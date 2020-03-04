Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson spent Wednesday at the Arrow McLaren SP race shop in Indianapolis. He was fitted for a seat in an Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet for an NTT IndyCar Series test at Barber Motorsports Park next month.
Johnson posted photos of his visit to the Arrow McLaren shop in Indianapolis on social media and confirmed that he would be testing one of the team’s Chevrolets.
A team spokesman for Arrow McLaren SP said, “Jimmie is a friend of the team and a world-class driver and, much like the ride-swap he did in a McLaren Formula One car with Fernando Alonso in 2018, Jimmie expressed an interest in trying an Indy car and we’re happy to oblige.”
It means my friends at @arrowmclarensp offered to let me jump in a car and test with them next month at @barbermotorpark 😎 https://t.co/ptBpbYFoPy
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 4, 2020
So much for a roomy interior. pic.twitter.com/WOjbVMsZCu
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) March 4, 2020
Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward also posted about Johnson’s visit on his Instagram story (photo below).
Beyond testing the IndyCar, Johnson attended preseason testing at Circuit of the Americas last month and indicated that he wants to try racing IndyCar next season on road or street courses.
NBCSports.com has been told that nothing has been determined for next season and much of it will depend on how he likes the ride at the Barber test.
