Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen tests Zandvoort track that will host Dutch GP

Associated PressMar 4, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen tested his home Formula One venue Wednesday, taking a spin around the Zandvoort circuit to christen a track that has undergone major renovations for this year’s Dutch Grand Prix.

He liked what he saw at a track hosting a Formula One Grand Prix for the first time since 1985, thanks in no small part to the popularity of Verstappen among Dutch race fans.

“Yeah, it was really cool,” Verstappen said after seven laps that had workers in orange high-visibility jackets applauding in the main stand. “I think the track was already very nice to drive before but I think … the changes they made to the track makes it even more special.”

The Red Bull driver finished third in the championship standings last season behind Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and is hoping to break through the German team’s dominance this season.

In the past, overtaking was tough on the old Zandvoort circuit, where Niki Lauda won the last time it hosted a Grand Prix. Adding banking to two turns on the track, which snakes through sand dunes on the North Sea coast west of Amsterdam, should give drivers the chance to pass.

“I think the changes they did to the track they will definitely help for that, but to be honest I’m not thinking about that yet,” Verstappen said. “I think as a team anyway we have to target to try and be first, so we don’t need to overtake.”

Verstappen’s laps at Zandvoort came hours after seven F1 teams co-signed a statement opposing a confidential settlement between Ferrari and governing body FIA following an investigation into the team’s engine last season.

The settlement came after questions had been raised by teams and drivers as to whether the Ferrari car’s fuel-flow meter was bypassing the regulatory amount of 100 kilograms per hour. They argued that this may have been influencing Ferrari’s notably superior speed on long straights, and its run of six straight pole positions.

Verstappen didn’t comment on the teams’ statement but said: “I think in every sport you want to a level playing field.”

Another issue hanging over the start of this Formula One season is the coronavirus outbreak.

The Chinese Grand Prix that was scheduled for April 19 in Shanghai has already been postponed due to the outbreak that has its epicenter in China.

Verstappen said it is up to the sport’s governing body to decide what measures to take.

“I trust I fully trust them and everything they decide,” he said. “So, yeah, we rely on them and we just wait for all the decisions to be taken by them.”

The few hundred orange-clad workers on hand to watch the laps Wednesday were a fraction of the tens of thousands expected to descend on this small seaside town over the race weekend to watch their hero.

Verstappen said he would not let the weight of expectation change the way he prepares and races.

“I mean, yeah, there will be a lot of people supporting you,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I will always try my very best at every single Grand Prix. So for me, that doesn’t change anything in terms of preparation for this one, but of course, you want to have a good result.”

Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia in heated feud caught on camera after Atlanta

By Dan BeaverMar 4, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Justin Barcia scored his best finish since the second week of the season. Eli Tomac passed more bikes at Atlanta than anyone.

But neither rider was happy at the end of Round 9 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season. And a feud that started on the track with 17 minutes remaining in the main event boiled over in a confrontation at the foot of the podium (watch video of the argument above).

They parked their bikes beside each other and immediately began exchanging accusations and expletives.

“It was dirty,” Barcia, who finished second to Ken Roczen, said to Tomac while wagging his bloodied knuckles at the rival. “You can be aggressive, but it was dirty.”

“Have you ever passed anyone clean?” Tomac shot back. “Without touching someone? Clean? This year?”

Laughing at Barcia’s affirmative response, Tomac (who finished fourth) then said, “Hey, guess what, you’ve still got something to lose, too.”

With his fourth at Atlanta, Barcia is in third place in the points standings, 23 behind Roczen and Tomac, who are tied for first in the championship standings with 200 points.

Walking to the pits after the race, Barcia continued to steam while smiling when asked about his bloody hand: “Yeah, my friend Eli got me. He said earlier it was hard aggressive racing, but I beg to differ. I know dirty racing because I used to be a bit of an idiot.”

Known as ‘Bam Bam’ for his aggressive nature, Barcia went to Atlanta prepared to attack the race course if needed and competition if he got off to a bad start. He was mired in the field in the opening laps.

Tomac has struggled with his starts all season as well, and the two came together while battling just inside the top 10 for the eighth position. Barcia made a bold move past Tomac in the middle of a bowl berm, banging bars with the points leader. At the end of the next straight, Tomac retaliated and regained the position.

One lap after making the pass for eighth, Tomac set his sights on Blake Baggett and seventh. Barcia was hot on their tails. Tomac pushed into Baggett, and both hit the ground. Barcia clipped Baggett’s legs but remained upright and took the position.

Tomac stood his bike up and climbed back on. He dropped to 14th but charged back to fourth at the checkers. Barcia finished second to earn his third podium of the season and best finish since Anaheim 2.

“I made a good clean pass on (Tomac), and then he pounded into me,” Barcia said on NBCSN after the race. “Got me pretty good. I was not happy with that racing. But I put that aside. What a great race; charged through the pack.”

