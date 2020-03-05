Neil Elliott tops the Monster Jam Power Rankings as lead shrinks

Neil Elliott climbed into No. 1 spot with his Max-D monster truck three weeks ago and has not relinquished it yet. Meanwhile two of his hottest rivals each gained more than 10 points last week and moved up in the rankings.

Despite maintaining the lead both in the Power Rankings and in the Stadium Series Green, Elliott had a troublesome week. He was knocked out of the racing bracket in the first round, opening the opportunity for Morgan Kane (Grave Digger) and Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) to make up points with only four events remaining.

Kane won the overall with 39 points to Elliott’s 27 partly as the result of winning the skills challenge. It was his first skills challenge win of the year and could not have come at a more fortuitous time. Kane’s overall win is his fourth of the season and it helped him climb to sixth in the Power Rankings.

With a second-place finish in the racing competition to Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter) and a win in the freestyle competition, Anderson banked 38 points and climbed two spots in the rankings to fourth. The Jacksonville event will be shown Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. ET; (click here for streaming). Fans can watch the drama play out.

Todd LeDuc held onto the second position in the rankings with the Stadium Series Red taking the week off. This series will resume activity at Las Vegas on March 21.

Colton Eichelberger (Max-D) slipped one spot in the rankings, but not because he had a bad week. With pair of event wins that included multiple victories in monster truck racing, ATV racing, donuts, the speedster obstacle course and freestyle, he was a quintuple threat in the Triple Threat Series Central. He was overtaken by Anderson with his near-perfect showing in Stadium Series Green.

Rounding out the top five was Brandon Vinson (Grave Digger). Winning two of three overall events, he showed consistency and strength. Vinson won two of three ATV racing competitions and one on speedster obstacle course. With seven events remaining, he holds a 61-point advantage over Tristan England (EarthShaker).

Charlie Pauken (Grave Digger) displaced Coty Saucier in the 10th spot. Pauken finished second in the Stadium Series Yellow racing competition, but Pauken took the overall win on the back of a skills competition win.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott–same

2. Todd LeDuc–same

3. Ryan Anderson–up 2

4. Colton Eichelberger–down 1

5. Brandon Vinson–up 1

6. Morgan Kane–up 2

7. Tom Meents–same

8. Tyler Menninga–down 4

9. Camden Murphy–same

10. Charlie Pauken-new

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Jacksonville: March 8 (Sunday); 2 p.m.

Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.

Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.

Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.

Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.

Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.

Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.