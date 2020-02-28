MotoGP NBC Sports schedule
Hazrin Yeob Men Shah/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here’s how to watch MotoGP’s 2020 season on NBC Sports

By Nate RyanFeb 28, 2020, 11:45 AM EST
NBC Sports Group will begin broadcasting the full MotoGP schedule across its platforms this season in a multiyear deal announced Friday.

The 20-race season will open March 8 with the Qatar Grand Prix, which will be shown at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Five MotoGP races will air live this season on NBCSN, starting with the Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on April 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Argentina Grand Prix (April 19), French Grand Prix (May 17), Italian Grand Prix (May 31) and Catalunya Grand Prix (June 7) also will be shown live on NBCSN.

There will be four races broadcast on a same-day delay on NBC this season: the Spanish Grand Prix (1:30 p.m. ET, May 3); the Dutch TT (4:30 p.m. ET, June 28); the Australian Grand Prix (3 p.m. ET, Oct. 25) and the season finale at Valencia, Spain (1:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 15).

All race coverage that airs on NBC and NBCSN also will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

In addition to MotoGP, NBC Sports also will broadcast the six-race Motul FIM Superbike World Championship on NBCSN.

Here are the full broadcast schedules for MotoGP and Superbike:

2020 MotoGP Broadcast Schedule

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
Sun., March 8 Qatar Grand Prix* NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Sun., March 22 Thailand Grand Prix* NBCSN 3:30 p.m.
Sun., April 5 Grand Prix of the Americas NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., April 19 Argentina Grand Prix NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., May 3 Spanish Grand Prix* NBC 1:30 p.m.
Sun., May 17 French Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
Sun., May 31 Italian Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
Sun., June 7 Catalunya Grand Prix NBCSN 7:30 a.m.
Sun., June 21 German Grand Prix* NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
Sun., June 28 Dutch TT* NBC 4:30 p.m.
Sun., July 12 Finnish Grand Prix* NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 9 Czech Grand Prix* NBCSN 8:30 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 16 Austrian Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 30 British Grand Prix* NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 13 San Marino Grand Prix* NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 4 Aragon Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun, Oct. 18 Japanese Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 25 Australian Grand Prix* NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 1 Malaysian Grand Prix* NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 15 Valencia Grand Prix* NBC 1:30 p.m.

* — Same-day delayed coverage

 

2020 FIM Superbike World Championship Broadcast Schedule

Date Race/Location Network Time (ET)
Mon., March 2 Australia* NBCSN 6 p.m.
Sun., March 29 Spain* NBCSN 2:30 p.m.
Mon., April 20 Netherlands* NBCSN 12:30 a.m.
Sun., May 10 Italy* NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Sun., September 20 Catalunya NBCSN 7 p.m.
Mon., October 12 Argentina* NBCSN 3:30 p.m.

* — Delayed coverage

Supercross: Eli Tomac looks to pad points lead in Atlanta

Feld Entertainment Inc
By Dan BeaverFeb 28, 2020, 3:04 PM EST
As the Monster Energy Supercross season heads into Round 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. the points battle is shaping up to be a two-man affair with Eli Tomac holding a seven-point lead over Ken Roczen. (Watch on NBCSN or stream live.)

Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia sit 26 and 27 points out respectively with a real chance at catching the leaders, but only if they begin standing on the podium regularly in the final nine rounds.  At 42 points in arrears, Jason Anderson needs to make up nearly five points per race, which could be difficult with how Tomac is performing.

After getting off to a slow start in 2020 with a seventh in Anaheim 1 and a fourth in St Louis, Tomac won Anaheim 2. He has stood on the podium in all but one round since then. Tomac’s win in Tampa two weeks ago and his victory in Arlington last week give him more momentum than anyone in the field.

Roczen is slowly losing ground. His only bad effort since the season-opener was a sixth in San Diego, but that bobble allowed Tomac to get close. Roczen lost the red plate at Tampa with a third-place finish and saw a few more points slip in Dallas.

Meanwhile, two of the riders who were keeping Tomac and Roczen in sight had terrible outings in Arlington. Cooper Webb and Adam Cianciarulo had hard offs in the dragon’s back section of the track. Webb will race this week despite his soreness; Cianciarulo is recovering from a broken collarbone.

Zach Osborne sustained a broken rib, sprained wrist and bruised lungs in a practice crash this week. The timing of his return to the bike is unknown at this time, but he will certainly miss Atlanta.

Broc Tickle broke his hand in an incident last week in Dallas. He just climbed back on a bike and is off once more.

Two winners in two rounds of the 250 East division sees a tie at the top of the standings. With 49 points apiece, Shane McElrath and Chase Sexton will both have red plates affixed to their bikes this week. Only one will be so adorned next week.

Jimmy Decotis crashed in Arlington and was unable to ride. He is expected to be on his bike this week despite nursing a fractured pelvis.

After getting battered and bruised during the offseason, Pierce Brown will make his 250 East debut this week.

Jace Owens will miss Atlanta with an illness.

Schedule:

Qualifying: 11 a.m. on NBC Sports Gold
Race: 5:00 p.m. on NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN

Last Week:

Eli Tomac beat Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson in the 450 class.
Chase Sexton beat Shane McElrath RJ Hampshire in the 250 class.

Last Atlanta race (March, 2019):

Cooper Webb beat Blake Baggett and Marvin Musquin in the 450 class.
Adam Cianciarulo beat Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner in the 250 class.

Points Leaders

450s:
Eli Tomac (181)
Ken Roczen (174)
Cooper Webb (155)
Justin Barcia (154)
Jason Anderson (139)

250 West:
Dylan Ferrandis (135)
Justin Cooper (128)
Austin Forkner (122)
Brandon Hartranft (110)
Alex Martin (98)

250 East:
Shane McElrath (49)
Chase Sexton (49)
Jeremy Martin (40)
Garrett Marchbanks (38)
Jordon Smith (37)

Wins

450

(4) Eli Tomac (Anaheim 2, Oakland, Tampa, and Dallase)
(2) Ken Roczen (St. Louis and Glendale)
(1) Justin Barcia (Anaheim 1)
(1) Cooper Webb (San Diego)

250 West

(3) Dylan Ferrandis (Anaheim 2, Oakland, and San Diego)
(2) Austin Forkner (St. Louis and Glendale)
(1) Justin Cooper (Anaheim 1)

250 East

(1) Shane McElrath (Tampa)
(1) Chase Sexton (Dallas)

Top-5s

450

(7) Eli Tomac
(6) Cooper Webb
(6) Jason Anderson
(6) Ken Roczen
(6) Justin Barcia
(3) Adam Cianciarulo
(3) Zach Osborne
(2) Blake Baggett
(1) Justin Hill

250 West

(5) Dylan Ferrandis
(5) Austin Forkner
(5) Justin Cooper
(4) Michael Mosiman
(4) Brandon Hartranft
(3) Alex Martin
(1) Christian Craig
(1) Jett Lawrence
(1) Jacob Hayes
(1) Luke Clout

250 East

(2) Shane McElrath
(2) Chase Sexton
(2) Jeremy Martin
(2) Garrett Marchbanks
(1) Jordon Smith
(1) RJ Hampshire

