After canceling its season opener Sunday, MotoGP announced Monday that its second round of the 2020 championship will be postponed because of the coronavirus.

A statement on the MotoGP website said that “the Thai government has communicated that it won’t be possible to hold the OR Thailand Grand Prix on its original date. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna therefore regret to announce that the event, due to be held on the 22nd of March in Buriam, has been postponed.”

The series is exploring whether an alternative date for the race will work later in the year.

The season-opening Grand Prix of Qatar had been scheduled for March 6-8, but the sessions and race for the premier division were canceled because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The Moto2 and Moto3 divisions still are competing.

The third of 20 races in the 2020 MotoGP season is scheduled for April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.