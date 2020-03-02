Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

MotoGP postpones Thailand Grand Prix because of coronavirus concern

By Nate RyanMar 2, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
After canceling its season opener Sunday, MotoGP announced Monday that its second round of the 2020 championship will be postponed because of the coronavirus.

A statement on the MotoGP website said that “the Thai government has communicated that it won’t be possible to hold the OR Thailand Grand Prix on its original date. The FIM, IRTA and Dorna therefore regret to announce that the event, due to be held on the 22nd of March in Buriam, has been postponed.”

The series is exploring whether an alternative date for the race will work later in the year.

The season-opening Grand Prix of Qatar had been scheduled for March 6-8, but the sessions and race for the premier division were canceled because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The Moto2 and Moto3 divisions still are competing.

The third of 20 races in the 2020 MotoGP season is scheduled for April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Last week, it was announced that NBC Sports Group will be broadcasting MotoGP races during the 2020 season.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 IndyCar season on NBC Sports

By Michael EubanksMar 2, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
There’s less than two weeks until the first round of the NTT IndyCar Series opener, and NBC Sports will return as the exclusive broadcast and streaming partner of America’s premier open-wheel racing series for the entire IndyCar 2020 schedule.

This year, NBC Sports will broadcast more than 300 hours of IndyCar content across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass.

NBC will air eight total races in 2020, highlighted by the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 24.

The other seven races on NBC are the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Saturday, May 9), both races of the doubleheader weekend at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park (Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31), Road America (Sunday, June 21), Mid-Ohio (Sunday, Aug. 16), and the final two races of the season at Portland (Sunday, Sept. 6) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 20).

Extensive Indy 500 coverage

NBC also has expanded its Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage for 2020, adding a second day of broadcast coverage and two additional hours on NBC. Indy 500 qualifying will air on Saturday, May 16 from 2-5 p.m. ET on NBC with additional coverage on NBC from 1-3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

The remaining nine events of the 2020 season will air on NBCSN, beginning with the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, March 15. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app also will stream all races during the 2020 IndyCar season.

NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR PASS will provide more than 200 hours of programming in 2020, including more than 50 hours surrounding the Indianapolis 500. The pass (which is available for $54.99 annually) offers live coverage of all IndyCar practice and qualifying sessions plus live coverage of Indy Lights races and full replays of all NTT IndyCar Series races. Click here for more information on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR PASS.

Below is NBC Sports’ IndyCar 2020 schedule:

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
 Sun, March 15  Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg  NBCSN  2:30 p.m.
 Sun., April 5  Honda Grand Prix of Alabama  NBCSN  4 p.m.
 Sun., April 19  Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach  NBCSN  4 p.m.
 Sun., April 26  AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas  NBCSN  3:30 p.m.
 Sat., May 9  GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sun., May 24  The 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge  NBC  11 a.m.
 Sat., May 30  Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 1  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sun., May 31  Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 2  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sat., June 6  Texas Indy 600  NBCSN  8 p.m.
 Sun., June 21  REV Group Grand Prix at Road America  NBC  Noon
 Sat., June 27  Indy Richmond 300  NBCSN  8 p.m.
 Sun., July 12  Honda Indy Toronto  NBCSN  3 p.m.
 Sat., July 18  Iowa 300  NBCSN  8:30 p.m.
 Sun., Aug. 16  Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio  NBC  12:30 p.m.
 Sat., Aug. 22  Bommarito Automotive Group 500  NBCSN  8 p.m.
 Sun., Sept. 6  Grand Prix of Portland  NBC  3 p.m.
 Sun., Sept. 20  Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca  NBC  2:30 p.m.

 