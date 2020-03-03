While the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 is still more than two months away, there already is a full field of cars and drivers among the Indy 500 entries.

There currently are 33 unofficial entries for the May 24 race.

Though some of the confirmed Indy 500 entries have yet to announce their drivers, this year’s Indy 500 will feature, at a minimum, eight former winners and five rookies.

Below is a look at the unofficial Indy 500 entries so far on a team-by-team basis. The 104th Indianapolis 500 will take place Sunday, May 24 and will air live on NBC.

A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet

The Foyt stable may have changed significantly over the off-season, but the organization’s goal to win another Indy 500 remains the same. Tony Kanaan once again will pilot the No. 14 entry made famous by team owner A.J. Foyt, with Indy being the first round of his five-race ‘farewell tour’.

Joining Kanaan in the sister No. 4 car is Charlie Kimball, who will return to the series full time after a partial season with Carlin last year. Indy Lights veteran Dalton Kellett, who will share the No. 14 car with Sebastian Bourdais in the rounds that Kanaan is not competing in, also will compete for the team at Indy in a third ‘one-off’ entry.

Andretti Autosport – Honda

Michael Andretti is the owner with the most confirmed entries for this year’s edition of the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’, with six. Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Zach Veach will return to the team, and rising star Colton Herta joins the Andretti squad following a merger with Harding Steinbrenner Racing.

James Hinchcliffe is back with Andretti for the first time since 2014 as part of a three-race deal. The 33-year-old Canadian will drive the team’s No. 29 entry with sponsorship from Genesys.

MORE: Hinchcliffe joins NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage as an analyst

Arrow McLaren SP – Chevrolet

The previous two Indy Lights champions will race in 2020 for the newly renamed Arrow McLaren SP (formerly Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports) with Patricio O’Ward (2018 Champion) and Oliver Askew (2019) driving the No. 5 and No. 7 entries, respectfully.

Additionally, Fernando Alonso will return to the Brickyard and attempt to become only the second driver in history to win auto racing’s Triple Crown (Indianapolis, Le Mans and Monaco). The two-time Formula One champion previously ran in the 2017 Indy 500 for Andretti Autosport and failed to qualify for last year’s race.

Carlin – Chevrolet

Max Chilton will return to the team for the third consecutive season, and the Briton is seeking to qualify for his fourth Indy 500 after missing the field last year. Indy will be one of 12 races Chilton will run in the team’s No. 59 entry.

The driver of Carlin’s No. 31 Chevrolet has yet to be announced, though Felipe Nasr drove the car in IndyCar’s ‘Spring Training’ at Circuit of Americas in February and Monday’s test session at Sebring.

Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda

Five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon and 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist return to the Ganassi stable for another season, and sophomore Marcus Ericsson moves to from Arrow McLaren SP to CGR as the team expands to three full-time Indy 500 entries in 2020.

Dale Coyne Racing – Honda

After an impressive eighth-place finish in the 2019 edition of the Indy 500 that earned him the race’s Rookie of the Year honors, Santino Ferrucci will once again return to the Brickyard with Dale Coyne Racing. However, Ferrucci will pilot the team’s No. 18 entry this season, a ride that was previously occupied by Sebastien Bourdais. Rookie Alex Palou also joins DCR this season. The 22-year-old Spaniard will pilot the No. 55 Honda in partnership with Team Goh.

DragonSpeed – Chevrolet

All that’s currently known regarding DragonSpeed’s 2020 plans is that the Indy 500 will be one of six races the team plans to enter this season. While DragonSpeed has yet to confirm who will drive for the team Indy, Ben Hanley currently is scheduled to drive the No. 81 Chevrolet in IndyCar’s season-opener on the streets of St. Petersburg.

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet

Sage Karam will return to DRR’s No. 24 entry in three races this season, including Indy. The team also intends on entering a second car in the 500, though a driver for that entry has yet to be announced.

Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet

Three-time Indy 500 pole sitter and Indiana native Ed Carpenter will look to compete in his 17th consecutive 500. In addition to fielding a car for himself at Indy, Carpenter’s three-car team also will consist of Conor Daly and 2019 Indy Lights runner-up Rinus VeeKay.

Meyer Shank Racing – Honda

After three years as a part-time entry, Meyer Shank Racing and driver Jack Harvey will be full-time IndyCar competitors this season. The team looks to qualify for its fourth consecutive Indy 500.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda

Graham Rahal and Takuma Sato will return to RLL in 2020, again driving the No. 15 and No. 30, respectfully.

Additionally, the team will field a third car for Spencer Pigot at the 500 in conjunction with the newly formed Citrone/Buhl Autosport.

Team Penske – Chevrolet

The most dominant team in Indy 500 history, Penske will enter the 2020 edition of the race seeking to win for a record 19th time. Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Helio Castroneves are previous Indy 500 winners, and the trio will return to the Brickyard with Penske this season. Also returning is Josef Newgarden, who won his second NTT IndyCar Series championship with the team in September.

PREVIOUS INDY 500 WINNERS

Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002 and 2009)

Scott Dixon (2008)

Tony Kannan (2013)

Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014)

Alexander Rossi (2016)

Takuma Sato (2017)

Will Power (2018)

Simon Pagenaud (2019)

INDY 500 ROOKIES

Oliver Askew

Dalton Kellett

Patricio O’Ward

Alex Palou

Rinus VeeKay

Although the 2020 Indianapolis 500 is still more than two months away, the start of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season is on the horizon. The season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be Sunday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

