450 Main Results
Feld Entertainment Inc.

Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the fourth time

By Dan BeaverMar 7, 2020, 11:38 PM EST
Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen entered Round 10 of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross series tied in the points. Only one rider could leave with the lead. And with three previous wins on this track, Tomac was the favorite. Roczen had something to say about the matter, however.

Roczen, who leads the series in laps led at 82, held the top spot for the first 14 laps, but Tomac was up front when it mattered the most to take his fourth Daytona win and his fifth of the season.

Once again Tomac suffered a bad start that mired him in the pack. He battled outside the top five early with last week’s nemesis Justin Barcia and the 2019 champion Cooper Webb. After getting around Barcia, Tomac and Webb sliced through the field nose to tail as they caught the 2018 champion Jason Anderson.

While they battle for a spot on the podium, Roczen built a nine-second lead, but once Tomac resolved the conflict and settled into second, he set his sight on the leader and meticulously chased him down. With less than two minutes on the clock, Roczen bobbled in an off-camber turn. Tomac swerved hard left to get around the leader and powered through the next corner with the lead. He held it until the checkers.

“Tonight it was a little bit of patience in the beginning because the pace was really hard early on,” Tomac said on NBCSN after the race. “Somewhere about halfway is where I realized I had to get going and make the moves and the passes. And Kenny was out front again. I’m like, ‘I cannot lose these points right now because this is my good track.’ I just had to pin it; hold it open and get to the front.”

With his fourth victory, Tomac enters into a three-way tie for second in the Daytona Supercross with Jeff Stanton and Ryan Villopoto.

The designer of the track, Ricky Carmichael is the only rider with more at five.

“After he passed me I followed him and we kind of yo-yoed a little bit,” Roczen said. “I really tried to put a hard one in that last lap because we were definitely close.”

The top three riders finished in order at Daytona with Webb third in the race and maintaining his third-place position in the standings.

“I just got beat flat out,” Webb said from the podium. “We’ll go back to the drawing board.”

Webb is currently 29 points behind Tomac. The most a rider can earn in a single race is 26.

The next two riders in the standings rounded out the top five.

Fifth in points, Anderson finished fourth in the race.

Meanwhile Justin Barcia was fifth in the race and managed to hold onto his fourth-place position in the standings.

Garrett Marchbanks joined Travis Pastrana and Marvin Musquin as first-time winners at Daytona. Feld Entertainment Inc.

Garrett Marchbanks joined some heady company Saturday night. In 2000 Travis Pastrana won his first 250 race at Daytona. Marvin Musquin took his first win in 2013. In 2020: it was Marchbanks winning his first 250 Main on the same night that he won his first Heat. More impressive still, he had to hold off last year’s champion and current points leader Chase Sexton.

“I haven’t gotten a holeshot in I don’t know how long,” Marchbanks said. “Chase has been riding good all season long so far and I had to ride smart. … I knew he wasn’t going to give up. (I thought) don’t look back, just keep on going.”

The box score reveals Marchbanks led every lap, but Sexton did not make it easy. He pressured Marchbanks throughout the race, never falling behind by more than two seconds until the checkers waved. It was a two-man show as Marchbanks and Sexton finished nine seconds ahead of third.

Sexton padded his points lead with his second-place finish. He was frustrated with how he ran all weekend, but in the end he took consolation in the fact that he extended his points lead to 10 over Shane McElrath.

“I’m going into Indianapolis, my home track, with the red plate and that’s all that matters,” Sexton said.

Coming off a disappointing 19th-place finish at Atlanta, Jeremy Martin earned his second podium in four races.

RJ Hampshire finished fourth, but was able to gain only one point on McElrath in the bid for second in the standings.

Hampshire and the field had a much greater opportunity to make up ground on McElrath. He was embroiled in a Lap 1 incident with Jordon Smith that saw both riders hit the ground. McElrath made an aggressive pass on Smith. When Smith tried to retaliate in the next turn, McElrath laid over and took both riders down.

Smith limped off the track; McElrath regained his mount and climbed to fifth to minimize the points loss.

450s

Heat 1: Ken Roczen followed and studied holeshot winner Aaron Plessinger for a couple of laps before commandeering the lead. Once in clean air, he built up a three-second lead as Plessinger shifted gears to defend against teammate Justin Barcia. … Justin Brayton settled into fourth with Malcolm Stewart rounding out the top five. … Henry Miller took the final transfer spot in ninth.  | Heat 1 Results

Heat 2: Cooper Webb grabbed the early lead and listened to a furious battle developing behind him. For much of the race, he led Jason Anderson and Eli Tomac, but not by a wide margin with a total of two to three seconds separating them. Webb scored the win over Anderson in second and Tomac third. This is Webb’s first heat win of the season. … Vince Friese took fourth with Chad Reed fifth in what is scheduled to be his final Daytona Supercross. … Alex Ray took the final transfer spot. | Heat 2 Results

LCQ: Ryan Breece scooted out to an early lead and held his advantage over Martin Davalos. … Adam Enticknap led early, but slipped to third at the checkers. … The battle for the final transfer spot heated up on the last lap with Daniel Herrlein edging Ronnie Stewart and Alex Ray.  | LCQ Results

250s

Heat 1: A big snarl in the first corner allowed Shane McElrath to open up a big lead. At the checkers, he was 11 seconds ahead of Jordon Smith. …
Jordan Bailey came home third with one of last week’s most pleasant stories Jo Shimoda in fourth. … Carter Halpain rounded out the top five. … RJ Hampshire was one of the riders who hit the dirt in the first turn; he rebounded to finish sixth. … Enzo Lopes took the final transfer spot in ninth. | Heat 1 Results

Heat 2: It pays to get off to a good start because it puts a rider ahead of possible incidents. Another big accident erupted on the opening lap when Nick Gaines went down while riding in the top five. Garrett Marchbanks and Jeremy Martin were ahead of the incident and settled the lead between them. Marchbanks took the top spot; Martin was second. It was Marchbanks first career heat win. … Points leader Chase Sexton was involved in the Lap 1 accident, but rebounded to finish third – albeit 17 seconds behind the lead pair. … Chase Marquier took fourth with Cedric Soubeyras rounding out the top five. … Justin Rodbell took the final transfer spot. | Heat 2 Results

LCQ: Jalek Swoll ran into trouble in his heat. He didn’t want to have to transfer through the LCQ on his home track, but will take consolation in the fact that it is his first LCQ win. … Grant Harlan finished four seconds back in second. … Pierce Brown had a more interesting race than he wanted. Halfway through he stalled his bike in the sand and fell while running second. He dropped to seventh, but charged back to third to advance to the Main. … Dustin Winter grabbed the final transfer spot. | LCQ Results

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey, Getty Images
By Bruce MartinMar 7, 2020, 4:44 PM EST
In just one season, Santino Ferrucci has gone from brash rookie hoping to prove himself in IndyCar to driving dean of Dale Coyne Racing.

Last year, he was teamed with wise veteran and four-time Champ Car Series champion Sebastien Bourdais, who was more than twice his age. Bourdais and the team split during the offseason, and Ferrucci, 21, is now the “team leader” at Dale Coyne Racing.

Ferrucci has moved into the No. 18 SealMaster Honda. Talented newcomer Alex Palou if Spain is in the second Dale Coyne Racing entry, the No. 56 Honda.

“Me and Seb got along incredibly well; it was like a father-son bond,” Ferrucci told NBC Sports.com. “He was such a mentor to me. He understands the politics, and I understand the politics. I wish I had the opportunity to be with him for another year because I was learning so much and was so happy there.

“But this is what has happened and what I have to work with.”

How does it feel to be the team’s “elder statesman” at 21?

“I’m pretty excited,” Ferrucci said. “Now, I have the keys to the kingdom, and I get to be the leader. It’s a lot of weight on my shoulders. It’s a lot of pressure to step up to the plate, perform and fill these shoes.”

Much has changed in such a short period of time for Ferrucci.

He entered the series trying to shed an image from an unfortunate incident with a teammate in a Formula 2 race at Silverstone before the British Grand Prix. Ferrucci was ultimately dismissed from the Trident team for a variety of reasons that have been well documented.

Some on social media refuse to let him forget about that incident. They are part of today’s “Cancel Culture.”

But what fans in the NTT IndyCar Series discovered was a fast driver with a friendly personality who always took time to engage anyone who stopped by with a smile and friendly conversation.

He even made a fan out of NBC Sports and former NASCAR hero Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who raved about Ferrucci on last year’s telecast of the 103rdIndianapolis 500.

“I really like Santino Ferrucci,” Earnhardt told NBCSports.com at this year’s Daytona 500. “That kid is really fast, and I can’t wait to see what he does this season.”

Ferrucci has had to learn his share of lessons and develop into a potential star.

“Honestly, I think people that still want to bring up the past need to look at themselves and look at the future,” Ferrucci told NBC Sports.com. “If you are still holding on to something that is two years old, that’s kind of pathetic.

“I spent a lot of time meeting people last year. I think a lot of people that had a negative opinion, I reached out to them and said, ‘Please, come by. Hang out.’ I’ll take time for anybody and everybody if I have to. It doesn’t make a difference to me.

“For people that don’t want to even do that, that’s fine. It’s their choice. You can’t control other people; you can only control yourself and control what you want to do. From here, I’ve been building my image with Dale Coyne Racing. I think we’ve done a good job. I’ve gotten to show a little bit of what I’m made of and what I can do with the team.”

Ferrucci had two top-10 finishes in his first five NTT IndyCar Series races, before his breakthrough at the 103rd Indianapolis 500. He started 23rd, drove to the lead, finished seventh, and put on a show in between.

His most memorable move came late in the race during the big five-car pileup in Turn 3 that involved Graham Rahal, Sebastian Bourdais, Felix Rosenqvist, Charlie Kimball and Zach Veach.

Ferrucci avoided the carnage by hitting the throttle and driving through the grass.

“It was really good but in long run, I’m going to try and not to do that again this year,” Ferrucci said. “I’d prefer not to test the lawn setup.”

It was on the oval tracks where Ferrucci found his groove. He finished fourth in another wild race at Texas Motor Speedway, fourth at Pocono and fourth at Gateway. He ended the season as one of the top drivers in the entire series on the ovals.

“It was a solid first year,” Ferrucci said. “We learned so much. Especially the ovals. I just felt right at home there. With the road and street courses and working with Sebastien and with the team. I feel a lot more confident going into a lot of races this year, knowing the tracks, understanding how the team works throughout the weekend. Every race is drastically different.

“It’s been an awesome learning curve. We’re ready to take on this year with the same mentality of go through it, have fun and just enjoy it and see how we do.”

Photo by Chris Graythen, Getty Images

It’s been a rapid rise for Ferrucci, but he is no longer the kid learning from the mentor. In 2020, he will have to embrace the role as team leader.

“Obviously it’s very different,” Ferrucci said. “I go from someone with my entire life’s worth of experience to a kid I know very well from Europe and worked with before and get along with as well in Alex.

“I think it’ll be a good fit. We’ll both be really competitive this year. We’ll really be able to push the team to its limits and see what we can get out of the cars.

“But it is weird being the veteran driver at 21.”

Ferrucci was able to grow as a rookie in 2019. In the process, marginalized the “Cancel Culture” that wanted to see him fail. But he admits he has more growing up to do, now that he is in a new role at Dale Coyne Racing.

“I’m still very immature to be the veteran on the team, especially Dale’s team,” he said. “Those guys are like family, so they’ve treated me well. Sebastien taught me so much over the year. It’s working with everybody and keeping them in good spirits. I feel like Sebastien was a natural leader for the team. He did a really good job mentoring me and putting me in a position that I was expecting to have another year with him.

“But since he’s unfortunately not with us, I have to try and fill his shoes and try and bring that direction to the team.

“I have to keep everybody in that together, that happiness and momentum moving forward.”

