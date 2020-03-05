Feld Entertainment Inc.

Neil Elliott tops the Monster Jam Power Rankings as lead shrinks

By Dan BeaverMar 5, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Neil Elliott climbed into No. 1 spot with his Max-D monster truck three weeks ago and has not relinquished it yet. Meanwhile two of his hottest rivals each gained more than 10 points last week and moved up in the rankings.

Despite maintaining the lead both in the Power Rankings and in the Stadium Series Green, Elliott had a troublesome week. He was knocked out of the racing bracket in the first round, opening the opportunity for Morgan Kane (Grave Digger) and Ryan Anderson (Son-Uva Digger) to make up points with only four events remaining.

Kane won the overall with 39 points to Elliott’s 27 partly as the result of winning the skills challenge. It was his first skills challenge win of the year and could not have come at a more fortuitous time. Kane’s overall win is his fourth of the season and it helped him climb to sixth in the Power Rankings.

With a second-place finish in the racing competition to Jimmy Creten (Bounty Hunter) and a win in the freestyle competition, Anderson banked 38 points and climbed two spots in the rankings to fourth. The Jacksonville event will be shown Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. ET; (click here for streaming). Fans can watch the drama play out.

Todd LeDuc held onto the second position in the rankings with the Stadium Series Red taking the week off. This series will resume activity at Las Vegas on March 21.

Charlie Pauken won the overall in Arlington to climb into the Monster Jam Power Rankings. Feld Entertainment Inc.

Colton Eichelberger (Max-D) slipped one spot in the rankings, but not because he had a bad week. With pair of event wins that included multiple victories in monster truck racing, ATV racing, donuts, the speedster obstacle course and freestyle, he was a quintuple threat in the Triple Threat Series Central. He was overtaken by Anderson with his near-perfect showing in Stadium Series Green.

Rounding out the top five was Brandon Vinson (Grave Digger). Winning two of three overall events, he showed consistency and strength. Vinson won two of three ATV racing competitions and one on speedster obstacle course. With seven events remaining, he holds a 61-point advantage over Tristan England (EarthShaker).

Charlie Pauken (Grave Digger) displaced Coty Saucier in the 10th spot. Pauken finished second in the Stadium Series Yellow racing competition, but Pauken took the overall win on the back of a skills competition win.

Power Rankings

1. Neil Elliott–same
2. Todd LeDuc–same
3. Ryan Anderson–up 2
4. Colton Eichelberger–down 1
5. Brandon Vinson–up 1
6. Morgan Kane–up 2
7. Tom Meents–same
8. Tyler Menninga–down 4
9. Camden Murphy–same
10. Charlie Pauken-new

Upcoming TV Schedule (All showings on Eastern time on NBCSN)

Jacksonville: March 8 (Sunday); 2 p.m.
Detroit: March 21 (Saturday); 11 p.m.
Las Vegas: March 28 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Santa Clara: April 11 (Saturday); 7 p.m.
Philadelphia: April 17 (Friday); 2:30 p.m.
Denver: April 25 (Saturday); 6:30 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Racing: May 9 (Saturday); 5 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: May 19 (Tuesday); 4 p.m.
Monster Jam World Finals Freestyle: May 20 (Wednesday); 12 a.m.
Monster Jam World Finals: June 20 (Saturday); 2:30 p.m.

F1 governing body defends secret Ferrari engine agreement

F1
Associated PressMar 5, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Formula One’s governing body has defiantly defended its decision to reach a confidential settlement with Ferrari following an investigation into the team’s engine last season.

Reaffirming its position as the sole rule-maker in the racing series, the FIA insists it followed the correct procedure to establish if Ferrari’s engine exceeded its maximum permitted fuel flow.

“This type of agreement is a legal tool recognized as an essential component of any disciplinary system and is used by many public authorities and other sport federations in the handling of disputes,” the FIA said in a statement on Thursday, concluding, “The FIA will take all necessary action to protect the sport and its role and reputation as regulator.”

Seven F1 teams co-signed a statement on Wednesday opposing the settlement with Ferrari, angry that no details were given when the FIA published its verdict last week.

McLaren, Mercedes, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault, Alpha Tauri and Williams want full and proper disclosure over the months-long investigation and reserve the right to pursue the matter legally.

Questions were raised by teams and drivers last season as to whether Ferrari’s fuel-flow meter was bypassing the regulatory amount of 100 kilograms per hour. They argued that this may have been influencing Ferrari’s notably superior speed on long straights, and its run of six straight pole positions.

“The extensive and thorough investigations undertaken during the 2019 season raised suspicions that the Scuderia Ferrari PU could be considered as not operating within the limits,” the FIA continued in its statement on Thursday.

“The Scuderia Ferrari firmly opposed the suspicions and reiterated that its (engine) always operated in compliance with the regulations. The FIA was not fully satisfied but decided that further action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case, due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility to provide the unequivocal evidence of a breach.”

The FIA therefore decided to “enter into an effective and dissuasive settlement agreement with Ferrari” to end the matter and avoid “negative consequences that a long litigation would entail.”

The vagueness of last week’s conclusion – which did not say whether the engine was legal or not, what the settlement was, or what commitments Ferrari has agreed to – angered the seven F1 teams into forming a collective response on the cusp of the new season.

“We, the undersigned teams, were surprised and shocked by the FIA’s statement,” the co-signed statement read. “After months of investigations, that were undertaken by the FIA only following queries raised by other teams, we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter.”

The only three teams not signing were Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas, who all use Ferrari engines.

Prior to the U.S. Grand Prix last November, the FIA responded to a query from Red Bull by issuing a technical directive before the race.

When Ferrari dropped off somewhat, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen said in the post-race news conference: “Not surprised, at all, about it. After what came out. So that explains everything.”

The season-opening Australian GP is in Melbourne on March 15.

