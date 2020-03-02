Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP CEO explains reasoning behind delayed start to 2020 season

By Michael EubanksMar 2, 2020, 3:38 PM EST
Coronavirus concerns have caused MotoGP to cancel the season-opening Grand Prix of Qatar and postpone the Thailand Grand Prix, but the 2020 season will still go on, according to Doma Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“There will absolutely be a 2020 MotoGP season,” Ezpeleta said. “We will try to continue with everything and stay aware of the situation because it’s changing day by day, but our wish is to do all the races in the 2020 season.”

Ezpeleta said that the decision to cancel the season-opening race was due to the fact that all residents arriving in Qatar from Italy (where many of MotoGP’s teams and riders are from) will be quarantined in the nation for 14 days due to concerns over the virus.

“Obviously that’s not possible for our people, and this was what led us to cancel the MotoGP category at the Grand Prix of Qatar,” Ezpeleta said. “Because Moto2 and Moto3 have been testing this week in Qatar, it’s possible to continue with the Championship but only with Moto2 and Moto3, as well as the Asia Talent Cup.”

Following the cancellation of the race in Qatar, the second round of 2020 season was then postponed as the nation seeks to control the virus by canceling ‘big events with large numbers of spectators’.

“It’s different to the situation with Qatar, so we decided to postpone the Thailand Grand Prix and try to locate a date at the end of the year to make the GP possible,” Ezpeleta said.

With the Qatar round canceled and Thailand postponed, the Grand Prix of the Americas on April 5 is currently scheduled as the first race of the 2020 MotoGP season.

Last week, it was announced that NBC Sports Group will be broadcasting MotoGP races during the 2020 season.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 IndyCar season on NBC Sports

By Michael EubanksMar 2, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
There’s less than two weeks until the first round of the NTT IndyCar Series opener, and NBC Sports will return as the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner of America’s premier open-wheel racing series for the entire IndyCar 2020 schedule.

This year, NBC Sports will broadcast more than 300 hours of IndyCar content across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass.

NBC will air eight total races in 2020, highlighted by the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24.

The other seven races on NBC are the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Saturday, May 9), both races of the doubleheader weekend at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park (Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31), Road America (Sunday, June 21), Mid-Ohio (Sunday, Aug. 16), and the final two races of the season at Portland (Sunday, Sept. 6) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 20).

Extensive Indy 500 coverage

NBC also has expanded its Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage for 2020, adding a second day of broadcast coverage and two additional hours on NBC. Indy 500 qualifying will air on Saturday, May 16 from 2-5 p.m. ET on NBC with additional coverage on NBC from 1-3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

The remaining nine events of the 2020 season will air on NBCSN, beginning with the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 15. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app also will stream all races during the 2020 IndyCar season.

NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR PASS will provide more than 200 hours of programming in 2020, including more than 50 hours surrounding the Indianapolis 500. The pass (which is available for $54.99 annually) offers live coverage of all IndyCar practice and qualifying sessions plus live coverage of Indy Lights races and full replays of all NTT IndyCar Series races. Click here for more information on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR PASS.

Below is NBC Sports’ IndyCar 2020 schedule:

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
 Sun, March 15  Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg  NBCSN  2:30 p.m.
 Sun., April 5  Honda Grand Prix of Alabama  NBCSN  4 p.m.
 Sun., April 19  Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach  NBCSN  4 p.m.
 Sun., April 26  AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas  NBCSN  3:30 p.m.
 Sat., May 9  GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sun., May 24  The 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge  NBC  11 a.m.
 Sat., May 30  Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 1  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sun., May 31  Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 2  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sat., June 6  Texas Indy 600  NBCSN  8 p.m.
 Sun., June 21  REV Group Grand Prix at Road America  NBC  Noon
 Sat., June 27  Indy Richmond 300  NBCSN  8 p.m.
 Sun., July 12  Honda Indy Toronto  NBCSN  3 p.m.
 Sat., July 18  Iowa 300  NBCSN  8:30 p.m.
 Sun., Aug. 16  Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio  NBC  12:30 p.m.
 Sat., Aug. 22  Bommarito Automotive Group 500  NBCSN  8 p.m.
 Sun., Sept. 6  Grand Prix of Portland  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sun., Sept. 20  Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca  NBC  2:30 p.m.

 