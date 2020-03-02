There’s less than two weeks until the first round of the NTT IndyCar Series opener, and NBC Sports will return as the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner of America’s premier open-wheel racing series for the entire IndyCar 2020 schedule.

This year, NBC Sports will broadcast more than 300 hours of IndyCar content across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass.

NBC will air eight total races in 2020, highlighted by the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24.

The other seven races on NBC are the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Saturday, May 9), both races of the doubleheader weekend at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park (Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31), Road America (Sunday, June 21), Mid-Ohio (Sunday, Aug. 16), and the final two races of the season at Portland (Sunday, Sept. 6) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 20).

Extensive Indy 500 coverage

NBC also has expanded its Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage for 2020, adding a second day of broadcast coverage and two additional hours on NBC. Indy 500 qualifying will air on Saturday, May 16 from 2-5 p.m. ET on NBC with additional coverage on NBC from 1-3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

The remaining nine events of the 2020 season will air on NBCSN, beginning with the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 15. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app also will stream all races during the 2020 IndyCar season.

NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR PASS will provide more than 200 hours of programming in 2020, including more than 50 hours surrounding the Indianapolis 500. The pass (which is available for $54.99 annually) offers live coverage of all IndyCar practice and qualifying sessions plus live coverage of Indy Lights races and full replays of all NTT IndyCar Series races. Click here for more information on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR PASS.

Below is NBC Sports’ IndyCar 2020 schedule: