Catalunya Grand Prix (June 7) also will be shown live on NBCSN.
There will be four races broadcast on a same-day delay on NBC this season: the Spanish Grand Prix (1:30 p.m. ET, May 3); the Dutch TT (4:30 p.m. ET, June 28); the Australian Grand Prix (3 p.m. ET, Oct. 25) and the season finale at Valencia, Spain (1:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 15).
All race coverage that airs on NBC and NBCSN also will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.
In addition to MotoGP, NBC Sports also will broadcast the six-race Motul FIM Superbike World Championship on NBCSN.
Here are the full broadcast schedules for MotoGP and Superbike:
2020 MotoGP Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Race/Track
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun., March 8
|Qatar Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., March 22
|Thailand Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
|Sun., April 5
|Grand Prix of the Americas
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., April 19
|Argentina Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., May 3
|Spanish Grand Prix*
|NBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., May 17
|French Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|7:30 a.m.
|Sun., May 31
|Italian Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|7:30 a.m.
|Sun., June 7
|Catalunya Grand Prix
|NBCSN
|7:30 a.m.
|Sun., June 21
|German Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|6:30 a.m.
|Sun., June 28
|Dutch TT*
|NBC
|4:30 p.m.
|Sun., July 12
|Finnish Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 9
|Czech Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|8:30 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 16
|Austrian Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Aug. 30
|British Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m.
|Sun., Sept. 13
|San Marino Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 4
|Aragon Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun, Oct. 18
|Japanese Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Oct. 25
|Australian Grand Prix*
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Sun., Nov. 1
|Malaysian Grand Prix*
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Sun., Nov. 15
|Valencia Grand Prix*
|NBC
|1:30 p.m.
* — Same-day delayed coverage
2020 FIM Superbike World Championship Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Race/Location
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Mon., March 2
|Australia*
|NBCSN
|6 p.m.
|Sun., March 29
|Spain*
|NBCSN
|2:30 p.m.
|Mon., April 20
|Netherlands*
|NBCSN
|12:30 a.m.
|Sun., May 10
|Italy*
|NBCSN
|5:30 p.m.
|Sun., September 20
|Catalunya
|NBCSN
|7 p.m.
|Mon., October 12
|Argentina*
|NBCSN
|3:30 p.m.
* — Delayed coverage